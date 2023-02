Despite incremental increases in new listings throughout January, new listings fell 10.7% below 2022 levels in the fourth week of January. According to the Houston Association of REALTORS®, Houston Realtors entered 2,178 properties into the Multiple Listing Service during the week ended Jan. 30, which is a 10.7% decrease from the same period last year. Pending listings are down significantly as well, decreasing 27.1% year over year.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO