ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Loving Giving Local: Montessori in the Woods

By Lou Baxter
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gs22_0kZNF8fZ00

Erie’s only Montessori program for preschool-aged children got a visit from Loving Giving Local, and the funds will be used to improve the children’s recreational opportunities.

It’s called Montessori in the Woods, and since 2004, the program has been located on this six-acre campus in Summit Township. Each weekday, more than 50 children come here.

Montessori in the Woods offers a unique approach to education for young people, preschool through kindergarten.

“We are a child-led program, so the children make their choices of learning. The teachers carefully prepare the classroom environment each day. When the children come i,n they can move around their classroom and make choices from the different areas of the classroom,” said Tracy Wilczynski, executive director of Montessori in the Wood.

Montessori in the Woods is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

So the kids you see there are doing what they want to do, pretty much when they want to do it, but there are lessons to be learned.

“Another facet of the Montessori education is that we teach a lot about care of self, care of the environment and grace and courtesy,” Wilcynski added.

Montessori in the Woods consists of a school building, a former church, and plenty of property to recreate. It’s out there that the Loving Giving Local donation will be used.

“I think we’re going to put it towards our outdoor space to enhance some of our outdoor curriculum,” said Wilcynski.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to Montessori in the Woods and to learn about their programs and to also find out this donation is going to come at a good time to help enhance their outdoor space for the children, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. Montessori is a great example of giving back to the community,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Mercyhurst students take community action painting at the Erie Zoo

Students, faculty and staff at one local university painted a display for the Erie Zoo on Friday. At Mercyhurst University, dozens participated in an effort to paint 85 posts for a new crayon jungle fence for the Erie Zoo children’s area. Students and faculty from all departments painted all day to finish the project. One […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie community celebrates ‘Wear Red Day’

February is American Heart Month and is a time to focus on cardiovascular health. Friday morning, a presentation of that proclamation was held at the Erie County Department of Health. On the behalf of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, the Erie Heart Association is receiving an official proclamation for “Wear Red Day” for women. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PSP teams up with downtown bar to raise money for the Special Olympics

Members of law enforcement are braved the dunk tank for a cause. At Voodoo Brewing Company on State Street, employees and Pennsylvania State Troopers were getting dunked! They were raising funds for The Pennsylvania Special Olympics. One state trooper said each November, members of law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie shelters open their doors to those in need during cold snap

Below freezing temperatures and strong winds are posing challenges for those exposed to the elements. Local agencies said they are working to protect Erie’s most vulnerable and continue to accommodate those in need during the colder months, especially during a cold snap. The CEO of the Mental Health Association said it’s important for agencies to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

UPMC puts women’s heart health in the spotlight at ‘Go Red’ event

UPMC Hamot raised awareness of heart disease with a free “wear red” event Friday morning. The 16th annual “Go Red” event was held at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Erie. It’s put on by UPMC Hamot to increase awareness of women’s heart health. During the event, free health screenings were offered as well as seminars […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erieites express love of cars old and new at Erie Auto Show

Community members are heading to The Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Erie Auto Show. Long time car enthusiast Frank Juhasz, who was born in Hungry, said when he moved to Erie in 1957, said he learned how much Erieites love cars and how this appreciation is passed down for generations. “People just likes them, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Day two of the Erie Auto Show kicks off with hometown theme

It was day two for the Erie Auto Show and Friday’s theme was “Hometown Hero Day.” On Friday only, all first responders, military and healthcare workers that attended got in with free admission courtesy of Plyer Entry Systems. The first display car lovers saw when they walked in was the antique and muscle car display. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gannon University sending 29 students to Phoenix for the Big Game

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– As anticipation grows for the big game, Gannon University will be sending 29 students to Phoenix, Arizona to work at the event. This is the fourth time Gannon has sent students to the game where they will be gaining real-world experience in hospitality, marketing, media and sport business networking through a paid work experience. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Feb. 3 – 5

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Ales for Sails Erie’s premier craft beer event. a fun-filled night of beer tasting, great food and live music while raising funds for educational […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Middle, high school students get early release in Edinboro due to snow

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Middle and high school students in the General McLane School District will see early dismissal today, Feb. 3, due to weather. Students at James W. Parker Middle School and General McLane High School will be released at 2:15 p.m. A spokesman for General McLane School District said the early release is so buses […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations

The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie's Public Schools Addresses Soft Lockdown at Erie High School

Erie High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a while Thursday afternoon after staff was notified about a weapon possibly being in the building, according to a statement from Erie's Public Schools. Students were kept in their classrooms during the lockdown and while police conducted a search. No...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Looking for love? Try speed dating at the Erie Humane Society

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, but that love doesn’t only have to be for humans, it can also be for our furry friends. That’s why the Erie Humane Society wants to help residents find their forever pet at their Shelter Speed Dating event on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie High School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted after search

A soft lockdown was implemented at Erie High School on Thursday afternoon, allegedly caused by reports of a weapon in the building. Erie High School went into a soft lockdown after staff was notified that a weapon was suspected to be inside the school. However, Erie Police found no weapon after conducting a search of […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Father & Son Have One of Erie's Best 'Big Fish' Stories

There was a night over 30 years ago, when a huge fish was seen floating in the shallow waters of Lake Erie near Lawrence Park. The fish was brought to shore and it became big news back then. The father and son who found that whopper are still talking about it today.
ERIE, PA
theramblernews.com

What is the best pizza in the Erie area?

This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

All An Act Theater presents Agatha Christie’s ‘Verdict’

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — All An Act Theatre Production has unveiled the schedule for its newest production — Agatha Christie’s “Verdict,” a live performance about a professor that has fled persecution in his homeland with his wife and her cousin, and finds himself in London. In a release, the show is described as “not a murder mystery […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Confusion took hold as Erie High was placed on soft lockdown

Thursday afternoon, Erie High School entered a “soft lockdown.” This came after staff members were notified that a weapon might be in the building. Students remained in their third-period classes while police swept the building. No weapon was found at Erie High School, but parents and students said that it was quite a confusing situation, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Auto Show returns to the Bayfront this weekend

It’s that time again! The Erie Auto Show is back at the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend with a wide variety of cars to showcase. Since the pandemic, the show has gradually grown in size. The president of Erie Promotions said they have more cars in the building than in years past. “Every dealer that’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Mall filling storefront after years of vacancy

After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes. The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy. Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy