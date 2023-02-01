Biery Cheese to close Plover plant by end of May, eliminating 104 jobs

PLOVER – Biery Cheese Co. announced Wednesday plans to close its plant in Plover.

The business will fully and permanently close its plant at 4930 Hayes Ave. in Plover between April 2 and May 30, according to a letter the Ohio-based cheese packaging, processing and distribution company sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

According to the letter, 104 workers will be affected by the closure. No positions will be eliminated before the plant fully closes.

Biery Cheese Co. opened the Plover plant on Hayes Avenue in 2015.

