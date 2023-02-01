A 15-year-old was arrested on Jan. 28 driving a vehicle associated with one of three missing rappers last seen last month in Detroit, authorities say.The juvenile was in possession of Armani Kelly's vehicle, according to CBS Detroit. Kelly and two others — Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker — went missing on the night of Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled."I can tell you that there was a juvenile that was arrested, not in connection with the missing people, but in connection with a vehicle associated with one...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO