Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Groundhog Day: Here's What Punxsutawney Phil Predicts This YearMelissa FrostPunxsutawney, PA
Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in IndianaKristen WaltersHartford City, IN
In The Spotlight: How This Pennsylvania Small Town Goes Viral Every YearMelissa FrostPunxsutawney, PA
Related
2023 Treasure Lake Winterfest ready to kick off
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Treasure Lake in DuBois is ready to kickoff its winter festival and the public is invited to partake in numerous festivities. There will be a Polar Plunge, a chili cook-off and live entertainment during Treasure Lake’s 2023 Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Polar Plunge will start events at 11 a.m., with […]
Just how accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s the time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall of Famer Punxsutawney Phil from […]
wtaj.com
DIY Coconut Valentine Fat Bombs & benefits of coconut oil with Everything Natural Under The Sun
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Everything Natural Under the Sun has been a staple for health and wellness in the 814 community for over 27 years. Owner, Brenda Montrella, and her knowledgeable staff “are eager to help you achieve your health goals by providing you critical information so you can make the best decision for your health.”
Southern Fried Rock Show set to hit the stage in Freeport
There aren’t that many music events in the area dedicated to promoting local bands that play original music. But thanks to the Southern Fried Rock Show, four area country rock bands playing mostly their own songs will be showcased Saturday night at the Freeport Event Center. This year marks...
Need To Get Away? Indiana Adventure Resort Hidden on 29-Acres & It’s Awesome
If you love the outdoors or maybe like trying your hand at new things there's an Adventure Resort in Indiana that has total off-the-grid vibes and we are digging it. People are starting to love going off the grid more and more. The world is so full of chaos and busy that it's nice to be able to just stop and slow down. One Southern Indiana town is home to a gorgeous place where you can totally kick back and relax.
wdadradio.com
ROLLING CLOSURES IN EFFECT ON ROUTE 22 TODAY
Rolling closures will be in effect for about an hour this morning in Indiana County. State Representative Jim Struzzi and PennDOT have announced that today, Comcast will employ the rolling road closure as they install above-ground phone lines across Route 22. To facilitate this, 22 will be closed in both directions between the Route 56-Brush Valley/Armagh exits and the Route 403-Cramer Pike Exit. The closure will run from 9:30 to 10:30 this morning.
DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
wtaj.com
Sponsored Content: Give your sweetheart the gift of youth with Plexaderm
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Plexaderm — Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar chats with Lifestyle Contributor, Annette Figueroa, about Plexaderm, and how she uses it to smooth out her fine lines and wrinkles. Plexaderm “reduces under-eye bags and wrinkles from view in 10 minutes.”. Plexaderm uses...
WJAC TV
Crews battle fire in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. — STORY UPDATE (8:10pm Eastern - Feb. 4, 2023) Emergency officials say crews were dispatched to a garage fire in Elk County Saturday afternoon, sparked by an unknown type of explosion. 6 News was at the scene and spoke with the incident commander. Jay Township Volunteer...
wccsradio.com
ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH
One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
PA opera singer breaks world record at age seven
LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Victory Brinker is hitting all the right notes. Not only was she a finalist on America’s Got Talent, but she also broke the Guinness World Record for the youngest opera singer at just seven years, 314 days old. According to the 10-year-old’s “momager” Christine, Victory was born with it. “She was […]
Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
Tractor-trailer fire caused closure of I-80 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday caused traffic on an interstate going through Centre County to come to a standstill. Crews were called at about 12:49 p.m. to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 80 in Rush Township, according to a Facebook post from Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company. When firefighters arrived, they saw […]
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
cranberryeagle.com
Chorus offers singing valentines for your sweetie
“If music be the food of love, play on,” Shakespeare said in “Twelfth Night.”. Ron Brooks and the Cranberry Men’s Chorus are taking the bard’s words to heart this Valentine’s Day. The nonprofit chorus will serenade unsuspecting sweethearts and spouses with “singing valentines,” a cappella renditions of popular songs.
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC. Perry Wellington is wishing a big congratulations to Associate Broker Quenna Smith who was sworn in as District 8 Vice President for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors!. Let’s take a look at some Centre County real estate!. LOGAN STREET, BELLEFONTE. LISTED BY...
UPDATE: Police find missing 1-year-old out of Punxsutawney
UPDATE: It has been reported that the child was found Wednesday morning and the alert has been canceled. JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing endangered 1-year-old that was last seen in Punxsutawney. Adrienne Rand was last seen wearing a black onesie in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney Borough […]
wccsradio.com
RESCUES, FLUE FIRE REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911
After a quiet day Tuesday, Indiana County First Responders had an active afternoon yesterday. The first call was at 2:51 PM for a physical rescue on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Indiana Fire Association said in a Facebook post that one person was trapped inside a car at a car wash. Crews were canceled, though, as the person was able to get out shortly after.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘God Forgives… I Don’t’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Has Chance For Revenge Over Indiana’s Washington
Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci isn’t shy about speaking his mind. This past Tuesday, he responded to Iowa commit Gabe Arnold, who tweeted that the two-time national champion was “overrated” during No. 1 Penn State’s dual meet against No. 2 Iowa Friday, Jan. 27. “If you...
