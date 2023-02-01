Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Flash Star Says It's "Been Hard Watching" Ezra Miller Controversy Unfold
Warner Bros. had been trying to figure out what to do with The Flash movie for the better part of last year due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. The studio had the choice of either canceling the movie, reshooting the movie with a different actor, or releasing it as is. It was finally decided that The Flash would be released with Miller still as the lead and the actor apologized for his actions and even started getting professional help. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently took over DC Studios and revealed a slate of projects that they're developing, and even praised The Flash as one of the best superhero movies ever. Now, one of The Flash's stars is speaking out on the entire situation with Miller. During a recent appearance on a red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter got a chance to talk with Kiersey Clemons, who plays Iris West, and she revealed that it's been hard watching everything unfold with her costar.
CNET
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Finally Wrapped Filming, And Its Star Celebrated In A Very On-Brand Way
Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell shared the first season of the Disney+ series has wrapped filming ahead of its 2024 release.
hypebeast.com
Everything Coming To Disney+ in February 2023
With February 2023 officially underway, Disney+ has shared its slate of new programming for the month. This month will see the streaming premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a new season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, as well as brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and National Treasure: Edge of History.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Trunks Poll Declares a Winner
Following the big reveal of Warner Bros' upcoming DC Cinematic Universe slate, titled "Gods and Monsters", one of the biggest pieces of news was the reveal of a new solo Superman film that would release in 2025. Superman: Legacy is looking to bring Clark Kent back to his roots, creating a much kinder Man of Steel than the previous iteration we had seen in the likes of Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Recently, Gunn asked fans whether they wanted to see the new Superman wearing his traditional trunks and the filmmaker has his answer.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
ComicBook
How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early
If you can't wait much longer to play Hogwarts Legacy, there is a way to play it a bit early. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and so long as it can live up to its own hype or come close to it, it will likely be one of the biggest games of the year. The Harry Potter franchise is huge and fans have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts and that fantasy is finally becoming possible. The jury is still out on whether the game will be good or not, but previews of Hogwarts Legacy have been promising.
TVLine
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
ComicBook
Arrow's Stephen Amell Requested a Specific Storyline for The Flash Return
Warner Bros. has been slowly ending each of their DC Comics shows on The CW due to appointing James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios and the latest series to wrap things up is The Flash. The Flash is returning for a shorter Season 9 that will wrap up the cast's tenure in Central City. The CW is known for bringing back actors that have previously appeared in the Arrowverse but there was one character who died in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event: Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen. It was recently revealed that Amell would return as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in an upcoming episode that will also feature David Ramsey and Keyinan Lonsdale reprising their John Diggle and Wally West roles, respectively. Now it seems that we have a bit more clarity on what prompted Amell's return. During a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed how the actor returning as Green Arrow came to be.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Is “Absolutely Devastated” Over Lisa Loring’s Death
Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the original Wednesday Addams actor Lisa Loring. Loring passed away on Jan. 28 at age 64 due to complications from a stroke. The actor starred as Wednesday in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. Nearly a decade later, she reprised her role in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. According to Yahoo!, Ortega shared a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram story yesterday (Jan. 31). The Netflix actor posted two black-and-white photos of Loring with the caption, “Absolutely...
ComicBook
The Power Trailer Released By Prime Video
The first look at Prime Video's next big genre series has officially arrived. Earlier this week, the streaming service debuted the first trailer for The Power, their star-studded adaptation of Naomi Alderman's novel of the same name. The trailer, which you can check out below, provides the first look at the series' unconventional world — one kickstarted by "The Day of the Girls", in which teenage girls are suddenly able to electrocute people with their fingertips, a hereditary and permanent power that has been kept dormant for generations. The teenage girls soon learn that they can awaken "The Power" in older women, leading to nearly every woman on Earth having the ability -- which can also easily hurt or kill others. This leads to a shift in gender and political dynamics throughout the world, which affects the series' cast of characters in wildly different ways.
ComicBook
Hulu Renews Marvel Show, but Removes Marvel Branding
A Marvel Hulu show is coming back, but it will look a bit different this season. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hit-Monkey will be getting a Season 2. However, the animated program will no longer carry the Marvel branding that it wore in the first salvo of episodes. It's rare to see a show picked up after such a big gap between the first season and supposed follow-up. However, it's probably likely that Marvel wanted to make sure everything was consistent with their brand before setting sail on Season 2. Back in November of 2021, the animation side of the company with Hulu looked quite a bit different. Jeph Loeb greenlit four series including the monkey show, MODOK, Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler. Fans were excited at the announcements. But, in the end, only Hit-Monkey and Patton Oswalt's villain made it to the small screen.
ComicBook
DC Releases Modern Cut of Batman
There have been many iterations of Batman seen on the big and small screen, and it was revealed this week that the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman officially has a title and that DC Studios is also working on a Brave and the Bold movie. Everyone has their own favorite Batman and for many, it's Michael Keaton, who starred in Batman (1988) and Batman Returns (1992). Today, DC released a modern recut trailer of the beloved 1989 film.
NME
Netflix just made it harder to stream away from home
Netflix has announced the details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations. The streaming giant had warned an update preventing users from sharing passwords across several devices last year, and have now shared the mechanics of the new system on their website. The...
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again: New Cast Information Could Signal Return of Tracksuit Mafia
Marvel Studios' stab at a Daredevil story is set to begin filming in a matter of weeks, and more cast information has started to surface regarding the upcoming Disney+ project. To date, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return to the roles they first originated on the Netflix series. That means this latest round of casting news includes breakdowns for only new roles, joining the other handful of actors that have already been cast in similar positions.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
ComicBook
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Shares Special Iron Man Link
Ironheart star Dominique Thorne reveals a special link between Iron Man and her character. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine managed to speak with the Riri Williams actress about her work with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Puffs. During the conversation, the question of the armor for her upcoming Disney+ series came up and the star revealed that the same people that made the Mark I armor worked on her suits as well. Legacy Studios had a major part in making the practical effects back in the early days of the MCU. That first armor is absolutely iconic, so it's cool to see Marvel bring back the same people for a hero that a lot of people are going to associate with Tony Stark. So, expect to see some of the same design language whenever Ironheart takes to the skies on Disney+.
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
ComicBook
Sylvester Stallone to Get Kardashian-Style Reality Series on Paramount+
A new reality series will be keeping up with Sylvester Stallone and family on Paramount+. In the same vein as Keeping Up With the Kardashians or MTV's own The Osbournes, MTV Entertainment Studios and the streamer will air The Family Stallone, an eight-episode docu-series about the Rocky star and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The show, which will premiere on Paramount+ in the spring, is Stallone's second high-profile project at the streaming service, which airs his recently renewed hit drama series Tulsa King.
Polygon
Why is Hogwarts Legacy, a Harry Potter video game, so controversial?
Hogwarts Legacy, on the face of it, should have been pure wish fulfillment for millions of fans who have been enchanted by the lore of Harry Potter’s world over the past 25 years. In the video game, launching next week, players will live the life of mystery and adventure that comes with being a student at pop culture’s foremost school of witchcraft and wizardry.
