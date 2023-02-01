ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, KS

Trailer and contents saved after truck fire extinguished north of Wichita

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wYGN_0kZNFFlP00

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A trailer and its contents were saved after a truck fire was extinguished in Park City Wednesday afternoon.

Electric heater for dog house causes house fire in southern Kansas

According to Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1), they, alongside the Valley Center Fire Department, responded to the report of a vehicle fire in the area of Interstate 135 and E 101st St N.

Upon arrival, the SCFD1 says Q-32 and SQ-32 started fighting the fire. VCSQ-41 was able to assist.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxMxR_0kZNFFlP00
    Courtesy: Sedgwick County Fire District 1
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XgEVN_0kZNFFlP00
    Courtesy: Sedgwick County Fire District 1
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TyqJf_0kZNFFlP00
    Courtesy: Sedgwick County Fire District 1
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BrY7_0kZNFFlP00
    Courtesy: Sedgwick County Fire District 1

“The quick response and aggressive fire attack saved the trailer and its valuable contents,” SCFD1 said.

Images show contents included a four-wheeler and a tractor.

The SCFD says that due to freezing temperatures, Public Works was requested to spray salt on I-135 to prevent any accidents.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

KSN News

