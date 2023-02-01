ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 15

A. Joe Gevara
3d ago

So, ignorance is no excuse, doesn't apply here? I have a permit, but you probably will never see me at Mardi Gras, I try my best to avoid crowds, and especially drunk people.

Reply
4
straight no chaser
3d ago

why do they need clarity ?? You can find it in the back of most dictionaries !! it's called the constitution of the United States !! and it is the 2nd. ammendment !! but you have to be able to read !!!!!

Reply(6)
2
Broly
2d ago

let me make it simple then.... since I'm a random dude on the Internet.... everyone can now carry concealed or open and it's not against the law. alright any questions?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Edy Zoo

New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
ALABAMA STATE
KYTV

Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Man wanted for assault in Alabama arrested in Pulaski County

A Pulaski County man is awaiting extradition to Alabama to face assault charges. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested James Vaughn Friday night. The department says Vaughn is currently a person of interest in numerous active Pulaski County cases. If you have information on Vaughn that could...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

5 Alabama state symbols you might not know

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is home to many well-known things: Alabama and Auburn football, Mardi Gras and our beautiful beaches. But what is Alabama less-known for? WKRG compiled a list of five state symbols you might not know: State Beverage: Concecuh Ridge Whiskey Conecuh Ridge Whiskey was named the Alabama state drink in 2004. […]
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
DALE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy