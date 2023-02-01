ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

LMPD arrests man in connection to fatal Butchertown shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead in the Butchertown neighborhood Friday afternoon. LMPD says it happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the JB Swift (JBS) plant, located at 1300 block of Story Avenue right off of I-64.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD, FBI bust drug trafficking ring in Newburg; four men sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four men, originally from Mississippi but living in Louisville, were sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring which occurred at apartments in Newburg. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing firearms after previously being convicted of felonies, according to the U.S. Attorney's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Police: Two people shot in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people are expected to survive after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Kentucky man dies in hospital after car crash in January

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash from Jan. 17. Police say it happened on LaGrange Road off the Gene Snyder in Pewee Valley. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Rodger Jones died Saturday afternoon at the UofL Hospital. Jones' cause of death is...
PEWEE VALLEY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing 74-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man in Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), 74-year-old Charles "Charlie" Allen drove away from his home in the 6800 block of Green Meadow Circle at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say Allen suffers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
