Carmel, IN

wrtv.com

MCPHD offering free kids dental clinics throughout February

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department is offering preventive dental services for kids ages 1-18 throughout the month of February. The clinics are free for Marion County residents with and without insurance. Services include exams, x-rays, cleanings, sealants and fluoride applications. Services are available by appointment, but...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse

Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event. Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel

The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Hamilton County cuts ribbon on first cat café

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new cat café in Fishers is now open and ready for visitors. Smitten Kitten is at 7852 E. 96th St., just east of I-69. The café offers food, drinks, and a place to play with kittens and cats with an eye towards adoption.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

'An eyesore' | Community calls for plan for former IPS School 1

INDIANAPOLIS — A building that was once the hub of a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood in its heyday is still getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons. “Kids coming and going. It was full of kids, and it was like a center for the community,” said Glenn Powe about what he used to see at a building that still stands in his Forest Manor neighborhood at the corner of East 36th and North Gale streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana

Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Tippecanoe Mall | Shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana

Tippecanoe Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Lafayette, Indiana. Opened in 1974, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Kohl's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. It is owned by Simon Property Group. Melvin Simon & Associates opened Tippecanoe Mall in 1974. It was originally slated for a 1973 opening with Montgomery...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Noblesville woman conquers cancer and life a mile at a time

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — At 72, Char Cooper is always on the move. "No matter how you feel – when you go out for a run you always feel better," Cooper said. The Noblesville resident has run half marathons and nine marathons. She always keeps going even when a bear emerged during a race in Colorado.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus City Utilities hires new wastewater superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Travis Calhoun has been hired as Columbus City Utilities’ Wastewater Plant Superintendent. He began working at the Utilities in June 2012 in the Water Distribution department and transferred to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in September 2013. Calhoun is involved in Southern Indiana Operator’s Association (SIOA)...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

ISP needs recruits for latest academy class

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Circle City Soul Food

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday’s Tasty Takeout is Circle City Soul Food. Owner Mary Hardy Allen and her sister joined “All Indiana” to discuss the secret of what makes “soul food,” and the delicious food they offer only on Sundays. The restaurant is at 1164...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Zionsville Man Tries to Get Away, Gets Hit with Pepper Ball Rounds

BOONE COUNTY — A Zionsville man has been arrested after a short police chase that led to him getting pelted with pepper balls. According to The Lebanon Reporter, someone called 911 late Thursday night after noticing that a truck was blocking an intersection and would not move. The driver – later identified as 39-year-old Michael Cebada – was not responding.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Longest-serving Noblesville Common Council member retiring after 20 years

Noblesville Common Council member Brian Ayer has decided not to run for another term on the after 20 years of service to the city’s citizens. “I am proud of the progress our city has made since I began serving on council in 2003,” Ayer said. “We have worked together as a city to maintain our identity as an unmatched historic community while moving forward on projects that honor our heritage and make necessary investments to support our residents and businesses.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN

