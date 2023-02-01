Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
TVLine
Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up, References Roseanne Cancellation in First Teaser for Fox Nation Special
Roseanne Barr is attempting a comeback. Fox Nation has announced that the disgraced sitcom star’s new stand-up special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, will begin streaming Monday, Feb. 13. The first teaser, which aired during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the victorious Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, sees the comedian allude to her 2018 termination by ABC. “Has anyone else been fired recently?” she asks. The rhetorical question is followed by her signature cackle. Roseanne returned to ABC in March 2018 with big ratings, and was quickly renewed for an 11th season. But after Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about Obama...
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelor': Jesse Palmer Teases the 'Amazing' Date That Leads to Kaity's 'Walk of Shame' (Exclusive)
Jesse Palmer is promising big things ahead for Zach Shallcross. ET spoke to The Bachelor host following the second episode of season 27, and he reacted to next week's preview, which shows the Bachelor having an early overnight date with Kaity. "It's a pretty amazing one-on-one date that she ends...
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone's Docuseries 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring: See the Super Bowl Spot
Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Sylvester Stallone will star alongside his family in a new docuseries, The Family Stallone. "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the release reads. "This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
ETOnline.com
Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair
Shania Twain stunned photographers at a Republic Records event on on Wednesday, wowing her fans with platinum blonde hair. The 57-year-old country music legend paired the bold hair with an orange satin jumpsuit and matching platinum heels. She also appeared on Thursday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the host complimented Twain's new look.
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker on Reuniting for Their Fifth Movie Together (Exclusive)
Since 2016, Hallmark favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have shared the screen in four different movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And on Sunday, they're about to add a fifth to their mini filmography together: the second installment of their HM&M mystery franchise, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.
ETOnline.com
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
Amy Robach straddles T.J. Holmes after ABC exit: See the PDA-packed pics
If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were bothered by their joint departure from ABC, they certainly weren’t showing it on Friday. The former “GMA3” anchors, whose romance sparked an international media storm in late 2022, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles – hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach, 49, was seen straddling Holmes, 45, as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and locked lips in the California sunshine on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed...
Ambitious Joy Behar Eyeing Amy Robach's 'GMA' Job As ABC Scrambles To Find Replacement After T.J. Holmes Affair Scandal
TV cutthroat Joy Behar is wasting no time in going after shamed Amy Robach's vacated chair on Good Morning America, RadarOnline.com has learned."Joy is already making phone calls to producers and telling them they'd be crazy not to hire her to be the new face of the program," spilled a source. Amy, 49, and her co-star T.J. Holmes, 45, both ended ties with the network after their shocking extramarital affair was exposed — and insiders say ABC execs are scrambling to replace the disgraced duo.The network is reportedly speaking with former CBS correspondent DeMarco Morgan to take over for T.J.,...
GMA3’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Grabbing Drinks Amid Ongoing Suspension
Out and about. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted grabbing drinks together amid their ongoing suspension from GMA3: What You Need to Know. The 20/20 cohost, 49, and the former CNN reporter, 45, arrived separately at The Full Shilling bar in New York City on Monday, January 23, in photos obtained by the Daily […]
Chris Harrison praises Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers amid GMA3 scandal
Chris Harrison has applauded Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers, after the GMA3 anchors were taken off the air amid relationship rumours. The 51-year-old TV host addressed Robach and Holmes’ alleged romance during Monday’s episode of his podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison. His remarks come after TMZ claimed that Holmes and Robach have “lawyered up”, one month after ABC took them off their show. However, neither Holmes nor Robach have publicly spoken out about their relationship.“I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal,” Harrison said. “A report came...
ETOnline.com
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
ETOnline.com
Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller
Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes depart ABC after reported romantic relationship
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the anchors of the third hour of ABC's flagship morning show "Good Morning America," are leaving ABC News, network president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staff Friday evening. "I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let's...
ETOnline.com
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
Whoopi Goldberg Helped Meagan Good ‘Rediscover’ Herself After Divorce From DeVon Franklin
Good, who stars alongside Goldberg in the Amazon Prime series hit 'Harlem,' showered the 67-year-old actress with praise for the support and care she exhibited during her 2021 split from Franklin.
GMA fans concerned as injured host Lara Spencer returns in shocking footwear & has trouble navigating set in new video
GMA fans have been left feeling even more concerned about Lara Spencer after spotting the injured host’s unusual footwear on Thursday. On top of the TV personality’s shocking attire, Lara has only added to fan worries by revealing how she’s getting around set in a new behind-the-scenes video.
Comments / 0