fox2detroit.com
Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
Detroit News
Man charged with shooting teen arraigned for attacking pregnant woman, her mother
A Detroit man accused of attacking a 19-year-old woman in December was arraigned on charges in connection with assaulting the pregnant mother of his child and her mother, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Torrion Hudson was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court on one count of domestic violence;...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man will remain behind bars while facing assault charges in 2 cases
DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is accused of brutally assaulting a woman and her mother while out on bond awaiting trial on several other charges. Torrion Hudson is accused of attacking a 22-year-old woman and her 42-year-old mother. Officials said Hudson and the 22-year-old woman have a child together.
fox2detroit.com
'The court finally got it': Repeat suspect remanded to jail, charged with attacking 2 women on bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting suspect who was out on bond has been charged with domestic violence. The man allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and her mother while out on a reduced bond. Torrion Hudson was back in court Friday for another arraignment. Afterwards Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath,...
fox2detroit.com
Second juvenile charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at Detroit hotel
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A second juvenile has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit teen, who was found with a wound in his chest at a hotel. The Wayne County Prosecutors Office said it had charged a 16-year-old male in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old on Dec. 31.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police say Detroit man attacked, poured cleaning products on mother of his child while out on bond
DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is accused of brutally assaulting a woman and her mother while out on bond awaiting trial on several other charges. Torrion Hudson is accused of attacking a 22-year-old woman and her 42-year-old mother. Officials said Hudson and the 22-year-old woman have a child together.
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Charges reissued for Warren man accused in shooting after fight between his girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – Prosecutors have reissued charges against a Warren man accused of shooting someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving argument. Prosecutors said the argument happened on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 24) when a man...
Youths allegedly doubled and tripled up in juvenile jail cells
Overcrowding at the Wayne County juvenile jail had officials recently doubling up some youths in cells and placing three together in an intake room with mattresses on the floor, according to employees and photos obtained by the Free Press. An employee sent an email to court officials this week with the allegations and photos of the overcrowding, writing that Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility administrators should be "ashamed of themselves for these deplorable conditions and nonchalant...
Detroit police asking for public’s help in ID’ing person-of-interest in fatal shooting last year
Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that killed one man inside a home in Detroit nearly two months ago – and now need the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning in the case.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – Four people have been charged and arraigned in connection with armed robbery, assault with the intent to murder, and weapons charges in Warren. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 31), but all four were charged Friday (Feb. 3) and could face potential life in prison. Below are...
fox2detroit.com
Bond revoked for suspect in carjacking, shooting after man accused of beating child's mother
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was accused of shooting a woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station is now back in jail without bond after the Wayne County Prosecutor said he beat the mother of his child while out on of jail. Torrion Hudson’s initial bond...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Westland officer found not guilty of punching, strangling girlfriend
WESTLAND, Mich. – A former Westland officer has been found not guilty after his girlfriend accused him of punching and strangling her several times following a wedding reception. Sebastian Iavasile was arrested around 2 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, after his now-ex-girlfriend accused him of punching her multiple times while...
Detroit News
Second teen charged in Detroit New Year's Eve death of 15-year-old boy
A second teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit on New Year's Eve, according to prosecutors. The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two felony weapons charges, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a press release. He is adult designated, which means if he is convicted the judge can sentence him as a juvenile, as an adult or create a blended sentence that gives the option of adult prison if he is not rehabilitated.
fox2detroit.com
2 women wanted after not scanning all items at Livonia Walmart, fleeing when confronted
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are searching for a pair of suspects who attempted to steal multiple items at Walmart. Police say the suspects attempted to steal $1,400 worth of merchandise after failing to scan them at self-checkout. After being confronted by loss prevention, the suspects fled the...
Clinton Township woman sentenced after stealing money from senior care facility
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township woman has been sentenced to jail after stealing money from residents at a senior care facility.Tina Coleman, 47, has been sentenced to six months in the Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the six months in custody) and restitution of $73,521.68 once she is released from jail. Coleman worked as a Business Manager at the LakePointe Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center.According to the attorney general's office, the facility conducted an audit after they found discrepancies with a deposit made in September 2021. Through the audit, officials at the facility discovered 65 unauthorized trust checks were written to five unknown people between March 13, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2021.Officials learned that Coleman would write the checks and have people cash them for her. The funds used were placed in trust for the residents at the senior care facility, and Coleman was not authorized to write the checks or receive money. "Seniors and their families entrust these residential facilities, and their employees, with their lives and livelihoods," said Nessel. "Coleman violated that trust, and I am grateful that Judge Sabaugh recognized the severity of that crime."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman
DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit for protecting man with violent criminal past
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was shot almost two dozen times by a suspect wanted for murdering six people is now suing the city of Detroit for protecting the man as a police informant. Three years ago, the city of Detroit was in the middle of a manhunt...
WNEM
Mother’s fear confirmed after son’s body found
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother’s fears were confirmed when her son, one of the three rappers who went missing in Detroit, was found dead. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Lorrie Kemp told TV5 that her son Armani Kelly, from Oscoda, was one of the three men who had been reported missing.
Michigan officer accused of punching, strangling girlfriend found not guilty
WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.
