Bloomington, IN

WIBC.com

What is the best restaurant in Indiana that Guy Fieri has visited?

He is a chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author, Emmy Award-winning TV host, and is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. The Food Network host has been heading to Flavortown for 40 seasons and visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country. Without input...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
INDIANA STATE
visitbloomington.com

Black-Owned Eateries in Bloomington

February 1 marks the start of Black History Month honoring the African-American community. Stop by one of these amazing restaurants, food trucks, or sweet shops today to support a local, Black-owned business. Restaurants. The Cabin. The Cabin offers delicious breakfast foods, sandwiches, appetizers, and more. Not only do they serve...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Miracle on Ice: Heroes in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - When a busload of high school hockey players from Chicago were involved in a terrible crash in Warsaw, there were a number of heroes who stepped in to help. Not only did Warsaw first responders save lives that night, there were ordinary people who did extraordinary things to comfort those boys and their parents.
WARSAW, IN
WIBC.com

Truck Spotted in Avon with The BEST STICKER OF ALL TIME

Several WIBC listeners have spotted, quite possibly, the best campaign in history!. One listener took to Twitter after a he spotted a red pick-up driving around Avon with the following message on the back window shield: “Tony Katz for President.”. Tony has only one question, “Who is this person?!”...
AVON, IN
insidethehall.com

Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game

Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
nationalhogfarmer.com

Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence

Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
103.3 WKFR

Young Benton Harbor Man’s Dark Sense of Humor Goes TikTok Viral

Jokes about his job, racism, and kidnapping aren't for everyone, but they're pulling in millions of views for this Benton Harbor man. Lamar currently has 76.1 thousand followers and 1.7 million total video likes on his TikTok channel @mmartymar_. You'll see everything from smooth skate dancing moves to dark and hilarious comedy videos on Lamar's TikTok channel. Let's check out the most viewed videos on his channel so far.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

