Dutchess County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Rondout Bank gets new board chairman

KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Rondout Savings Bank announced the appointment of Dennis Larios as its new chairman beginning in 2023. This year marks Larios’s 25th year as a bank trustee. He was chair of the Finance Committee for many years and chaired several other committees throughout his tenure.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Beacon Mayor: City finances ‘best in memory’

BEACON – The City of Beacon is in “Excellent financial condition,” Mayor Lee Kyriacou says. He made his proclamation during his first state of the city address delivered before the city council on Monday evening. He said the city’s finances are doing quite well. “Beacon’s financial...
BEACON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

DUTCHESS COUNTY LEGISLATURE CALLS FOR REPEAL OF PORTION OF STATE TAX LAW

DUTCHESS COUNTY LEGISLATURE CALLS FOR REPEAL OF PORTION OF STATE TAX LAW. Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Service Members Should Receive Both an Income Tax Credit and County Property Tax Exemption. POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – This week, members of the Dutchess County Legislature sent a letter to their State Representatives encouraging them...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

P’ville Pool Project Moving Forward; Village Board Approves Bond

The proposed design for the new Pleasantville pool has been reviewed by the Westchester County Department of Health, which responded with comments and questions and requested minor revisions. Engineer pool designer Steve Rimkunas updated the Village Board on the project at the Jan. 23 Village Board work session. “None of...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
larchmontloop.com

The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County

This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Feeding Westchester Announces Mobile Food Pantry Dates

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Feeding Westchester has announced the dates for their upcoming Mobile Food Pantry events. On March 2, April 6, and May 4, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., this specialized 26-foot refrigerated truck brings a “market on wheels” to underserved communities so that fresh, nutritious foods can be delivered directly to those who need it. To be held at Shrub Oak Memorial Park, located on Sunnyside Street in Shrub Oak. For more information, visit https://feedingwestchester.org/our-work/
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck

Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City of Poughkeepsie Approves City Updates

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has approved strategic updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, reflecting changes that have occurred to the area since the City last adopted an LWRP more than 20 years ago. The program updates includes:. * Increasing public access and working on efforts to...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Village of Saugerties mulls joining CCA this spring

Community Choice Aggregation (CCA), a way to stabilize and possibly reduce the cost of electricity, is based on communities getting together to purchase electricity as a group, increasing bargaining power and allowing for stable pricing. Jeff Domanski of Hudson Valley Energy, the local agent for Joule Community Power, said at a Village of Saugerties Board meeting that “Through the power of numbers, communities can get very competitive rates for electricity supplies.”
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace

Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
KINGSTON, NY

