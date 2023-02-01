ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenwood, GA

Investigators want to identify 2 suspects who stole cash register from metro CVS store

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing an entire cash register in Ellenwood.

Henry County Police released photos of the two suspects.

The robbery happened at the CVS store on Fairview Road on Jan. 8.

Police say the thieves left in a dark SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32f3yf_0kZNEvQm00

