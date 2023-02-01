Read full article on original website
tulsakids.com
Free grocery money for Tulsa kids? How to check
While it would be premature to call the pandemic over, I think we can all agree we’ve come a long way from the early days of lockdowns and virtual school that took over our lives three years ago. It’s been a wild ride to be sure, but for many families, safety net supports like the stimulus, unemployment bump, and EBT boosts helped them stay afloat during those rougher days when missed work, supply chain issues, and daily White House briefings had nerves feeling a little frayed.
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation extends deadline for Community Impact Grants
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced this week the deadline for their Community Impact Grant program has been extended. In August of 2022, the tribe announced a one-time grant program of up to $25,000 for CCO-participating organizations operating both inside the reservation. The new Community Impact grants add...
KOKI FOX 23
Salina senior center raising funds for hot meals
SALINA, Okla. — The Senior Citizens Center in Salina, OK serves hot lunches, like fried chicken, stew with cornbread, and chicken enchiladas, for $5 a plate every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Center’s President, Joe Brown, said, “We serve probably an average of 30 meals a day. It’s a...
publicradiotulsa.org
Regalado refuses to enforce gun brace rule; cites bump stock ban rollback
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado has refused to enforce the United States government’s new gun stabilizing brace rule, citing his belief that the rule will be overturned in the courts. The Department of Justice now requires anyone who owns a stabilizing brace to register the gun accessory with the...
Tulsa mayor announces new plans to handle city construction projects
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a new plan to reorganize city departments Thursday to change the way future projects get done.
news9.com
Tulsa Boy Home Needing Volunteers, Mentors
The Tulsa Boys Home is looking for families who want to foster or adopt. The Tulsa Boy Home has been around for over a 100 years, and the staff wants to make sure every boy finds a home. Lesley Taylor began volunteering 10 years ago because she wanted to mentor.
KTUL
Tulsa Public School students build wheelchair ramps for Meals on Wheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools' Hale High School has partnered with Meals on Wheels to build wheelchair ramps for seniors and people with disabilities in the community. This partnership gives students in the construction program the opportunity to apply the skills learned in their classes to serve...
KOKI FOX 23
Glamour, Gowns & More continues under new ownership
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Glamour Gowns and More, a popular dress shop in Broken Arrow, was preparing to officially close its doors after more than a decade when the owner, Kellie Blanton, announced her plans to retire. That plan changed when Sarah Slayer and her husband, local business owners,...
KTUL
State Representative from Tulsa appointed to Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall appointed Rep. Lonnie Sims of Tulsa to the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission this week. Sims began his term on the commission Wednesday and is in his third term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. The commission is working to...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa airport launches virtual taxicab system
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport recently launched a new virtual taxicab queueing system with UnDelay, an aviation data analytics and tech company, the airport announced on Thursday. UnDelay’s web-based software now allows taxi drivers to enter the virtual “queueing zone” from a remote location, instead of physically parking...
insideradio.com
Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.
The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa chiropractic office holds Valentine’s market
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa chiropractic office held an indoor Valentine’s market this Saturday. The event lasted from 12 to 3 p.m., and took place at Inside Out Chiropractic, near E. 111th St. and S. Memorial Dr. Local vendors sold goods like candles, clothes, baskets and leather goods.
KOKI FOX 23
Union students prolong holiday cheer production of ‘Elf: The Musical’
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools students are bringing back the Christmas spirit in February with their production of Elf: The Musical. The show will run from Feb. 9-11, curtains opening at 7 p.m. each night. “At first, I was unsettled about doing a Christmas show after the season,...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
news9.com
Sapulpa Man's Fake Business Fronts Get Recognized As Real By Google Maps
A Sapulpa man is having some fun after his fake business front got recognized by Google Maps as a real business. Now people in Sapulpa are joining in and leaving funny reviews. Joe Krout needed a place to put his workshop in Sapulpa. "We built this garage over here but...
kggfradio.com
Washington County Teen Back In Court
A Bartlesville teen accused of killing her grandparents was back in court today. 17-year-old Heidi Dutton is being charged with first degree murder of her grandparents Larry and Deborah Dutton. The murders took place just before Christmas in rural northern Washington County. Dutton's next court appearance is set for March...
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
KOKI FOX 23
Wagoner County Sheriff asking for citizens’ security video to help fight crime
When the Wagoner County Sheriff’s office is investigating neighborhood crime, the investigators have to look for cameras hanging on patios and knock on doors to get permission to look at a homeowner’s security video. Now, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is asking homeowners and businesses to register their...
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools Will Be Closed Feb. 2
All Tulsa Public Schools will be closed on Thursday according to TPS officials. School leaders say they are working with the National Weather Service and Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency to monitor weather conditions. Although schools will be closed TPS district office sites will be open Thursday, with a two-hour delay.
Broken Arrow is helping couples get married in the city’s Rose District
Today (Friday) is February 3rd, 2023 which can also be read as “2-3-2-3,” making it an easy wedding anniversary to remember.
