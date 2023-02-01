Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
buzzfeednews.com
Harry Styles Has Sparked A Debate About White Privilege After Saying “This Doesn’t Happen To People Like Me Very Often” While Accepting Album Of The Year At The Grammys
Harry’s House won big at the Grammys, though it wasn’t without a bit of controversy. At last night’s ceremony in Los Angeles, Harry Styles took home two coveted statues for his critically acclaimed album, Harry’s House, including the most prestigious award of the night: Album of the Year.
RHOC’s Gretchen Rossi announces tragic death of stepson Grayson, 22, after ‘unbearable’ cancer battle in emotional post
THE REAL Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi has announced that her stepson Grayson has passed away. The 22-year-old had been suffering with cancer since 2006. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 44-year-old Gretchen posted several photos from over the years as part of the heartfelt tribute to her fiancé Slade Smiley's late son.
PopSugar
Pink and Kelly Clarkson Sing About Grief in Powerful "Who Knew" Duet
Music heals — a truth Pink learned when she wrote "Who Knew" in 2006 to cope with the loss of her close friend as a teenager. In a Feb. 6 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the singer opened up to Clarkson about the song's deeper meaning. "I lost several friends, unfortunately, to overdose, and the second one was very, very, very, very close to me, and I loved him very much," she said before singing the track with Clarkson as a duet.
PopSugar
Pink Sang Upside Down and Had Balls Thrown at Her Stomach to Prep For Tour
Pink is offering a glimpse into her intense workout regimen, on and off tour. In her Women's Health interview for the March cover, the singer-songwriter spoke about both her physical and mental health ahead of her Summer Carnival tour in June. On top of working out three times a day...
PopSugar
Kelly Clarkson Pours Her Soul Into a Cover of Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain"
Covering an Adele song is no easy feat, but Kelly Clarkson is always up for the challenge. On the Feb. 7 episode of her talk show, the host sang Adele's 2011 hit "Set Fire to the Rain" — a timely choice given the English pop star's recent Grammy win. With backup instrumentals provided by My Band Y'all, Clarkson brought her own flair to the emotional track, weaving a few unexpected high notes into the chorus and giving the performance her all from start to finish.
Comments / 0