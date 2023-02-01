Read full article on original website
Letter from Mayor Lane - February 3, 2023
On Thursday, I and the Borough Council were invited to a thank-you breakfast at St. Anthony School as part of Catholic Schools Week which runs January 29 through February 4. Thank you to everyone at St. Anthony School for the wonderful breakfast. We were also treated to singing and music by the students. It was a special morning.
Hawthorne Democratic Organization Invites Local Democrats To Run For Office, Get Involved
HAWTHORNE, NJ - The Hawthorne Democratic Party is seeking candidates interested in interviewing to run in this year's ward council elections, and is inviting all local Democrats to get involved in our efforts in the 2023 election season. Hawthorne's four ward council seats are up for election in 2023, with...
Mailander Resigns as Village Manager at Ridgewood Council Meeting
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Village Manager Heather Mailander announced her resignation at the end of her report during the council work session Wednesday evening. She held a dual title of manager and clerk, and resigned from the manager position only. She will remain as Village Clerk, a position she has held for three decades. As part of her statement from the dais, Mailander said that she decided to resign the manager role following discussions with the mayor and deputy mayor who stated the council does not want one person occupying two management roles anymore. Given the choice, she decided to leave the...
Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates
WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
New Jersey Political Leaders React to the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Elected officials across party lines have expressed their sorrow and outrage at the shocking murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican who took office a little over a year ago on January 1, 2022. Governor Phil Murphy. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman...
Reynolds Questions Process that Led to Ridgewood Manager’s Resignation
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - When Heather Mailander resigned from her role as village manager and announced she would stay on in the sole capacity as village clerk, Councilperson Lorraine Reynolds raised questions about the resignation. Mayor Paul Vagianos and Deputy Mayor Pam Perron had discussions with Mailander stating their desire not to have one person occupying two management positions at village hall anymore.
VIDEO: Kenilworth Town Council Feb 1 Meeting
KENILWORTH, NJ - The bi-monthly Meeting of the Borough of Kenilworth was recently held on Wednesday, Feb 1, at Borough Hall. For those who were not able to attend and would like to see the meeting a video has now been posted to the borough's YouTube channel. To view the...
Lace Day and Classes to be Held March 11th-13th
The Lost Art Lacers of North Jersey will hold a Lace Day and Classes March 11th, 12th and 13th at Harmony Lodge #8 in Newton (Andover Twp), NJ. The Saturday Lace Day from 9 AM to 5 PM will be open to the public with displays, vendors of lace supplies, lace making demonstrations and a “Try-Me” table.
State Approves Merger of Two Newark Charter Schools
NEWARK - People's Prep Charter School and Achieve Community Charter School will become a single K-12 school called People's Achieve Community Charter School Network under a merger approved by the state Department of Education. The newly formed People’s Achieve Community Charter School will offer a complete K-12 education, providing a comprehensive and integrated approach to education, school leaders said. People's Prep is a high school and Achieve is a K-8 school. “The merger gives our students a guaranteed seat at a high-quality, college-prep high school where we know they’ll continue to receive the same care and attention we’ve provided since their first...
Jersey City Councilman Seeks Audit of 'Boat Payments'
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Jersey City Councilman James Solomon announced earlier this week that his office plans to audit local governments’ rules around “boat payments.” payouts that public officials receive upon retirement for their accumulated unused sick days and vacation days. Solomon’s office will be submitting OPRA requests for information from five government entities: Jersey City, the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority, Hudson County, the Hudson County Schools of Technology, and the Jersey City Board of Education, a statement read. “Governments throughout the state and here in Hudson County are giving away tens and hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars illegally,” Solomon speculated....
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Foundation Pledges $1M to Hospital
PARAMUS, NJ - One million dollars. That was the pledge from Bergen New Bridge Medical Center's Foundation, offered up this week to the state's largest non-profit hospital. Fair Lawn's own Lou Weiss, chair of the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Foundation, was on hand this week, along with former chair and former Fair Lawn mayor John Cosgrove, when the hospital released the news of the donation.
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story Hour
There have been numerous protests against drag story hours and the New York City Council members who support them, though not all of them receive media attention. The anti-LGBTQ campaigners, according to Council Member Shekar Krishnan, have visited his area 11 times in the past six months. Four times at my district office, twice at my home, and four times at the library, and we also held another LGBT event.
Kenilworth Public Schools COVID-19 Weekly Dashboard Jan 30 - Feb 3
KENILWORTH, NJ - Kenilworth Public Schools recently posted the following data regarding the weekly coronavirus update for the week of Jan 9 through Jan 12, 2023. Get local news you can trust in your inbox. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service...
Piscataway Resident Named to Seton Hall Dean’s List
PISCATAWAY, NJ – Gabriella Robinson of Piscataway was named to Seton Hall University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Robinson, a student in the School of Diplomacy and International Relations also recently met with Csaba Körösi, the 77th President of the United Nations General Assembly as a representative of the Black Diplomacy Student Organization at the SHU World Leaders Forum in January.
Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'
NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
Montclair State University Announces $1M Gift to Launch 'One Square Mile' Initiative in Paterson Public Schools and the City of Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Montclair State University will receive a $1 million gift from The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation that will be used to develop “One Square Mile”, a comprehensive initiative designed to aid in the City of Paterson’s community development efforts, officials announced on Thursday. To begin the initiative, Montclair will work with Paterson Public Schools to transform Eastside High School into a University assisted community school. “The need is great,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “For anybody looking for a single square mile, where they can improve as many lives as possible, it’s Eastside High School. On any given day...
George Santos' District Office in Queens Vandalized With Gold Paint
New York's embattled congressman found himself the target of vandalism at the end of another scandal-ridden week. Someone took gold spray paint to Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens, police confirmed Friday. A photo shared online shows the paint sprayed across the front window of his office off Northern...
