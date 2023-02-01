ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Biden running in 2024? Klain says so

By Alex Gangitano
 3 days ago

The now-former chief of staff Ron Klain said President Biden is running for a second term, a comment made Wednesday in remarks during a White House event.

“As I did in 1988, 2008 and 2020, I look forward to being on your side when you run for president in 2024,” he said to applause from the dozens of White House aides at the ceremony marking the transition from Klain to incoming chief of staff Jeff Zients.

Biden hosted an official transition event to kick off Zients’s role and thank Klain for his service since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Biden’s reelection campaign has not formally been announced, but he has been reported to be preparing to launch it.

Other Biden allies have indicated Biden is running for another term but have not been as emphatic as Klain was on Wednesday. Klain has been one of Biden’s closest confidants for over three decades.

After months of will-he-or-won’t-he, multiple sources told The Hill recently that the president is planning to make his intentions to run for a second White House term public in the coming weeks. His plans might also be announced around the State of the Union, which is slated for next week.

