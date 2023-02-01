ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's 'God of Sod', George Toma, celebrates 94th birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday was a special day for a Kansas City legend and Super Bowl fixture. Groundskeeper George Toma, known as "The God of Sod," turned 94 on Thursday. He celebrated his 94th birthday by doing what he loves to do and what he does best: working on the playing field.
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
NFL to Discuss ‘Hip-Drop Tackle’ That Injured Mahomes, Pollard

Dr. Allen Sills said the league is aware of the impacts of these kinds of tackles. When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round of the playoffs, many people questioned the legality of the play. The defender, Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key, tackled Mahomes by rolling down his body and into his ankle.
Chiefs Sign DE DE Daniel Wise To Futures Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs signed DE Daniel Wise to a futures deal on Friday. Here’s the updated list of Kansas City’s futures deals:. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
