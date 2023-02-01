ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover Plains, NY

Obituary, Michael “Mike” Joseph Cea

Michael “Mike” Joseph Cea, 65, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at home in Holmes, NY surrounded by his loving family. Previously from Amenia, Mike was born in Manhattan on September 20, 1957, the son of the late Dominic J.and Elizabeth M. (Morsut) Cea. Mike was a master...
HOLMES, NY
Ryan Duffelmeyer of Holmes awarded gold stars for fall 2022 at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC (02/03/2023)– Ryan Duffelmeyer of Holmes, New York is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher....
HOLMES, NY
Area residents named to dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN, Connecticut (February 1, 2023) – The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester at Quinnipiac University:. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester. Names followed by an asterisk denotes with honors.
HAMDEN, CT

