cbs2iowa.com
Four escape early morning house fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of 2nd Ave SE just before 5:00am Saturday where flames were reported on the second floor. When crews arrived they quickly moved in to knock down the flames on the second floor and attic, while sweeping the house for any victims. All four people inside managed to escape without injury.
KCRG.com
Marchers take to northeast Cedar Rapids as Devonna Walker investigation continues
Two local veterans are now the owners of very special quilts, as part of an annual sew-in done by the Freedom Stitchers. Adventureland in Altoona is now permanently closing its Raging River ride, after being closed for over a year and a half since a deadly incident.
KCRG.com
Adventureland choosing to not reopen ride involved in deadly incident
KCRG.com
Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An amusement park ride that was involved in a fatal accident in the summer of 2021 will not reopen, according to park officials. Adventureland made the announcement that the Raging River water ride would not return in an open letter from Bill Lentz, the park’s general manager. Lentz has been in charge of the facility since Palace Entertainment purchased it from the Krantz family, its original owners.
KCRG.com
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
A decision this weekend will determine if Iowa loses its first-in-the-nation status for the Democratic caucuses. Donations help Cedar Rapids homeless through the winter. In addition to blankets Willis Dady could also use donations of winter coats, hats and gloves. Make-A-Wish Iowa is sending Dubuque teen to the Super Bowl.
KCRG.com
One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver
COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday evening crash sent one person to the hospital in western Linn County, according to officials. At around 7:17 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near the corner of Covington Road and Ross Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle looked at their phone, distracting them and causing them to miss a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, ramping over Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
KCRG.com
Protestors call for arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Protestors are continuing to push for an arrest after the death of Devonna Walker. 29-year-old Walker was fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 2. KCRG-TV9 received a video showing Walker and two of her neighbors shouting at each other. One of those neighbors used a racial slur, the “n-word.” Shortly after, there was a scuffle. It appears then that Walker was stabbed. No arrests have been made in the case, but activists hope to change that.
KCRG.com
Mountain lion killed in Johnson County
An eastern Iowa city known for its network of cameras designed to stop crime may add even more in an effort to slow down traffic. The City says Convivium Urban Farmstead plans to transform the first floor restaurant space into a kitchen that can be rented to the public, provide free weekly meals, and offer pop-up restaurant space for entrepreneurs.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in January homicide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 21-year-old for the murder of a Cedar Rapids man. On January 8th, 2023, officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Officers found a vehicle off the road in the 5600 block...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police hold fundraiser, public outreach event for K9 unit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department held an event on Saturday where people could pet one of the department’s K9 units as well as purchase plush dolls of some of the CRPD’s dogs. The event was held at the 16th Street SW Theisen’s, moving...
KCJJ
Arrest made in Cedar Rapids murder case
Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in a murder case from last month. On the evening of January 8th, officers responded to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW after receiving a report of an individual being shot. Officers located a vehicle off the roadway in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive male driver suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The male victim, 22-year-old Mohammed Tawfik, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
cbs2iowa.com
Group calling for arrest of Devonna Walker's killer spread message on busy roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dozens took to all four corners of one of the busiest intersections in Cedar Rapids to protest what they view as a miscarriage of justice in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Walker was killed during a confrontation with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. Cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now of the incident shows Walker arguing with a man and woman for several minutes. The video shows Walker charging at the couple after the man in the video used a racial slur.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids restaurant owner to open new restaurant in Shellsburg
Waterloo Police arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend during an argument. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about how a holiday celebrating love can lead to breakups instead. Democratic National Committee to vote on presidential nominating calendar.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police respond to suspicious package
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:40 a.m., Cedar Rapids Police received a call for a suspicious package in the 1000 block of 32nd Street NE. Crews deployed a bomb robot and X-rayed the package. It was taken in safety for further investigation. No injuries or arrests have been...
KCRG.com
Protest held as investigation into Devonna Walker death continues
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of assaulting three women in overnight altercation
An Iowa City man was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged altercation with three women in the downtown area. Police say the incident occurred at around 1:45 am near the intersection of Linn and College Streets. According to the arrest report, 34-year-old Sean Sires of South Johnson Street got into a verbal argument with two females and started punching them, causing injuries. While the fight was going on, a friend of the women tried to stop the fight, and was reportedly slapped by Sires.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing from convenience store and drinking beer in front of police
An Iowa City man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly helping himself to several items at a South Gilbert Street convenience store. An officer responded to the Kum & Go at approximately 9:50 am on reports from staff that 35-year-old Todd Brodie of the Quarters Apartment Complex on Highway 6 E had stolen multiple items. He reportedly located Brodie in the parking area by the dumpsters with an open Budweiser in his hand.
KCRG.com
Marion Police continue search for missing 83-year-old man
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Marion police are still looking for a man who went missing on January 16th. They say they’re in regular contact with 83-year-old Theodore Wolf’s family, he goes by Ted. Police have searched for him by aircraft four different times, but have not been able...
KCRG.com
Linn County Attorney issues statement on investigation into the death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued an updated statement on the status of the investigation into the death of Devonna Walker. On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m.
KCRG.com
Hudson city park closes due to vandalism
HUDSON, Iowa (KCRG) - Hudson police have closed Franck Park until further notice due to vandalism. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police said the Public Works Department has placed concrete barriers at the entrance to signal the closure. Police said the closure is for safety and to prevent further...
