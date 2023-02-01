ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'

The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2!  Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
TVLine

Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up, References Roseanne Cancellation in First Teaser for Fox Nation Special

Roseanne Barr is attempting a comeback. Fox Nation has announced that the disgraced sitcom star’s new stand-up special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, will begin streaming Monday, Feb. 13. The first teaser, which aired during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the victorious Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, sees the comedian allude to her 2018 termination by ABC. “Has anyone else been fired recently?” she asks. The rhetorical question is followed by her signature cackle. Roseanne returned to ABC in March 2018 with big ratings, and was quickly renewed for an 11th season. But after Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about Obama...
TEXAS STATE
ETOnline.com

Sylvester Stallone's Docuseries 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring: See the Super Bowl Spot

Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Sylvester Stallone will star alongside his family in a new docuseries, The Family Stallone. "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the release reads. "This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."
ETOnline.com

Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair

Shania Twain stunned photographers at a Republic Records event on on Wednesday, wowing her fans with platinum blonde hair. The 57-year-old country music legend paired the bold hair with an orange satin jumpsuit and matching platinum heels. She also appeared on Thursday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the host complimented Twain's new look.
ETOnline.com

How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)

Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
TENNESSEE STATE
Page Six

Amy Robach straddles T.J. Holmes after ABC exit: See the PDA-packed pics

If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were bothered by their joint departure from ABC, they certainly weren’t showing it on Friday. The former “GMA3” anchors, whose romance sparked an international media storm in late 2022, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles – hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach, 49, was seen straddling Holmes, 45, as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and locked lips in the California sunshine on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Ambitious Joy Behar Eyeing Amy Robach's 'GMA' Job As ABC Scrambles To Find Replacement After T.J. Holmes Affair Scandal

TV cutthroat Joy Behar is wasting no time in going after shamed Amy Robach's vacated chair on Good Morning America, RadarOnline.com has learned."Joy is already making phone calls to producers and telling them they'd be crazy not to hire her to be the new face of the program," spilled a source. Amy, 49, and her co-star T.J. Holmes, 45, both ended ties with the network after their shocking extramarital affair was exposed — and insiders say ABC execs are scrambling to replace the disgraced duo.The network is reportedly speaking with former CBS correspondent DeMarco Morgan to take over for T.J.,...
The Independent

Chris Harrison praises Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers amid GMA3 scandal

Chris Harrison has applauded Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers, after the GMA3 anchors were taken off the air amid relationship rumours. The 51-year-old TV host addressed Robach and Holmes’ alleged romance during Monday’s episode of his podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison. His remarks come after TMZ claimed that Holmes and Robach have “lawyered up”, one month after ABC took them off their show. However, neither Holmes nor Robach have publicly spoken out about their relationship.“I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal,” Harrison said. “A report came...
ETOnline.com

Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ETOnline.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller

Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
ETOnline.com

Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles

While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
ETOnline.com

'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy