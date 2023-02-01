Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
53-year-old woman leads officers on a chase from Beaumont to Houston
BEAUMONT — A woman from Louisiana is facing charges after police say she led officers on a chase through Beaumont to Houston. Police say 53-year-old Michelle Simon is from Louisiana. Officers tried to pull her over Thursday night after they say her daughter called and said she was worried...
fox4beaumont.com
BPD: Two Beaumont men arrested after drugs found inside vehicle
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington and Sabine Pass when they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the 200 block of Adams. The two occupants, 30-year-old Jeffrey Huff and 25-year-old Revelation Shepherd, both Beaumont residents, were detained. Both occupants were found in possession of a quantity of suspected alprazolam, ecstasy and promethazine. A firearm was also located in the vehicle. Both were arrested, transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
5newsonline.com
Benton Co. inmate dead in custody—days after arrest on robbery, assault charges
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office reports that on the afternoon of February 3, inmate Timothy Plank, 53, was found unresponsive in his cell. Though medical attention was given, he was pronounced dead at NW Medical Center. The Sheriff's office says...
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff warns of scam involving prepaid card
Calcasieu Parish — From Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:. Victims report receiving a phone call stating a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury. The caller, who uses the name of a currently employed Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, instructs the victim to purchase a prepaid card to void the warrant and avoid arrest. THIS IS A SCAM! Sheriff Mancuso wants residents to know that the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, in some circumstances a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant but under no circumstance will that officer ever ask for money or any form of payment.
Missing Washington County woman found dead
A missing woman out of Washington County was found dead Thursday, Feb. 3 in the area she went missing.
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
Police ID remains found as Fayetteville teen reported missing in 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department announced human remains found last month have been identified as Christian Hernandez, a teen who was reported missing in December 2020. FPD received a call on Jan. 10 that a dog had found skeletal remains in a wooded area near Holly Street...
fox4beaumont.com
Man dealing meth in Nome gets 22 year federal sentence
Beaumont — A judge has sentenced a man from Buna to 22 years in federal prison after a K9 uncovered 1,948 grams, or more than 4 pounds of meth, during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone sentenced Larry Wayne Free, 40, during a hearing...
fox4beaumont.com
Jury decides on 10 years in ATV crash that killed 6-year-old Carter Osborn
Beaumont — A jury in the courtroom of Judge Raquel West decided on 10 years in prison for a defendant it convicted of manslaughter in the death of 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The jury began deliberating at 4 p.m. Friday and returned shortly before 6 with the decision on punishment in the trial of Darrell Wayne Brown, who was driving an ATV and crashed into Carter in May of 2021 at Tyrrell Park.
fox4beaumont.com
Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in death of child hit by ATV
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Friday morning a jury unanimously found Darrell Wayne Brown guilty of manslaughter. A jury has gone home for the night with no decision and resumes deliberations Friday in the manslaughter trial of Darrell Wayne Brown. He's charged with striking Carter Osborn, 6, with his ATV at...
Dispatcher receives outpour of support after house fire
A Fayetteville Police Department dispatcher and her family lost everything in a house fire on Jan. 19. Since then, Natisha Claypool, also known as Tisha, said the community has poured out an abundance of support for her, her husband Jeremy, and her two kids.
talkbusiness.net
FBI confirms raid by many federal agencies on Fort Smith home (UPDATE)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal agencies on Tuesday (Jan. 31) conducted a raid of a Fort Smith home that took many hours and may have included the discovery of weapons and cash. According to information provided to Talk Business & Politics, the raid of a home...
fox4beaumont.com
Trial deliberations resume Friday in death of child hit by ATV
Beaumont — UPDATE: Friday morning a jury unanimously found Darrell Wayne Brown guilty of manslaughter. A jury has gone home for the night with no decision and resumes deliberations Friday in the manslaughter trial of Darrell Wayne Brown. He's charged with striking Carter Osborn, 6, with his ATV at...
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
fox4beaumont.com
BPD looking for suspects accused of strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillard's
Beaumont — Beaumont Police are searching for three suspects accused of a strong arm robbery at the Parkdale Mall Dillard's that left an employee with minor injuries. Investigators say the suspects stole several purses at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, and an employee received minor injuries. Detectives believe...
fox4beaumont.com
Jefferson County faces trial backlog due in part to spike in crime
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The number of murder cases waiting to go to trial in Jefferson County stands at 32 as of Feb. 3, 2023. It's a high number, and the criminal courts have been trying to catch up since the Covid-19 pandemic stalled the justice system. However, it turns...
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
KTLO
Harrison man charged for breaking into apartment with hatchet
A Harrison man is facing multiple felony charges for forcing his way into an apartment with a hatchet. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a report of a break in. Upon arrival officers located the subject, 46-year-old Mark Jacobi, in...
fox4beaumont.com
Little Cypress-Mauriceville announces knowledge of a threat to the high school campus
MAURICEVILLE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD posted an 'important announcement' on the district Facebook page Thursday morning, stating school officials are aware of a threat. The district post reads:. Early this morning, district officials learned of an alleged threat made by a student against the high school. Local authorities were...
