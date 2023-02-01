Trailer and contents saved after truck fire extinguished north of Wichita
According to Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1), they, alongside the Valley Center Fire Department, responded to the report of a vehicle fire in the area of Interstate 135 and E 101st St N.
According to Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1), they, alongside the Valley Center Fire Department, responded to the report of a vehicle fire in the area of Interstate 135 and E 101st St N.
Upon arrival, the SCFD1 says Q-32 and SQ-32 started fighting the fire. VCSQ-41 was able to assist.
“The quick response and aggressive fire attack saved the trailer and its valuable contents,” SCFD1 said.
Images show contents included a four-wheeler and a tractor.
The SCFD says that due to freezing temperatures, Public Works was requested to spray salt on I-135 to prevent any accidents.
