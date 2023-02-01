ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

City of Charleston awarded $200,000 for development of Comprehensive Safety Action Plan

By Lootpress Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDmVw_0kZNBlfh00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “Mayor Amy Goodwin announced Wednesday that the City of Charleston has been awarded $200k through the U.S. Department of Transportation Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

The SS4A Grant Program is aimed at improving roads and addressing traffic fatalities.

‘Safety on our roadways is paramount – whether you’re driving, cycling, or walking. This federal funding will allow Charleston to develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan,’ said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

‘We appreciate the support of Senator Manchin and Senator Capito, as well as our community partners: Charleston Area Alliance, Charleston Main Streets, and the Regional Intergovernmental Council as we work to make our roadways safer.’

The City of Charleston will partner with community stakeholders to develop a cost-effective, data driven action plan to address safety and equity gaps. Plan components will include:

Identifying priority intersections with the largest safety concerns.

Implementing low-cost safety enhancements including striping, lighting, and vegetation removal.

Prioritizing ADA accessible infrastructure.

Planning a complete streets approach, including vehicle speed reduction, bicycle lanes, median islands, and transit connections.

Reconnecting communities in the Triangle District – a neighborhood disconnected by the construction of Interstate 64 in the 1970’s.

Supporting the City’s QAlert system which allows residents to report safety concerns.

Building upon the 2021 U.S. DOT RAISE Planning Grant award for the Capital Connector Project – a corridor that has the City’s two most unsafe intersections.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded 473 action plan grants and 37 grants for implementation projects in this first round of the program.

Action plan grants assist communities that do not currently have a roadway safety plan in place to reduce roadway fatalities, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive set of actions.

Implementation grants provide funding for communities to implement strategies and projects that will reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries.

The SS4A program grants support the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy: a comprehensive approach launched in January 2022 to make our nation’s roadways safer for everyone, including drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and emergency and construction workers, by stressing responsible driving, safer roadway designs, appropriate speed-limit setting, and improved post-crash care, among other strategies.”

Comments / 3

Related
WSAZ

Grant to develop plan for safer streets in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Zoey Bonwell only has to go from where she lives on the East End of Charleston to downtown for work. “What I would like to see in terms of infrastructure is personally I bike everywhere,” Bonwell said. She said the routes can be hard to...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Major renovation project for Turnpike Travel Plazas begins today

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A major project to completely renovate the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike began today. Food, restroom and parking facilities will remain available during renovations. Tamarack Marketplace, located next to the Beckley travel plaza, will also remain open during construction with expanded services for travelers.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Traffic to be impacted by power line work in Kanawha County

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – American Electric Power will be working on power lines Thursday around 131 Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says traffic will be impacted. Officials say drivers should anticipate major delays for approximately three to four hours between 8...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Commission awards check to Dairy Winkle owner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A fire earlier this month may have damaged this popular restaurant in Charleston, but owner “Paco” Ellison has not given up on his Dairy Winkle. The Kanawha County Commission has noticed that, and was happy to award Ellison with a check for $35,000 Thursday, to help with the rebuilding efforts.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Tanker wrecks near Ravenswood Bridge

GREAT BEND AREA, Ohio – GREAT BEND AREA, Ohio – A tanker wrecked while attempting to make a turn near the Ravenswood Bridge. A tanker loaded with diesel fuel and gasoline was attempting to turn in to the Hot Spot gas station when it went off the road. The tanker driven by Gregory Crane then rolled on its side according to Trooper Trelka of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WOWK 13 News

New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear.  According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
POCA, WV
WSAZ

Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
bestattractions.org

Responsible Things to Do in Huntington, West Virginia

Uncover the Hidden Treasures of Huntington, West Virginia. Huntington, West Virginia, is a charming city with rich history and cultural attractions. Located in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, Huntington is surrounded by rolling hills, verdant forests, and pristine rivers, making it a nature lover’s paradise. From its historic downtown to its world-class museums, Huntington is a city that truly has something for everyone.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting

Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Some Regal residents find housing following apartment fire one week ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the week since the Regal Apartments fire displaced dozens of residents in Charleston, some have already found a new place to live. Mountain Mission Executive Director John Roberts told 580-WCHS Wednesday of the 35 families who were impacted about 15-18 residents have found housing, while others continue to explore their options.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy