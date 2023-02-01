ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Capital Journal

Corruption trial texts: OH AG Yost didn’t speak out against bailout because of utility support

CINCINNATI — In June of 2019, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost thought a proposed utility bailout was a bad law, but he didn’t publicly oppose it because of support he’d received from the bailout’s primary beneficiary, FirstEnergy, according to lobbyists’ text messages displayed in court on Friday. Prosecutors displayed the messages as part of the […] The post Corruption trial texts: OH AG Yost didn’t speak out against bailout because of utility support appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
pointandshoreland.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
WKYC

Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com

FBI witness reveals more evidence during Larry Householder Trial

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Larry Householder's bribery and racketeering trial resumed Tuesday after a juror tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Additionally, a juror was dismissed after refusing to wear a mask. Prosecutors picked up their case where they left off and revealed more evidence against the former Ohio House...
Cleveland.com

Blown deadline for constitutional amendment reform presents inflection point for abortion rights ballot measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republican lawmakers failed to approve a proposal to make it harder to amend the state constitution before a key deadline last week. The development, an expected byproduct of a contentious leadership fight in the Ohio House, creates an opening for various potential ballot issue campaigns, including one from abortion-rights activists, to ask voters to approve amendments under the current rules.
athensindependent.com

Nelsonville moves to accept restitution payments from ‘numerous individuals’

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — At its most recent regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Nelsonville City Council read an ordinance to accept restitution payments from undisclosed parties, among other business. Ordinance 05-23, which appeared on first reading, states in part: “Whereas, numerous individuals owe the City of Nelsonville moneys for...
WKRC

'Bait and switch' or computer glitch repaired but Dollar General still faces legal issues

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A popular discount retailer with dozens of locations around the Tri-State faces mounting legal trouble. This fight is over how much you pay. The operators of Dollar General stores are accused of charging more at the register than is advertised on the shelves. Arguments and testimony were scheduled to begin Wednesday for a temporary restraining order. The Attorney General's office is attempting to have the judge force Dollar General to comply with Ohio consumer law. Dollar General contends that the state hasn't even proven it isn't complying.
