ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Northwestern HS athlete in ICU after sudden cardiac arrest

(CBS DETROIT) – The community is rallying around a student-athlete fighting for his life.Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, collapsed on the basketball court during a game on Tuesday. The coaching staff jumped in immediately to give the 18-year-old CPR after he suffered sudden cardiac arrest.Doctors at Henry Ford Health brought the student-athlete back to life, but he hasn't woken up."It's very hard to see him like that. I would've never thought it would be him," Reeshay Tubbs, his cousin, told CBS Detroit.According to Dr. Nasser Lakkis, Chief of Cardiology at DMC Harper Hospital, there are signs before a person's...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Spectators run onto court, spark fight at Ypsilanti high school basketball game

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - School officials shared details about a brawl that broke out at a junior varsity basketball game at Ypsilanti Community High School Tuesday night. The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when two unknown spectators ran onto the court and tried to assault a Ypsilanti high school player, according to Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlos Lopez.School officials, coaches and staff quickly worked to remove the spectators and players from the gym.The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office then arrived to assist. No one was arrested.Due to the incident, school officials decided to cancel the...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Metro Detroit teacher being honored 3 years after she passed away from COVID-19

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – After three years, a Metro Detroit Black icon and former teacher is finally being honored. “It was like losing a family member. I look at Brenda like she’s my grandmother,” said Orna Spencer as she was sitting in Southfield High School’s auditorium, where she was inspired to stay in the performing arts by a teacher who was just as inspiring.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park

(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend

Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Michigan rappers found dead in Highland Park apartment: What we know

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police positively identified the three bodies found in a Highland Park apartment complex as the three missing rappers. Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were all headed to a planned performance at a club on Detroit’s east side, but that performance was canceled, and they were never seen or heard from again.
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

Teen arrested after possessing missing rapper's vehicle, authorities say

A 15-year-old was arrested on Jan. 28 driving a vehicle associated with one of three missing rappers last seen last month in Detroit, authorities say.The juvenile was in possession of Armani Kelly's vehicle, according to CBS Detroit. Kelly and two others — Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker — went missing on the night of Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled."I can tell you that there was a juvenile that was arrested, not in connection with the missing people, but in connection with a vehicle associated with one...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday. Michigan State Police said Friday afternoon on Twitter that investigators identified the bodies as those of Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale. “We offer our condolences to their family and friends,” police said. The Michigan men were supposed to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but they vanished after that appearance was canceled. Their bodies were found Thursday in the basement of an abandoned, rat-infested apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of 3 killed in Detroit car crash, family needs help

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A local family is asking for help to lay their loved one to rest after a mother of three was killed in a crash. Rachel Adams died in a crash on Junction near Michigan Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21. The 33-year-old leaves behind three children ages 14, 6 and 4 years old.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy