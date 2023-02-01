A Supreme Court race unlike any other

I'm Bill Glauber and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

Thursday's highs are expected to be in the mid-20s. But watch out for a nighttime plunge in temperature to the single digits to set up a frigid Friday.

Supreme Court race heats up

Forget precedent.

This year's race for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is setting a standard for a new normal.

It's supposed to be nonpartisan but that bandage has been ripped off.

Four candidates are fighting for the top two spots in the Feb. 21 primary:

The conservatives are former Justice Dan Kelly and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow.

The liberals are Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

Big money is expected to pour in once the final field is set for the April 4 general election.

To get you up to speed, here's Molly Beck's story on the candidates all but saying the quiet stuff out loud about their politics. There's a lot of focus on Protasiewicz, who has made partisan appeals such as calling Wisconsin's election maps "rigged." It's a strategy that's been run before.

And here's Corrinne Hess' piece on the split among conservatives.

Kelly won't endorse Dorow if she wins the primary, claiming he was burned by backing Justice Brian Hagedorn, who has sometimes sided with liberals on the bench.

Dorow said if Kelly comes through the primary, he'll "unequivocally" have her support. But she was quick to add that Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge Shelley Grogan and Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley, who have both endorsed Kelly, have turned on her.

Remembering a girl named Princess

Reporter Elliot Hughes details the tragic story of Princess Lard, a 1-year-old girl who was being abused by someone in 2019.

Child protection blamed the mother and placed the girl in her father's home − in harm's path.

Hughes details Lard's life and death through interviews with her family, and state, court, police, hospital and child welfare records.

The child’s father was not charged with a crime, but his partner was charged with child abuse – not homicide. Her trial will start next week.

You can read the article here.

Don't miss these

Fallout at Merton Primary School

It was last month when Becca Stein submitted her resignation, effective at the end of the school year, as principal of Merton Elementary.

Some parents claimed she was pressured to resign by school board members.

Alec Johnson circles back to the controversy. There's still parental support for Stein, although some teachers claimed there was an unhealthy work environment at the school.

You can read the article here.

A romantic dinner for two

Dining. Romance. Valentine's Day.

Carol Deptolla sets the table and points to four romantic restaurants that are perfect for Valentine's Day.

She writes:

First, I'll make clear that my idea of a romantic restaurant is a cozy space that's not too boisterously loud, doesn't have TVs and has dimmed the lights. Maybe it even has candles on the tables. But it doesn't have to be super fancy.

She adds of her favorites:

More than one serves pasta. Maybe re-enacting the spaghetti scene from "Lady and the Tramp" was in my head, decorum be damned. And some evoke for me old Milwaukee, which I see as a plus. Because, frankly, I'm in love with this city.

Aren't we all.

