Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
evansvilleliving.com
Go Behind the Scenes with Warrick Parks Foundation’s Annual Gala
Gala season is in full swing, presenting the opportunity to don fancy threads and have a ball for charity. Often themed, each gala is distinct in its mission and amenities, from photo booths and live shows to auctions and all-night dancing. As fun as these events are, they take a...
104.1 WIKY
Big Event Coming To Evansville Next Week
Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center will bring in hundreds of visitors next week. The Great Lakes Valley Conference is holding its men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships. This will be the biggest event since the center opened in October of 2021. 19 GLVC teams will compete from...
wrul.com
Friends of New Haven American Legion Launching GoFundMe in Effort to Rebuild
After serving as a regional staple for nearly 8 decades, flames swept the New Haven American Legion Thursday morning reducing it to rubble. As pictures and word spread amongst social media, folks drew from their memory banks and expressed their sadness to see the bastion of fun, fish Fridays, and occasional “I’ll never do that again” lost. In addition, the New Haven Legion served as a vital part of the tiny village. Commander Brian Ragsdale.
14news.com
BBQ Festival in Owensboro to be rebranded ‘BBQ and Barrels’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual rooster booster took place Thursday morning in Owensboro. It’s a monthly meeting for the chamber at the convention center. Officials with Visit Owensboro say the BBQ festival is going to be rebranded starting this year as “BBQ and Barrels Festival.”. Leaders say...
The Most Romantic Restaurants in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
The most romantic day of the year is just days away, and if you have been hit with Cupid's arrow, you might be in search of some ideas on how to celebrate with your significant other. There any many places in the tristate to help make the lovey-dovey holiday memorable and fun. Break out the heart-shaped box of chocolates, and your bouquet of red roses and discover what the tristate has to offer for your Valentine's Day.
Evansville’s Farm 57 Transforms Greenhouse Into a Cozy Winter Hangout Spot
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
14news.com
City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
wevv.com
Claire Dugan 44News joins Cops Connecting With Kids for trip to Disney World
Seventy-two students from 10 local schools are on an unforgettable trip at Walt Disney World. It’s part of the Evansville Police Department’s Cops Connecting with Kids program. It started in 2015 when a local school decided to figure out a way to give kids a break from the...
A Once-Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
Evansville church hosting free clothes giveaway in February
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rhythm Church says it will be hosting a free clothes giveaway for the community. The church says the giveaway will be on February 11 at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Event organizers say this is for anyone in need of clothes or anyone who knows someone who may […]
14news.com
Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
Western Kentucky Restaurant’s ‘Pancake Charcuterie Board’ is Breakfast-Lover’s Dream Come True
Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
Students take polar plunge despite temps in teens
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Wind chill factors in the upper single digits to lower teens did not stop some Tri-State students from participating in Polar Plunge 2023 at Scales Lake in Boonville. The event, benefitting Special Olympics Indiana, featured high school students from Vincennes Lincoln, Mt. Vernon, North Posey, Tecumseh and Boonville. Plunging for a […]
Henderson mayor details goals of inner city revitalization
At a Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, Henderson mayor Brad Staton gave more details on his plans to revitalize the inner city over the coming years.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Evansville, Indiana
Eastland Mall is a regional shopping mall located on North Green River Road in Evansville, Indiana. It is operated by the Macerich, a group which owns and develops malls around the United States. The mall has 130 specialty stores, three department stores, and a food court with a variety of fast food eateries and a TGI Friday's restaurant. The anchor stores are Macy's, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous
Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
wevv.com
Cliff Hagen Boys & Girls Club benefiting from a BIG check from Kentucky lawmakers
The Cliff Hagen Boys & Girls Club in Owensboro received great news this week. Kentucky lawmakers will be visiting their location this Friday, February 3 to present a $1 million dollar check. Officials recognized the importance of youth organizations after the COVID-19 Pandemic. The windfall of funds will help the...
