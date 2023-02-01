Read full article on original website
Related
Free tax help offered in Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties
People can get help by calling 211 to schedule an appointment through the United Way's helpline 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rondout Bank gets new board chairman
KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Rondout Savings Bank announced the appointment of Dennis Larios as its new chairman beginning in 2023. This year marks Larios’s 25th year as a bank trustee. He was chair of the Finance Committee for many years and chaired several other committees throughout his tenure.
DA: New York State Trooper Issued Bogus Tickets In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper is accused of issuing over 30 fake traffic tickets in the Hudson Valley, including one to a person who was dead. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a New York State Trooper was arrested. New York State Trooper Arrested In...
theharlemvalleynews.net
STATEMENT FROM CHAIRMAN PULVER IN RESPONSE TO GOV. HOCHUL’S EXECUTIVE BUDGET PROPOSAL
STATEMENT FROM CHAIRMAN PULVER IN RESPONSE TO GOV. HOCHUL’S EXECUTIVE BUDGET PROPOSAL. Dutchess County Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver issued the following statement in response to Governor Hochul’s Executive Budget Proposal that would increase the MTA Payroll Mobility Tax:. “Since the enactment of the MTA Payroll Mobility Tax, Dutchess...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Supervisor Albra’s assistant resigns claiming office was a hostile work environment
TOWN OF FISHKILL – The Fishkill Town Supervisor’s Confidential Secretary, Mike Natrella, abruptly resigned on January 30, claiming that Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra, a Democrat, created an uncomfortable work environment and exhibited unstable behavior when not provided information to which he was not entitled. Natrella, a 24-year-old, is...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Beacon Mayor: City finances ‘best in memory’
BEACON – The City of Beacon is in “Excellent financial condition,” Mayor Lee Kyriacou says. He made his proclamation during his first state of the city address delivered before the city council on Monday evening. He said the city’s finances are doing quite well. “Beacon’s financial...
theharlemvalleynews.net
DUTCHESS COUNTY LEGISLATURE CALLS FOR REPEAL OF PORTION OF STATE TAX LAW
DUTCHESS COUNTY LEGISLATURE CALLS FOR REPEAL OF PORTION OF STATE TAX LAW. Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Service Members Should Receive Both an Income Tax Credit and County Property Tax Exemption. POUGHKEEPSIE, NY – This week, members of the Dutchess County Legislature sent a letter to their State Representatives encouraging them...
theexaminernews.com
P’ville Pool Project Moving Forward; Village Board Approves Bond
The proposed design for the new Pleasantville pool has been reviewed by the Westchester County Department of Health, which responded with comments and questions and requested minor revisions. Engineer pool designer Steve Rimkunas updated the Village Board on the project at the Jan. 23 Village Board work session. “None of...
yonkerstimes.com
Former County Legislator Ruth Walter Announces Bid to Take Seat Back from James Nolan
Ruth Walter Launches Bid To Make County Government More Accountable to Community Needs; Vows to ‘Deliver Results for Residents who have been Under-represented.’ With Campaign Rematch, Walter Joins a Growing Chorus of Voters Unhappy with the Lack of Leadership Under Current Representative. Former County Legislator Ruth Walter has...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Democratic Committee expands efforts to recruit candidates for fall elections
GOSHEN – The Orange County Democratic Committee Thursday launched its new “Passion into Action” campaign, a grassroots effort to recruit and assist dynamic, new leaders to run for local offices in the 2023 elections. The campaign aims to expand on the party’s ongoing recruitment efforts and educate...
larchmontloop.com
The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County
This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
Feeding Westchester Announces Mobile Food Pantry Dates
WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - Feeding Westchester has announced the dates for their upcoming Mobile Food Pantry events. On March 2, April 6, and May 4, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., this specialized 26-foot refrigerated truck brings a “market on wheels” to underserved communities so that fresh, nutritious foods can be delivered directly to those who need it. To be held at Shrub Oak Memorial Park, located on Sunnyside Street in Shrub Oak. For more information, visit https://feedingwestchester.org/our-work/
For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck
Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
Mid-Hudson News Network
South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
Contractor, Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death In Poughkeepsie
A construction company and its owner have pleaded guilty to violating OSHA regulations resulting in the death of a Hudson Valley construction worker and the injury of another in 2017. OneKey, a New Jersey construction company, and its owner, Finbar O'Neill, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 2, said Damian Williams,...
hudsonvalleypress.com
City of Poughkeepsie Approves City Updates
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has approved strategic updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, reflecting changes that have occurred to the area since the City last adopted an LWRP more than 20 years ago. The program updates includes:. * Increasing public access and working on efforts to...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Village of Saugerties mulls joining CCA this spring
Community Choice Aggregation (CCA), a way to stabilize and possibly reduce the cost of electricity, is based on communities getting together to purchase electricity as a group, increasing bargaining power and allowing for stable pricing. Jeff Domanski of Hudson Valley Energy, the local agent for Joule Community Power, said at a Village of Saugerties Board meeting that “Through the power of numbers, communities can get very competitive rates for electricity supplies.”
News 12
Port Jervis councilman pleads not guilty to stealing more than $1,000 from school district
A Port Jervis councilman and social studies teacher pleaded not guilty yesterday to charges he stole more than $1,000 from the school district. Regis Foster, 43, was arrested by state police in November after authorities say he “knowingly and intentionally stole” money meant for home instruction last school year.
NY State Trooper Issued Over 30 Fake Tickets While Patrolling, DA Says
A New York State Trooper is charged with issuing more than 30 false tickets while patrolling parkways, officials said. Westchester County resident Edward Longo, a 34-year-old resident of Yorktown, was charged and arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for allegedly issuing 32 false tickets to people who…
hudsonvalleyone.com
Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace
Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
