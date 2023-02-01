Read full article on original website
theshadowleague.com
Detroit High School Senior Suffers Cardiac Arrest On Basketball Court During Game, Placed On Life Support
Cartier Woods was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital on Tuesday night after he collapsed on the basketball court at during a home game at Northwestern High School in Detroit. The family of the 18-year-old says he has never had any heart issues before. What Happened?. Woods is a two-sport athlete...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family, friends attend prayer vigil for teen who went into cardiac arrest during basketball game in Detroit
DETROIT – Family and friends attended a prayer vigil Friday for the Detroit teen who went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game at Northwestern High School. Cartier Woods, 18, a Detroit Public Schools Community District student, has been in critical condition since the game Tuesday (Jan. 31) night.
Northwestern HS athlete in ICU after sudden cardiac arrest
(CBS DETROIT) – The community is rallying around a student-athlete fighting for his life.Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, collapsed on the basketball court during a game on Tuesday. The coaching staff jumped in immediately to give the 18-year-old CPR after he suffered sudden cardiac arrest.Doctors at Henry Ford Health brought the student-athlete back to life, but he hasn't woken up."It's very hard to see him like that. I would've never thought it would be him," Reeshay Tubbs, his cousin, told CBS Detroit.According to Dr. Nasser Lakkis, Chief of Cardiology at DMC Harper Hospital, there are signs before a person's...
Spectators run onto court, spark fight at Ypsilanti high school basketball game
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - School officials shared details about a brawl that broke out at a junior varsity basketball game at Ypsilanti Community High School Tuesday night. The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when two unknown spectators ran onto the court and tried to assault a Ypsilanti high school player, according to Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlos Lopez.School officials, coaches and staff quickly worked to remove the spectators and players from the gym.The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office then arrived to assist. No one was arrested.Due to the incident, school officials decided to cancel the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Metro Detroit teacher being honored 3 years after she passed away from COVID-19
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – After three years, a Metro Detroit Black icon and former teacher is finally being honored. “It was like losing a family member. I look at Brenda like she’s my grandmother,” said Orna Spencer as she was sitting in Southfield High School’s auditorium, where she was inspired to stay in the performing arts by a teacher who was just as inspiring.
Mother reacts to learning son identified as one of bodies found in Highland Park
(CBS DETROIT) - Lorrie Kemp said since her son, Armani Kelly went missing, she had a feeling he may have been killed. She desperately searched for answers for the past two weeks. "I didn't know I had this in me, but that's my baby," Kemp said. Kemp's search came to an end today after the Michigan State Police confirmed the identities of three bodies found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park. In a tweet on Friday, police identified the bodies as Armani Kelly, of Oscoda, Montoya Givens, of Detroit, and Dante Wicker, Melvindale."I don't feel strong no more, I am tired and...
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. UPDATE:Bodies identified, mystery persists in death of Michigan rappers, friend Family members...
Detroit News
How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend
Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan rappers found dead in Highland Park apartment: What we know
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police positively identified the three bodies found in a Highland Park apartment complex as the three missing rappers. Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were all headed to a planned performance at a club on Detroit’s east side, but that performance was canceled, and they were never seen or heard from again.
fox2detroit.com
Teacher allegedly molested teens • HS basketball player suffers cardiac arrest • Tax package complaints
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A former teacher from Plymouth is now facing major charges in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of at least four children under 16 years old. Investigative sources say James Baird's victims were visually impaired and that the sex assaults took place during school vision tests.
Teen arrested after possessing missing rapper's vehicle, authorities say
A 15-year-old was arrested on Jan. 28 driving a vehicle associated with one of three missing rappers last seen last month in Detroit, authorities say.The juvenile was in possession of Armani Kelly's vehicle, according to CBS Detroit. Kelly and two others — Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker — went missing on the night of Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled."I can tell you that there was a juvenile that was arrested, not in connection with the missing people, but in connection with a vehicle associated with one...
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday. Michigan State Police said Friday afternoon on Twitter that investigators identified the bodies as those of Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale. “We offer our condolences to their family and friends,” police said. The Michigan men were supposed to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but they vanished after that appearance was canceled. Their bodies were found Thursday in the basement of an abandoned, rat-infested apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 3 killed in Detroit car crash, family needs help
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A local family is asking for help to lay their loved one to rest after a mother of three was killed in a crash. Rachel Adams died in a crash on Junction near Michigan Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21. The 33-year-old leaves behind three children ages 14, 6 and 4 years old.
ABC7 Chicago
Missing Michigan girl, Adriana Davidson, found dead on high school grounds: Ann Arbor police
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A 15-year-old girl who had been missing for days in Ann Arbor, Michigan was found dead Monday, police said. Adriana Davidson was reported missing Saturday to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office later found her body on Monday on the grounds of Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, where she was last seen.
Mother in case of missing rappers: 'I don't know who to trust'
Lorrie Kemp on Wednesday, in her car, allowed herself to scream for the first time since her son's Jan. 21 disappearance. "I don't know who to trust, I don't know who to believe — but I'm not going to stop," the mother said, almost crying. "I'm angry. I'm mad. I'm getting tired." ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman
DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
fox2detroit.com
Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
foxwilmington.com
Missing Teen Adriana Davidson’s Family Learned of Her Death While Doing Interview With Local News
Anthony Lopez, the brother of missing 15-year-old Adriana Davidson, shared in a tearful update that he and the family had learned she was found dead while they were doing an interview with a local news station. “We were just giving an interview with Fox 2 news, and we got a...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
