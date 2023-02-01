Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
A new way to value Nebraska agriculture land for taxation, under committee review
BEATRICE – Mention property taxes to agriculture landowners in Nebraska and you’re likely to get a scowl....or at least a stern look. A bill that would change the way ag land is valued for property taxes, went before the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Friday. LB 820 was introduced by Senator Joni Albrecht on behalf of Governor Jim Pillen.
County attorney requests special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed paperwork requesting a special prosecutor to check work of the LPD regarding last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters.
klkntv.com
Gov. Jim Pillen appoints replacement on Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen selected his replacement on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday. Pillen, who served as the District 3 Regent since 2012, resigned one day prior to being sworn in as governor. Jim Scheer, a former state senator, will now fill...
One Nebraska City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
North Platte Telegraph
The 10 richest cities in Nebraska for 2023
See which Nebraska cities are the wealthiest, defined by analyzing Census data from the 2017-2021 American Community Survey for the 32 places with more than 5,000 people. Analysis from HomeSnacks.
Daily Nebraskan
Dinner event with Czech ambassador celebrates Czech culture in Nebraska
Amid Czech folk music and socializing, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln welcomed the ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nebraska during a diplomatic mission dinner party at the Nebraska East Union on Wednesday. The goal of the event was to celebrate Czech culture in and outside of Nebraska, showcase the collaboration...
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
North Platte Telegraph
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Mark Grant, a communications...
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges
LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Nebraska's private school tax credit bill draws packed legislative hearing
LINCOLN, Neb. — Supporters and opponents packed a legislative hearing room on Friday for a bill that would provide tax credits to people who donate to private school scholarships. Jayleesha Cooper, 19, told lawmakers she and her brother are living a life that statistically they shouldn't be. "Everyone in...
News Channel Nebraska
Everyone’s a winner, few are satisfied: Why school improvement may vary under Gov. Pillen’s education overhaul
NORFOLK, Neb. -- There are 279 public school districts in the state of Nebraska, and 279 different outcomes of Gov. Jim Pillen’s new plan for funding public schools. Nebraska currently ranks 49th across the nation in state tax dollar support of public schools. Under the current system, the state...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
fox42kptm.com
Nebraskans weigh in on historic tax cuts during hearing
LINCOLN, Neb. — Major tax cuts - backed by the Governor Jim Pillen – were up for a hearing in the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Thursday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan defended her bill against concerns about revenue loss from Sen. George Dungan. "With the $1...
doniphanherald.com
Proposed new limit on local school spending sparks concern during Nebraska legislative hearing
Proposed legislation to place a 3% limit on annual increases in local school district spending attracted strong support Wednesday from Gov. Jim Pillen and agricultural spokesmen while prompting concerns from school representatives who pointed to increased inflationary costs and current teacher shortages. The spending limit could be exceeded with an...
eastidahonews.com
‘Dateline NBC’ to feature story of eastern Idaho native who committed one of Montana’s most notorious crimes
IDAHO FALLS — ‘Dateline NBC’ correspondent Keith Morrison has seen a lot in his career but a police pursuit featuring a man born and raised in eastern Idaho “is the most dramatic conclusion to a chase” he’s ever witnessed. “What happens there on video...
klkntv.com
Help could be coming for Nebraska farmers who can’t afford soaring property taxes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen spoke in support of Legislative Bill 820 on Friday, saying it would be a lifeline for family farms. Pillen says he recently received a letter from a farmer who can’t make enough income to pay his property taxes. The governor added, “That’s just wrong.”
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS launches tool to help residents find benefits
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans can find what benefits they qualify for under a new tool from the Department of Health and Human Services. “The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for," said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal."
fox42kptm.com
Reynolds, Pillen, Noem sign letter to Biden opposing new clean water regulation from EPA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors in sending a letter to President Biden opposing a proposed clean water regulation from the EPA. Called the "Waters of the United States" rule, the Biden EPA's proposal would open up more waterways to federal regulation under...
Comments / 1