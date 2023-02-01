Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAV-TV
Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon's dental records, diary
New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler. Pooler is...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial focuses on phones, alleged financial crimes
The double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into day nine on Thursday. Murdaugh trial focuses on phones, alleged financial …. The double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into day nine on Thursday. I-16 tractor-trailer fire. A tractor-trailer fire backed up traffic on Interstate 16...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Ambassador Johnny Young
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ambassador Johnny Young, Savannah born, was a career diplomat and the third African American to be appointed ambassador by three presidents. He served as an ambassador to Sierra Leone, Togo, and Slovenia. To learn more contact Geechee Kunda or Day Clean Journeys at 912-220-5966 or...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: A family of champions
Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
WSAV-TV
Savannah State women's basketball beats Clark Atlanta & baseball wins season opener
Savannah State women's basketball beats Clark Atlanta & baseball wins season opener. Savannah State women’s basketball beats Clark Atlanta …. Savannah State women's basketball beats Clark Atlanta & baseball wins season opener. Super Museum Sunday returns to Savannah Feb. 5. Super Museum Sunday will once again return to Savannah...
WSAV-TV
Pooler taking steps to prevent human trafficking
Chatham County has one of the highest numbers of human trafficking cases in the state of Georgia. With Pooler being a hot spot for its location, the city council is spreading awareness through its latest proclamation. Pooler taking steps to prevent human trafficking. Chatham County has one of the highest...
WSAV-TV
Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election
Purtee announced on Saturday that he would be running for re-election. Alderman Kurtis Purtee announces bid for re-election. Purtee announced on Saturday that he would be running for re-election. Super Museum Sunday returns to Savannah Feb. 5. Super Museum Sunday will once again return to Savannah allowing locals and visitors...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Russell Ellington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Russell Ellington is called the “King,” the “King Maker,” and the “Duke of Basketball” in Savannah and beyond. Ellington recorded 894 collegiate wins as a coach at Savannah State University, Morris Brown College, and Savannah Tech. His teams would go on to championships and conference titles.
WSAV-TV
1 displaced after Fleming house fire
One person was displaced Thursday night after a house fire in Liberty County. One person was displaced Thursday night after a house fire in Liberty County. Pooler is getting a whole lot sweeter, with the opening of a popular cookie chain that's taken social media by storm. Pooler taking steps...
WSAV-TV
Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns after break-ins
After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. Buddy Check 3: Jill Chatterson. Jill Chatterson, a pediatric traveling nurse, is celebrating victory after a...
WSAV-TV
Meet this week’s Perfect Pet: Khonshu
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to meet this week’s Perfect Pet, Khonshu. Khonshu is about a 2- to 3-year-old Husky mix who is looking for a foster or a forever home. Khonshu is great with kids, loves other dogs, and is very energetic and is happy to play.
