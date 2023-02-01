Meet Benji Headswift, who designed Montana Grizzlies' Native American logo for N7 games

Read full article on original website
Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana
Spewing sports statistics from the past is about as captivating as watching reruns of "Wagon Train" on cable television. I should know since I tune in late at night. That old black-and-white cowboy show helps me get to sleep when I'm stewing about some silly thing that never seems as important by morning.
Montana Lady Griz win overtime thriller at Northern Arizona
Senior Sammy Fatkin scored 27 points in leading the Montana women's basketball team to a thrilling 80-76 overtime win at Northern Arizona on Saturday night. The Lady Griz stretched their win streak to four games and avenged a loss to the Lumberjacks in Missoula back in January. Montana (8-4 Big Sky Conference, 12-11 overall) moved into second place in the league standings, just a game behind leader Montana State.
Brandon Whitney's game-winner lifts Montana Grizzlies over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
MISSOULA — Brandon Whitney didn’t feel like he had to force the game-winning shot, but when he missed it, he had the right positioning to track down the rebound and score the put back Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Whitney’s basket with 11 seconds left proved to be the...
Montana State announces 2023 outdoor track and field schedule
BOZEMAN — One home meet, two Southern California trips and three more in-state competitions at the University of Montana highlight Montana State's 2023 outdoor track and field schedule released Thursday. MSU’s schedule features 12 regular season meets in three different states — all of which will be held west...
Frenchtown's 'family' business: Senior class building on Broncs' recent run of success
POLSON — Philip Herald researched the success of various high school wrestling programs when his family moved to the Missoula area in between his freshman and sophomore years. He simply wanted to wrestle again when COVID restrictions might not allow that in Washington, while his parents wanted to be...
Two Montana Grizzlies receive waivers for seventh year of eligibility
MISSOULA – The Montana football team may have signed just one player as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, but the Grizzlies were granted two more on Thursday. Two 2022 starters, offensive lineman Chris Walker and kicker Nico Ramos, had waivers approved by the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. They’ll now enter the upcoming season as seventh-year seniors.
Back on Topp: Fully healthy Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team takes first place in Western AA
MISSOULA – It didn’t take long to realize that Asher Topp is back in the lineup for the Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team. On the Knights’ opening possession, the 6-foot-2 point guard drove the lane, drew help-side defenders and dumped it off to Donovyn Headswift for an uncontested layup. Before the half, he connected on a buzzer-beating three to help his team take a comfortable lead into the locker room and in the fourth quarter, he put the finishing touches on the win with another fancy dime to Headswift for a bucket.
'A great finish': Helena Capital beats Missoula Big Sky on Jada Clarkson's game-winning lay up
HELENA — Catch the inbounds pass, dribble, look up at the clock, dribble, absorb the defender’s contact, celebrate with teammates. That’s what Helena Capital senior Jada Clarkson did within the 4.7 seconds of the Bruins’ 44-41 win over Missoula Big Sky on Saturday.
Aanen Moody's career night helps Montana Grizzlies beat Northern Colorado Bears
MISSOULA — Aanen Moody isn’t a fan of horror movies, but the "Jaws" T-shirt he wore after Montana’s game Thursday was a perfect summation of his career-high 26-point outing. First, the senior guard beat Northern Colorado from the outside with early 3-pointers as the basket looked as...
Seeley Lake's Jessie Royer, Lincoln's Nicole Lombardi win Idaho sled-dog races
CASCADE, Idaho — Seeley Lake musher Jessie Royer won the 300-mile race and Lincoln's Nicole Lombardi took the 100-mile event at the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, giving women titles in eight of the 10 races staged since the event's debut in 2018. Royer, who in 2018 won the 237-mile...
Payback's a Bruin: Helena Capital boys survive Missoula Hellgate on way to earning redemption
You wouldn't be alone in mistaking Thursday nights Western AA showdown between the Helena Capital boys basketball team and Missoula Hellgate for a football game. At least during the first half. It was tough. It was physical, and for the first two quarters, at times, it was downright ugly.
