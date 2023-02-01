Music heals — a truth Pink learned when she wrote "Who Knew" in 2006 to cope with the loss of her close friend as a teenager. In a Feb. 6 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the singer opened up to Clarkson about the song's deeper meaning. "I lost several friends, unfortunately, to overdose, and the second one was very, very, very, very close to me, and I loved him very much," she said before singing the track with Clarkson as a duet.

