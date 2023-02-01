ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to vote on Colorado’s 150th-anniversary license plate

By Samantha Jarpe
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — You can now vote for Colorado’s 150th-anniversary license plate design.

There are two divisions that people can vote in: 13-and-older and 13-and-younger. There are three designs in each category.

Only the winner of the 13-and-older division will be chosen for the license plate design, but the winners of both categories will get a $1,000 grant and a commemorative license plate as a prize.

Is a front license plate required in Colorado?

“I am proud that this contest inspired so many, especially some of our state’s future leaders,” Department of Motor Vehicle Senior Director Electra Bustle said.

Five of the six entrants were from Denver and one was from Colorado Springs.

Look through the gallery below to see the over-13 entries:

    Colorado 150th Anniversary license plate entry in the over-13 category by Alain Suel of Denver. (Credit: Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles)
    Colorado 150th Anniversary license plate entry in the over-13 category by Evan Griesheimer of Denver. (Credit: Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles)
    Colorado 150th Anniversary license plate entry in the over-13 category by Dave Kottler of Colorado Springs. (Credit: Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles)

The contest launched in September 2022. There were over 300 entries from 216 people.

Of the 216 people who submitted entries, 82 were younger than 13.

Look through the gallery below for the under-13 entries:

    Colorado 150th Anniversary license plate entry in the under-13 category by Calista Blaschke of Denver. (Credit: Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles)
    Colorado 150th Anniversary license plate entry in the under-13 category by Eden Eshun of Denver. (Credit: Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles)
    Colorado 150th Anniversary license plate entry in the under-13 category by Calista Blaschke of Denver. (Credit: Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles)

Seven of the more than 300 entries included dinosaurs, 10 had tarantulas in them and two included sasquatch .

The vote started Wednesday and will last until Feb. 15. You can click here to vote.

People will be able to buy the winning design starting Aug. 1 of this year ahead of the anniversary in 2026, and it will be available until Aug. 1, 2027.

