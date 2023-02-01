ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Elementary school opens new interactive playground

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New technology is helping our elementary students stay fit and learn. The best part, it’s fun for them. Lake Forest Hills is the first school in Richmond County to get this. We stopped by to check out the interactive playground that has everyone ready to party.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia Cancer Center spreads awareness, information at World Cancer Day event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say cancer numbers in Georgia are trending down, but we’ve discovered that’s not the case for those in the east Georgia area. The Georgia Cancer Center tells us they are launching a mobile screening unit for cervical and breast cancer that will be here in the late summer. The latest data shows our area sees higher rates of cervical cancer than the rest of the state.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Homeless task force work to help people in need of shelter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “So the homeless task force just concluded its point in time count that we do every year to make sure that we know exactly where our brothers and sisters are located so that we can help them get services. But one of the biggest things that have came out of our task […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to the north side of Aiken after years of growth and development on the south side. City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area grows around the homes.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Warrenville house fire endangers nearby homes

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken fire crews are on Railroad Street in Warrenville for a home engulfed in flames. According to authorities, the emergency call came in about 6:45 Friday morning. They tell NewsChannel6 that other nearby homes are also in danger. No word on injuries or how the fire began. Police say this is […]
WARRENVILLE, SC
WJBF.com

Local World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

THOMSON Ga (WJBF)- Known for his selfless service to the community and his country, Louis Graziano is surrounded by family and friends celebrating his 100th birthday. “well it’s great to such a big crowd in all for this birthday I didn’t expect all of this” said Louis Graziano.
THOMSON, GA
WJBF

Manhunt continues in Columbia County for Richard Dahlheimer

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man. Deputies are in the area of Harlem towards McDuffie County searching for a white male: Richard Dahlheimer, aged 42. He currently has numerous warrants including entering autos and burglaries. Thursday night, Dahlheimer fled from law enforcement in […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

AUGUSTA, GA

