Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
An inside look at Columbia County’s Performing Arts Center
The Columbia County Performing Arts Center has been around since May of 2021, and they host a variety of events from Broadway, concerts, to local benefits.
Good Shepherd Baptist Church holds clothing drive, requests winter attire
A local church is helping the community stay warm and keep stomachs full with a clothes closet and food pantry.
WRDW-TV
Elementary school opens new interactive playground
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New technology is helping our elementary students stay fit and learn. The best part, it’s fun for them. Lake Forest Hills is the first school in Richmond County to get this. We stopped by to check out the interactive playground that has everyone ready to party.
WRDW-TV
Georgia Cancer Center spreads awareness, information at World Cancer Day event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say cancer numbers in Georgia are trending down, but we’ve discovered that’s not the case for those in the east Georgia area. The Georgia Cancer Center tells us they are launching a mobile screening unit for cervical and breast cancer that will be here in the late summer. The latest data shows our area sees higher rates of cervical cancer than the rest of the state.
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
WRDW-TV
Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
Homeless task force work to help people in need of shelter
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “So the homeless task force just concluded its point in time count that we do every year to make sure that we know exactly where our brothers and sisters are located so that we can help them get services. But one of the biggest things that have came out of our task […]
Diamond Lakes bathroom issues remain despite hundreds of thousands of dollars spent
In May, commissioners approved $500,000 for repairs at Diamond Lakes to get the bathrooms re-open. Money has been spent but so far, no fixes.
Beloved White Columns Inn in Thomson demolished: what comes next?
The beloved White Columns Inn that used to be an attraction for near and far travelers in Thomson is gone. The demolition happened last week after it was announced in October 2022.
WRDW-TV
Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to the north side of Aiken after years of growth and development on the south side. City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area grows around the homes.
WRDW-TV
Mauled boy gets support (and new bike) from deputies, Harlem business
Supporters say police body camera programs increase police accountability and strengthen public trust. Opponents argue cameras are costly and pose risks.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
WRDW-TV
Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
Warrenville house fire endangers nearby homes
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken fire crews are on Railroad Street in Warrenville for a home engulfed in flames. According to authorities, the emergency call came in about 6:45 Friday morning. They tell NewsChannel6 that other nearby homes are also in danger. No word on injuries or how the fire began. Police say this is […]
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’: Allendale County kid terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
WJBF.com
Local World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
THOMSON Ga (WJBF)- Known for his selfless service to the community and his country, Louis Graziano is surrounded by family and friends celebrating his 100th birthday. “well it’s great to such a big crowd in all for this birthday I didn’t expect all of this” said Louis Graziano.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Augusta’s Groundhog Day time loop— the Olive Road railroad overpass
Groundhog Day. That means for many watching the movie, but Augusta has its own time loop where the same thing happens over and over.
Manhunt continues in Columbia County for Richard Dahlheimer
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man. Deputies are in the area of Harlem towards McDuffie County searching for a white male: Richard Dahlheimer, aged 42. He currently has numerous warrants including entering autos and burglaries. Thursday night, Dahlheimer fled from law enforcement in […]
wfxg.com
Augusta Utilities Department to drain canal for maintenance work
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta Utilities Department announced that it will start draining the Augusta Canal February 6th with plans for it to be completely drained by February 13th. The canal will remain drained for four weeks for maintenance work. Georgia Power will be completing extensive work at its...
Comments / 0