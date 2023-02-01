ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

A new way to value Nebraska agriculture land for taxation, under committee review

BEATRICE – Mention property taxes to agriculture landowners in Nebraska and you’re likely to get a scowl....or at least a stern look. A bill that would change the way ag land is valued for property taxes, went before the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Friday. LB 820 was introduced by Senator Joni Albrecht on behalf of Governor Jim Pillen.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD
North Platte Telegraph

The 10 richest cities in Nebraska for 2023

See which Nebraska cities are the wealthiest, defined by analyzing Census data from the 2017-2021 American Community Survey for the 32 places with more than 5,000 people. Analysis from HomeSnacks.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

Dinner event with Czech ambassador celebrates Czech culture in Nebraska

Amid Czech folk music and socializing, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln welcomed the ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nebraska during a diplomatic mission dinner party at the Nebraska East Union on Wednesday. The goal of the event was to celebrate Czech culture in and outside of Nebraska, showcase the collaboration...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Mark Grant, a communications...
LINCOLN, NE
telecompetitor.com

Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator

Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges

LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraskans weigh in on historic tax cuts during hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. — Major tax cuts - backed by the Governor Jim Pillen – were up for a hearing in the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Thursday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan defended her bill against concerns about revenue loss from Sen. George Dungan. "With the $1...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS launches tool to help residents find benefits

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans can find what benefits they qualify for under a new tool from the Department of Health and Human Services. “The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for," said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal."
NEBRASKA STATE

