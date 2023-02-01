Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wrtv.com
Whiteland teen collecting pet supplies by the thousands to help shelter
JOHNSON COUNTY — A Whiteland teen is doing what he can to collect supplies for the Johnson County animal shelter. He's collecting just about everything a pet will need while it waits for its forever home. Noah McKeown, 15, started his initiative when at 10 years old after his...
Historic Indiana Church Renovated Into Incredible, Spacious Living Space – See Photos
Whenever I see an old church for sale or even abandoned, I start thinking about how to renovate it and turn it into a theater or house. I found a home for sale in Indianapolis that's for sale and it's been all three; a church, theater, and home. Originally built...
wrtv.com
MCPHD offering free kids dental clinics throughout February
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is offering preventive dental services for kids ages 1-18 throughout the month of February. The clinics are free for Marion County residents with and without insurance. Services include exams, x-rays, cleanings, sealants and fluoride applications. Services are available by appointment, but...
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse
Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event. Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.
Current Publishing
Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel
The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County cuts ribbon on first cat café
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new cat café in Fishers is now open and ready for visitors. Smitten Kitten is at 7852 E. 96th St., just east of I-69. The café offers food, drinks, and a place to play with kittens and cats with an eye towards adoption.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
'An eyesore' | Community calls for plan for former IPS School 1
INDIANAPOLIS — A building that was once the hub of a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood in its heyday is still getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons. “Kids coming and going. It was full of kids, and it was like a center for the community,” said Glenn Powe about what he used to see at a building that still stands in his Forest Manor neighborhood at the corner of East 36th and North Gale streets.
wrtv.com
Goodwill's Excel Center, a high school for adults, seeing success with over 8,000 Hoosier graduates
INDIANAPOLIS — When you shop or donate at Goodwill locations across Southern and Central Indiana, your money directly impacts Hoosiers. Some of that money goes to The Excel Center, a high school for adults. "Every single morning they treat you like, hey you can do this," Rizan Hajii Mohamed...
This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana
Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
tourcounsel.com
Tippecanoe Mall | Shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana
Tippecanoe Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana. Opened in 1974, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Kohl's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. It is owned by Simon Property Group. Melvin Simon & Associates opened Tippecanoe Mall in 1974. It was originally slated for a 1973 opening with Montgomery...
Noblesville woman conquers cancer and life a mile at a time
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — At 72, Char Cooper is always on the move. "No matter how you feel – when you go out for a run you always feel better," Cooper said. The Noblesville resident has run half marathons and nine marathons. She always keeps going even when a bear emerged during a race in Colorado.
korncountry.com
Columbus City Utilities hires new wastewater superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Travis Calhoun has been hired as Columbus City Utilities’ Wastewater Plant Superintendent. He began working at the Utilities in June 2012 in the Water Distribution department and transferred to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in September 2013. Calhoun is involved in Southern Indiana Operator’s Association (SIOA)...
ISP needs recruits for latest academy class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Circle City Soul Food
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday’s Tasty Takeout is Circle City Soul Food. Owner Mary Hardy Allen and her sister joined “All Indiana” to discuss the secret of what makes “soul food,” and the delicious food they offer only on Sundays. The restaurant is at 1164...
WIBC.com
Zionsville Man Tries to Get Away, Gets Hit with Pepper Ball Rounds
BOONE COUNTY — A Zionsville man has been arrested after a short police chase that led to him getting pelted with pepper balls. According to The Lebanon Reporter, someone called 911 late Thursday night after noticing that a truck was blocking an intersection and would not move. The driver – later identified as 39-year-old Michael Cebada – was not responding.
Indy is a hot spot for bed bugs; What can you do to prevent them?
INDIANAPOLIS – The Circle City ranks in a top ten list. But… it’s not exactly a good thing. An annual report by Orkin lists Indianapolis no. 7 for bed bugs. In fact, did you know if you miss one pregnant bed bug, you can be reinfested with more than 300 adult bed bugs and […]
wrtv.com
Washington Township faced with bus driver shortage turning to longer routes
INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Township, faced with a growing school bus driver shortage, is turning to longer routes and route changes to combat the issue. According to the township, there is a need for 30 drivers to fulfill their need to have efficient and optimal routes for their school buses.
readthereporter.com
Longest-serving Noblesville Common Council member retiring after 20 years
Noblesville Common Council member Brian Ayer has decided not to run for another term on the after 20 years of service to the city’s citizens. “I am proud of the progress our city has made since I began serving on council in 2003,” Ayer said. “We have worked together as a city to maintain our identity as an unmatched historic community while moving forward on projects that honor our heritage and make necessary investments to support our residents and businesses.”
