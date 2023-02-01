Read full article on original website
As Kansas City Chiefs head to the Super Bowl, their violent traditions alienate even some local fans
The Kansas City Chiefs’ unprecedented success has made them the darling of the National Football League. Their high-flying quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has attracted new fans from around the world, and local businesses benefit from the millions of dollars spent by spectators reveling in the team’s success. But, as...
KMBC.com
Kansas City's 'God of Sod', George Toma, celebrates 94th birthday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday was a special day for a Kansas City legend and Super Bowl fixture. Groundskeeper George Toma, known as "The God of Sod," turned 94 on Thursday. He celebrated his 94th birthday by doing what he loves to do and what he does best: working on the playing field.
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party
There’s more to the Kansas City Chiefs roster than Patrick Mahomes, and the Eagles will learn that on Super Bowl Sunday. On February 12th, the talk is over. The Philadelphia Eagles will finally meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a head-to-head matchup for Super Bowl LVII glory. This one is loaded with both headlines and subplots.
tourcounsel.com
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas
One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KMBC.com
Marquez Valdes-Scantling spends hours meeting fans, one day before leaving to Super Bowl 57
LEAWOOD, Kan. — The Kansas City Chiefs will soon be off to Glendale, Arizona. There is just more than a week from Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium. The Chiefs and Eagles will face off for the coveted Lombardi Trophy. Ahead of one of the biggest games of...
KMBC.com
Federal investigators looking for counterfeit Kansas City Chiefs gear ahead of Super Bowl
Federal investigators with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations are tracking counterfeit merchandise ahead of the Super Bowl LVII. Fake Chiefs gear is showing up in Kansas City and across the country. They say counterfeit gear could cause financial harm through identity theft or lost revenue for business owners. It...
KMBC.com
Hear that? Local woman makes it possible to wear Travis Kelce's AFC Championship post-game quote on your ears
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's famous quote about the Mayor of Cincinnati is continuing to become a fashion statement around Kansas City. Melissa Stone makes earrings, specifically Chiefs ones, and everybody loves them. This week, Stone debuted a new design inspired by Kelce....
KMBC.com
The rush to plan Super Bowl parties is on for Kansas City Chiefs fans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Party planning is well underway for Chiefs fans not making the trip to Arizona. If you want to throw a big Super Bowl party, you need a big-screen TV for the game. When it comes to screens, there's big, and then there's huge. “All the...
KMBC.com
In the Super Bowl, the Chiefs will wear white jerseys and red pants against the Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing their white jersey tops and red pants in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs teased part of the jersey earlier this week in a tweet featuring Patrick Mahomes showing off the top of the jerseys.
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
KMBC.com
Former Chiefs player Kendall Gammon speaks on his Super Bowl experience
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Former Kansas City Chiefs long snapper and Pro-Bowler Kendall Gammon knows a thing or two about going to the Super Bowl. He went there with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1995. He also played in two AFC Championship Games during his career. “When you realize you’ve won...
WETM
NFL to Discuss ‘Hip-Drop Tackle’ That Injured Mahomes, Pollard
Dr. Allen Sills said the league is aware of the impacts of these kinds of tackles. When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round of the playoffs, many people questioned the legality of the play. The defender, Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key, tackled Mahomes by rolling down his body and into his ankle.
KMBC.com
Chiefs merchandise high in demand following AFC Championship victory against Bengals
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Since the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win last week, and the upcoming Super Bowl next week, Chiefs gear has been flying off the shelves. Rally House in Lee's Summit, Mo., is so packed with new Chiefs Super Bowl gear that they’ve had to move other stuff onto the back burner.
nfltraderumors.co
Chiefs Sign DE DE Daniel Wise To Futures Deal
According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs signed DE Daniel Wise to a futures deal on Friday. Here’s the updated list of Kansas City’s futures deals:. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
KMBC.com
City of Blue Springs honors Kansas City Chiefs with billboard on Interstate 70
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans commuting on Interstate 70 in Blue Springs will notice a new billboard dedicated to the AFC Champions. The City of Blue Springs is showing its support for the Chiefs with a new billboard. The billboard, which says "Go Chiefs!," can be...
