The Daily South
Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space
Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
Stranded humpback whale dies on Long Island beach
A 35-foot (11-meter) humpback whale washed ashore and later died on a New York beach, one of several cetaceans discovered over the past two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey.The whale was discovered Monday morning at Lido Beach West Town Park on Long Island. Officials said it was still alive when found but died a short time later, according to news outlets.Crews used a crane to pull the animal from the water so it would not be washed back out to sea. Researchers hope to perform a necropsy to better understand what might have caused...
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
300-pound flipper from humpback whale found dead in North Carolina to be displayed at park
A flipper from an endangered humpback whale that was found dead on one of North Carolina's barrier islands last month will be displayed at a park in the state.
Trio Of Orca Whales Maul A Great White Shark Off The Coast Of South Africa
I feel like we all have a misconception about orca whales. Although these magnificent creatures are massive in size, ranging from 20 to 26 feet and weighing between 6,600 to 8,800 pounds, we tend to think of them as harmless creatures that we go to watch do tricks at Sea World.
Strange Rare Fish From Time of the Dinosaurs Washes Up on East Coast
The 3-foot-long Atlantic sturgeon was spotted on the shore of Assateague Island by a naturalist who said he had seen only one other in 27 years.
Fisherman missing at sea after he’s dragged overboard by tuna in Hawaii
A fisherman went missing Sunday after a massive tuna dragged him off a boat and into Hawaiian waters, police said. Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles off the coast of Hōnaunau on the Big Island when he hooked the ahi just before 5 a.m., according to the Hawaii Police Department. “The fish is huge,” Knittle reportedly said just before he was dragged overboard. After witnessing Knittle plunge into the water, the friend tried to grab the line but missed. The friend saw Knittle on the surface for a brief moment but disappeared “within seconds,” police said, adding that...
Moment great white shark attacks fishermen’s boat after stalking them for an hour and a half
THIS is the terrifying moment a great white shark launched an attack on a fishermen’s boat after it had circled for 90 minutes. Peter Galea and his pal Joseph were out fishing off the coast of Portland in Victoria, Australia, when the two-and-a-half metre shark approached. The pair got...
WBOC
Possible Cause of Death For Humpback Whale that Washed Ashore on Assateague Island National Seashore
ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md.- The possible cause of death for the humpback whale that washed ashore on Assateague Island National Seashore this week, appears to be caused by blunt force trauma. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say the female whale had a hemorrhage along its left side. The...
Diver decapitated by Great White shark in front of fishermen off coast of Mexico
A diver has been decapitated by a Great White shark in waters off of the coast of Mexico in front of shocked fishermen.In the first deadly shark attack of 2023, Manuel Lopez was diving for molluscs off of San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the west coast of Mexico when he was attacked by the shark on 5 January. Mr Lopez, a man in his 50s, had his head separated from his body by the 19-foot-long (5.7 metres) shark. Fisherman Jose Bernal told Tracking Sharks that Mr Lopez “was diving when the animal attacked him, ripping off his...
SeaWorld releases additional details about killer whale found dead on Florida beach
It could be months before the cause of death for the female killer whale found dead on a Florida beach is determined. A necropsy was performed after she was found Jan. 11, 2023.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
A 12-year-old boy reeled in a great white shark off Fort Lauderdale. What happened next
Talk about a great catch.
A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue
Dylan Gartenmayer has been diving and spearfishing along the Florida coast since he was 10. That experience helped him survive a frightening ordeal that left him stranded at sea.
WLTX.com
Multiple great white sharks off the coast of the Carolinas: Here's why
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shark-tracking website OCEARCH is showing a fair amount of activity off the coast of the Carolinas and it involves a famous - or infamous - species that most people have heard of. Strewn along the coasts of both North and South Carolina are multiple Great White...
Diver Decapitated in Horrific Attack by a 19-Foot Great White Shark
53-year-old Manuel López was diving for mollusks near San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the western coast of Mexico when a monstrous 19-foot Great White shark attacked and decapitated him. The shark also took a bite off his shoulders in the feeding frenzy that ensued.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Vessel strike blamed for humpback whale's death in New York
Authorities say a humpback whale that washed ashore on a New York beach this week was likely killed by a vessel
natureworldnews.com
Lost Seal Pup Finally Rescued After Discovered Wandering Over Shops in Norfolk
An unusual sight happened in Norfolk after concerned people discovered a stranded and wandering seal pup around a shop and amusement arcade. As flood warnings and cold weather warnings alerted Brits in the United Kingdom, the weather forecasts said that motorists and residents would expect heavy snow this week. While...
moneytalksnews.com
9 Great Places to Retire by the Beach
If thoughts of the beach send you into a dreamy state, consider the following U.S. cities and towns when you’re ready to retire. Offering everything from affordable housing to an excellent quality of life, they prove that seaside living can be attainable with a bit of planning. And moving...
Internet Weighs in After Shark Decapitates Diver
After a great white shark decapitated a diver early this month, the internet is giving its thoughts on the tragedy. The unfortunate soul, Manuel Lopez, was diving off the coast of Mexico at the time. Unfortunately, this also marks 2023’s first fatal shark attack. After the news broke about...
