ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

City Council to investigate whether LeAnna Cumber 'deceived or misled' regarding JEA sale

By David Bauerlein, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NK797_0kZNEHZ400

City Council President Terrance Freeman on Wednesday opened an investigation into whether City Council member LeAnna Cumber "deceived or misled" the council about her husband's involvement in helping a firm that submitted a privatization offer for JEA in 2019.

The investigation of Cumber comes as she is running for mayor in the spring election. An attorney for Cumber called it a "manufactured controversy."

Freeman said he was reactivating the council's Special Investigatory Committee on JEA Matters because documents "have come to light" that warrant more investigation. He said one of the charges for the committee will be to determine whether Cumber "attempted to use her official position" in order to influence the sales process "for personal gain."

Cumber has said her husband was never employed or paid by any entity interested in the sale of JEA.

More: Jacksonville City Council president gets request to investigate mayoral candidate Cumber

Ads wars in mayor's race: Jacksonville mayor candidates charge the other cannot be trusted after JEA sales attempt

Jacksonville mayoral field: Field of candidates set for race that already has raised $10 million

Daniel Nunn, an attorney who supports Cumber in the mayor's race, said the investigation is politically driven by Mayor Lenny Curry and JAX Chamber President Daniel Davis, who is running for mayor.

"This manufactured controversy exposes the the lengths to which Mayor Curry and his chosen successor will go to win," Nunn said in a statement released by the Cumber campaign. "As a lawyer who investigated the JEA scandal, I found no misconduct by any member of the City Council."

Nunn did not work for the Special Investigatory Committee, which used Steve Busey as its special counsel with assistance from Smith Hulsey & Busey attorneys. The Nelson Mullins law firm, where Nunn is an attorney, represented JEA when it filed a lawsuit against fired JEA CEO Aaron Zahn.

Freeman said City Council members have been "working hard to restore the trust of the public into our government process."

"I thought this was the best way to have a process that offers the council member in question and the company in question the opportunity to clear the record so we can continue to move forward," Freeman said. "To me, it's not about politics. It was about principal."

During the Special Investigatory Committee's probe in 2020, the committee issued subpoenas to the bidders asking them to list lobbyists, attorneys and consultants they employed in connection with JEA's invitation to submit offers for the utility.

JEA Public Power Partners responded with a June 1, 2020, letter that said in the case of Cumber's husband, Husein, an "affiliate of a JEA PPP consortium member performed due diligence on potentially retaining Husein Cumber as a consultant but did not do so as there was a perceived or actual conflict."

The Special Investigative Committee later requested all council members to voluntarily list any interactions their immediate family members, including spouses, had with people or entities connected in any way with the JEA process.

Cumber turned in a disclosure statement that did not have any mention of Husein Cumber on it.

Emails obtained by the Florida Times-Union show Husein Cumber assisted a private equity firm when it was assembling the consortium of companies called JEA Public Power Partners. Freeman's announcement also makes reference to text messages.

Mike Weinstein, who worked as a paid consultant for on the consortium, has said Husein Cumber "would occasionally give advice" and also was a "connecting go-between" for people. Weinstein has said Husein Cumber "went out of his way" to explain he wasn't being paid and did not have any future expectation of being paid.

Unlike other proposals for JEA in 2019, JEA Public Power Partners would have paid a large concession fee for the right to manage JEA but the utility would have remained city-owned.

Committee will have limited scope for investigation

Freeman said the Special Investigatory Committee will be able to use the subpoena power it had during its initial investigation. He said the scope of its investigation will be limited to three items:

  • Investigate whether LeAnna Cumber or JEA Public Powers "deceived or misled" the Special Investigative Committee.
  • Determine whether Cumber tried to use her position as a City Council member for "personal gain."
  • Propose legislation to "ensure such deceptions, if any" would not hurt the work of any future investigatory committee.

Sixteen City Council members turned in their voluntary disclosure statements in September 2020 and Cumber filed hers in March 2021. Two council members, Danny Becton and Aaron Bowman, did not file disclosure statements. The committee's investigation will not examine any other council members besides Cumber.

Nunn said if Freeman is going to reopen the Special Investigatory Committee, it should "explore the non-disclosure by Chamber employee Bowman." Bowman is an executive with JAX Chamber.

Nunn said the committee also should investigate a job offer that former City Council member Garrett Dennis received in mid-2019 to work for a marijuana decriminalization group and what the Curry administration knew about it.

Dennis, who would be a fierce critic of the JEA sales process after it started, told the Times-Union in 2021 that the job possibly would have paid him $250,000 but he would have had to resign from City Council. Florida Power & Light previously confirmed that employees of the consulting firm Matrix came up with the idea of offering the job to Dennis but FPL said that was "flatly rejected."

Freeman said he decided to reopen the Special Investigatory Committee's work in light of recent media reports about Husein Cumber's involvement with the firm that put in an offer for JEA. City Council member Rory Diamond told Action News Jax he thought there should be an investigation and council member Nick Howland sent Freeman a letter on Monday requesting a City Council investigation.

Freeman and Davis have had professional and political ties. Freeman served in 2014-15 as political affairs manager at JAX Chamber while Davis was the chamber's CEO. When Freeman ran for City Council in 2019, his campaign received a $1,000 contribution from Building a Better Economy, the political committee for Davis.

Freeman said he has not taken a position in the mayor's race.

"My job right now when I sit on the council is to do the best I can for the citizens of Jacksonville and try to remain focused on the task at hand," he said.

Freeman said he will soon announce which council members will serve on the Special Investigatory Committee.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: City Council to investigate whether LeAnna Cumber 'deceived or misled' regarding JEA sale

Comments / 3

K Kidd
3d ago

it has already been proven....why are we going to examine it again.....lately, there have been some undesirables slipping through cracks......We have one in New York who is a parasite......who is suppose to investigate backgrounds when these people want to be in our government....we are getting lacks and have an I don't care attitude.......IMHO Just saying

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

JTA appoints new board leadership

Debbie Buckland has been appointed to serve as the new board chair for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) Board of Directors for 2023. Buckland’s new appointment was approved at the board’s nominating committee meeting in December. Buckland had previously served as vice chair since 2021. “Since 2019, Debbie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties

BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Florida CEO Gets 32 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion

A former Jacksonville company CEO was sentenced on January 30, 2023, to 32 months in prison for willfully attempting to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2015 and 2016, Jason Cory, 49, of Jacksonville, was a manager at a New York-based IT services company and from 2017 through 2019, he was the CEO of a different IT services company based in Jacksonville. From 2015 through 2018, Cory used his positions to cause more than $1.5 million to be deposited into the bank accounts of Gambit Matrix LLC, a shell company he controlled. As CEO, Cory caused transfers to Gambit Matrix under the false pretense that they were payments for consulting services that had never been provided.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

FDOT progressing with $194M Jax interstate and bridge project

The interstate was last widened in 1999. It would be polite to call what’s going on among the interstates in downtown Jacksonville a complicated mess, but that mess is part of the process in improving traffic in the area. So goes the work for the Florida Department of Transportation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
usf.edu

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville announces plans to expand campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida is adding a 210-acre north campus to its property in west Jacksonville. The donated property will allow Mayo Clinic to grow across 602 acres over several decades. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for development at its...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Whataburger to Southside and Baymeadows

The city issued a permit Jan. 24 for Persons Services Corp. of Mobile, Alabama, to build a double-drive-thru Whataburger prototype at 8325 Southside Blvd. at a cost of almost $2.4 million. The 3,214-square-foot building is on an acre at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy