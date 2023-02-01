Read full article on original website
A. Joe Gevara
3d ago
So, ignorance is no excuse, doesn't apply here? I have a permit, but you probably will never see me at Mardi Gras, I try my best to avoid crowds, and especially drunk people.
4
straight no chaser
3d ago
why do they need clarity ?? You can find it in the back of most dictionaries !! it's called the constitution of the United States !! and it is the 2nd. ammendment !! but you have to be able to read !!!!!
2
Broly
2d ago
let me make it simple then.... since I'm a random dude on the Internet.... everyone can now carry concealed or open and it's not against the law. alright any questions?
2
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
Prefiled ‘Deputy Brad Johnson Act’ would change ‘good time’ rules for inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some state lawmakers are pushing to change Alabama’s “good time” laws — aiming to make it harder for inmates accused of misconduct to shorten their sentences through good behavior. More News from WRBL Bill sponsors call it the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” in honor of the Bibb County Deputy killed last June. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘It’s concerning’; Alabama state senator speaks out on statewide inmate release
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been three days since some inmates across Alabama were released due to a new law. As of Thursday, Alabama Department of Corrections says they released 134 inmates across the state. On Friday, they released another big wave. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says 18...
KYTV
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
kjluradio.com
Man wanted for assault in Alabama arrested in Pulaski County
A Pulaski County man is awaiting extradition to Alabama to face assault charges. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested James Vaughn Friday night. The department says Vaughn is currently a person of interest in numerous active Pulaski County cases. If you have information on Vaughn that could...
Roy S. Johnson: Early release of 369 is most compassionate, smartest act ever by Alabama’s janky prison system
This is an opinion column. Releasing 369 Alabama men and women who are two to eight months from paying their debt to society is a good thing. For them, certainly. It’s a compassionate thing. It’s also a smart thing. Yet when word leaked earlier this week—thanks to the...
Former Limestone prison officer says ankle monitor is the key to released inmates
The Alabama Department of Corrections released an additional 200 inmates from state prisons on Friday.
Alabama DA 'disgusted' as hundreds of inmates to be set free under new state law
Alabama's 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson said the recent released of 97 inmates under a recent law "disgusted" him "to the core," arguing crime will go up.
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
altoday.com
Former corrections officer Stacy George is supportive of expedited release of inmates
On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Corrections made headlines when it released 90 inmates in a supervised release with ankle monitors. The release has been criticized by some members of law enforcement denounced the move, but former correctional office and gubernatorial candidate Stacy George released a statement in support of the decision.
Tips to Mississippi Crime Stoppers group leads to four arrests in 15 hours
In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was...
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County DA’s Office spends thousands to store Prichard water board loot
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has spent more than $5,000 to store trailer-loads of items authorities confiscated from the home of the former operations manager of the Prichard water system last year. Those items from the raid of Nia Bradley’s Semmes home in February...
WAAY-TV
Up to 200 inmates set to be released Friday from Alabama prison into supervision
The Alabama Department of Corrections plans to release another 170 to 200 inmates Friday. As of Thursday, 134 inmates have been released to be on supervision, thanks to the new mandatory supervision law that went into effect Tuesday. ADOC says no inmate has been or will be released without victim...
5 Alabama state symbols you might not know
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is home to many well-known things: Alabama and Auburn football, Mardi Gras and our beautiful beaches. But what is Alabama less-known for? WKRG compiled a list of five state symbols you might not know: State Beverage: Concecuh Ridge Whiskey Conecuh Ridge Whiskey was named the Alabama state drink in 2004. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile calls extra pay for cops an ‘incentive;’ firefighters call it illegal pay raise
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday declined to settle a dispute that has pit police officers against firefighters, setting up a trial in May over a pay boost for cops approved las year. The city and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1349, which is challenging the...
wdhn.com
Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
Alabama labeled ‘high priority to achieve basic equality’ in Human Rights Campaign report on LGBTQ+ people
Alabama is one of the toughest states to live in for LGBTQ+ people and their families, according to a new report from the Human Rights Campaign.
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
WAAY-TV
Alabama mother murdered weeks before body found
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
