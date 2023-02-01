ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

WTAJ

2023 Treasure Lake Winterfest ready to kick off

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Treasure Lake in DuBois is ready to kickoff its winter festival and the public is invited to partake in numerous festivities. There will be a Polar Plunge, a chili cook-off and live entertainment during Treasure Lake’s 2023 Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Polar Plunge will start events at 11 a.m., with […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTWO/WAWV

Just how accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s the time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall of Famer Punxsutawney Phil from […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WBKR

Need To Get Away? Indiana Adventure Resort Hidden on 29-Acres & It’s Awesome

If you love the outdoors or maybe like trying your hand at new things there's an Adventure Resort in Indiana that has total off-the-grid vibes and we are digging it. People are starting to love going off the grid more and more. The world is so full of chaos and busy that it's nice to be able to just stop and slow down. One Southern Indiana town is home to a gorgeous place where you can totally kick back and relax.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

ROLLING CLOSURES IN EFFECT ON ROUTE 22 TODAY

Rolling closures will be in effect for about an hour this morning in Indiana County. State Representative Jim Struzzi and PennDOT have announced that today, Comcast will employ the rolling road closure as they install above-ground phone lines across Route 22. To facilitate this, 22 will be closed in both directions between the Route 56-Brush Valley/Armagh exits and the Route 403-Cramer Pike Exit. The closure will run from 9:30 to 10:30 this morning.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtaj.com

Sponsored Content: Give your sweetheart the gift of youth with Plexaderm

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Plexaderm — Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar chats with Lifestyle Contributor, Annette Figueroa, about Plexaderm, and how she uses it to smooth out her fine lines and wrinkles. Plexaderm “reduces under-eye bags and wrinkles from view in 10 minutes.”. Plexaderm uses...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Crews battle fire in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. — STORY UPDATE (8:10pm Eastern - Feb. 4, 2023) Emergency officials say crews were dispatched to a garage fire in Elk County Saturday afternoon, sparked by an unknown type of explosion. 6 News was at the scene and spoke with the incident commander. Jay Township Volunteer...
ELK COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH

One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
INDIANA, PA
YourErie

PA opera singer breaks world record at age seven

LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Victory Brinker is hitting all the right notes. Not only was she a finalist on America’s Got Talent, but she also broke the Guinness World Record for the youngest opera singer at just seven years, 314 days old. According to the 10-year-old’s “momager” Christine, Victory was born with it. “She was […]
LATROBE, PA
WTAJ

Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
JEROME, PA
WTAJ

Tractor-trailer fire caused closure of I-80 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday caused traffic on an interstate going through Centre County to come to a standstill. Crews were called at about 12:49 p.m. to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 80 in Rush Township, according to a Facebook post from Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company. When firefighters arrived, they saw […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie

“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtaj.com

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. Perry Wellington is wishing a big congratulations to Associate Broker Quenna Smith who was sworn in as District 8 Vice President for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors!. Let’s take a look at some Centre County real estate!. LOGAN STREET, BELLEFONTE. LISTED BY...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Police find missing 1-year-old out of Punxsutawney

UPDATE: It has been reported that the child was found Wednesday morning and the alert has been canceled. JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing endangered 1-year-old that was last seen in Punxsutawney. Adrienne Rand was last seen wearing a black onesie in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney Borough […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wccsradio.com

RESCUES, FLUE FIRE REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911

After a quiet day Tuesday, Indiana County First Responders had an active afternoon yesterday. The first call was at 2:51 PM for a physical rescue on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Indiana Fire Association said in a Facebook post that one person was trapped inside a car at a car wash. Crews were canceled, though, as the person was able to get out shortly after.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

