Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
LMPD arrests man in connection to fatal Butchertown shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead in the Butchertown neighborhood Friday afternoon. LMPD says it happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the JB Swift (JBS) plant, located at 1300 block of Story Avenue right off of I-64.
LMPD, FBI bust drug trafficking ring in Newburg; four men sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four men, originally from Mississippi but living in Louisville, were sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring which occurred at apartments in Newburg. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing firearms after previously being convicted of felonies, according to the U.S. Attorney's...
Police: Two people shot in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people are expected to survive after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people...
WHAS11
Kentucky man dies in hospital after car crash in January
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash from Jan. 17. Police say it happened on LaGrange Road off the Gene Snyder in Pewee Valley. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Rodger Jones died Saturday afternoon at the UofL Hospital. Jones' cause of death is...
Q/A: Louisville's mayor answers questions about first month in office, gives updates on campaign promises
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite being just a month into the job, the stakes are high for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg as he's leading a city on the cusp of a decision that could radically impact the future of its police department and its people. In a one-on-one interview, WHAS11...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in St. Dennis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 61-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the St. Dennis neighborhood early Thursday morning. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3400 block of Buckeye Road around 8 a.m. According LMPD Major Russell Miller,...
'I just want to get it back like it was': Louisville woman wins back family property after years-long fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-native Mary Hall vividly remembers the strong sense of community surrounding her childhood home in the California neighborhood. “When I was growing up, everybody just knew everybody - this parent, that parent, they take turns watching kids while each one went to work out, went to the store, or whatever,” she said.
Southeast Bullitt Fire assistant chief dies from pneumonia complications
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A staple in the Bullitt County community died on Wednesday after complications with pneumonia at 58 years old. Assistant Chief Joe Thompson served on Southeast Bullitt Fire Department and Shepherdsville Fire Department for over 40 years. SEBFD Fire Chief Erik Butler said Thompson had been...
LMPD: Fatal accident in Valley Station neighborhood leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal accident in the Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday night has left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a passenger vehicle driven by a man lost...
'People shouldn't have to live and experience things like this': LMPD arrests man in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for reportedly shooting at officers and setting a house on fire in the Valley Station neighborhood Wednesday. Aaron Sheehan, 37, was charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment (first degree) and 4 counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside apartment near Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with Metro Police near a Pleasure Ridge Park middle school on Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said there was “significant police activity” in the 6100 block of Julie Kay Way, between Terry Road and Jeffery Drive.
LMPD cancels Golden Alert for man last seen leaving Jewish Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police has canceled a Golden Alert for a man last seen leaving the hospital.
Oldham County Police searching for alleged driver who struck child, fled the scene
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Oldham County Police Department are searching for the alleged driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. Officers say they responded to a collision on Hwy. 146 in Crestwood on Jan. 24 involving a vehicle and a child riding a bike. According to a media...
Louisville student taken into custody after gun found in JCPS high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to Marion C. Moore School. The school's principal, Traci Morris-Hunt, sent an email to families saying a bullet was found on the floor in one of their classrooms on Wednesday morning. "We immediately followed...
Former Louisville juvenile court judge weighs in on detention center potentially reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former judge who once presided over juvenile court in Louisville is optimistic about the potential move to bring back the Juvenile Detention Center downtown. Judge David Holton, now retired, served on the bench for about 10 years. “The hardest assignment I had was the juvenile...
Former LMPD officer sentenced in shooting outside David McAtee's restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer who pleaded guilty to using excessive force during the Breonna Taylor protests won't see any jail time. Katie Crews, 29, was federally charged due to her part in escalating a conflict the night restaurant owner David McAtee was shot and killed.
LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 74-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 74-year-old Charles "Charlie" Allen drove away from his home in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say Allen suffers...
Separate shooting incidents in south Louisville leave 2 injured, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating separate shooting incidents leaving two people injured Monday night. They said the first incident was reported in Taylor-Berry around 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue. Officers located a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. About four miles away in...
Man hospitalized following shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured near Pleasure Ridge Park. According to Major Corey Robinson, Third Division officers responded to the 6700 block of Leverett Lane around 4 p.m. Tuesday. There, officers found a man believed to be in his 20’s...
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
