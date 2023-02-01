ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plover, WI

Biery Cheese to close Plover plant by end of May, eliminating 104 jobs

By Caitlin Shuda, Stevens Point Journal
Stevens Point Journal
Stevens Point Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oX1e_0kZNAtWU00

PLOVER – Biery Cheese Co. announced Wednesday plans to close its plant in Plover.

The business will fully and permanently close its plant at 4930 Hayes Ave. in Plover between April 2 and May 30, according to a letter the Ohio-based cheese packaging, processing and distribution company sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

According to the letter, 104 workers will be affected by the closure. No positions will be eliminated before the plant fully closes.

Biery Cheese Co. opened the Plover plant on Hayes Avenue in 2015.

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
PLOVER, WI
WSAW

3M workers threaten strike if contract disputes continue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Employees at the 3M plant in Wausau are reportedly taking steps to formally strike, including picketing, which could happen as early as next week if labor contract disputes continue. The biggest issues that workers are pursuing are that their wages do not match the current rate...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

New Stevens Point car wash offering free washes this weekend

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express recently opened a new location in Stevens Point and it’s celebrating by giving out free car washes to anyone beginning Friday. The offer will run through the time they close on Sunday and guests will receive the...
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live broadcasted live to start Our Town 2023 with a great spot all year round – TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh. Kristin and Mary spoke with us with...
OSHKOSH, WI
cwbradio.com

Downtown Marshfield Holds Awards Banquet

Downtown Marshfield held their awards banquet on January 26th. The group presented several awards to different businesses and individuals. Commitment to Hospitality Award: The Kitchen Table. Commitment to Design: The Day Spa Boutique. Outstanding Residentail Renovation Award: Ben and Ashley Frederick. John Christner Historian Award: Kris Leondhardt. Outstanding Buisness Renovation...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police officers helped a man whose wheelchair had malfunctioned and was stuck on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it happened earlier this week. Officers got a call about a report of a man who “appeared to be stranded in their motorized wheelchair.”
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Thompson Steps Down as NFHF President

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Never Forgotten Honor Flight in Central Wisconsin will have new leadership. WAOW TV reports that Mike Thompson, the first and only President in the group’s 11-year history, is stepping down from the position. Thompson says he would like to spend more time with...
WAUSAU, WI
101 WIXX

Oshkosh Defense Selected to Produce Truck Prototypes for Army

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Oshkosh Defense, LLC has been selected to produce U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck (CTT) prototypes. Oshkosh Defense designed six CTT variants, including a Load Handling System (LHS), Off-Road Tractor, Line Haul Tractor, Cargo, Wrecker, and Tanker. As part of the prototype award, Oshkosh Defense will build and deliver three variants to the U.S. Army for test and evaluation.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: Village Pub Pizza

(WFRV) – It’s a taste of tradition as we celebrate Oshkosh in this week’s Our Town. Justin and Jackie from Village Pub Pizza show Local 5 Live viewers how they use ingredients so fresh you won’t believe they are frozen. We also get a look at the history of this family-owned business.
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

UPS driver credited for saving Juneau Co. woman who fell into a creek

UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last week and couldn’t stand up. Union Center 76-year-old Mariann Rott was taking the trash to her burn barrel Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she lost her balance, fell into her backyard creek, crawled out and spent 45 minutes stuck laying down in the ice and snow. She said her legs were numb and her clothes were dripping with water.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries February 1, 2023

It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Wallace “Wally” Louis Streich shares the news of his death on January 31, 2023. Wally was 97 years of age this past October. He has been a vital and uplifting part of all our lives. Wally was preceded in...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Two Identity Theft Cases Reported in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – This week is Identity Theft Awareness Week and the issue is definitely close to home. Recent Marshfield Police reports indicate two incidents related to identity theft. On January 27, a citizen reported that someone had gained access to their online bank account. The thief attempted...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wausautimes.com

Marathon County Crime Stoppers and City of Wausau Police Department are asking for your help identifying a person responsible for utilizing a person’s credit card number without their permission.

On November 1, 2022, an unknown black male wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants, black shoes and a pink colored button-down shirt entered a jewelry store in the Town of Rib Mountain and uses a credit card that had been created with a stolen credit card number. The male purchased a 14k white gold tennis diamond bracelet and a pair of 14k white gold stud diamond earrings at a total cost of $6,498.00.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
OSHKOSH, WI
Stevens Point Journal

Stevens Point Journal

841
Followers
329
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Stevens Point area.

 http://stevenspointjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy