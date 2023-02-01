Read full article on original website
bleedingcool.com
Pokémon GO Features Regis, Rayquaza, & More In Raids In Feb. 2023
Pokémon GO will feature Primal Raids, Legendary Mega Raids, the return of Rayquaza, and more raid content in February 2023. Raids are going to be pretty wild in Pokémon GO this month with new arrivals, exciting returns, a new Mega, and a new Shiny. Let's get into the details.
ComicBook
Pokemon Home Update Adds New Scarlet and Violet Feature
A new update has been added for the mobile version of Pokemon Home, adding new compatibility with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, this is not the update that will allow players to import and export Pokemon into Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. Instead, this one allows users to look at their Ranked Battle results from the game, as long as they've linked Pokemon Home to their Nintendo account. Following the change, the Battle Data screen now features an image of Scarlet and Violet's Ceruledge and Armarouge battling Corviknight and Garchomp. Full patch notes from the App Store can be found below:
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases a Starry Reunion
Pokemon's latest season, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, hasn't been shy when it comes to its reunions, seeing Ash running into fan-favorite characters from his past including the likes of Misty, Brock, Dent, and more. On the Pokemon front, past pocket monsters including Psyduck, Squirtle, Butterfree, Lapras, and more are looking to bid a fond farewell to the protagonist who has led the series for over twenty-plus years. Now, a new preview is hinting at a surprise reunion with someone quite close to Ketchum.
ComicBook
How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early
If you can't wait much longer to play Hogwarts Legacy, there is a way to play it a bit early. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and so long as it can live up to its own hype or come close to it, it will likely be one of the biggest games of the year. The Harry Potter franchise is huge and fans have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts and that fantasy is finally becoming possible. The jury is still out on whether the game will be good or not, but previews of Hogwarts Legacy have been promising.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
Legend of Zelda LEGO Set Apparently Leaked Online
An official LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda has seemingly leaked online. The set apparently appeared in a paid marketing survey, alongside several other licensed sets currently in development. The set features the Great Deku Tree, which can be built in a style resembling its appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, or as it appears in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Three Mini-figs will come with the set, including versions of Link based on both games, as well as a Zelda based on her BotW appearance. As with any leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending official confirmation!
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Report Hints at Plans for 2023 Switch Lineup
A new report tied to Nintendo has shed additional light on what the Japanese gaming company might have in store for 2023. At this point in time, Nintendo has a pretty solid slate of games poised to come to Switch before the end of the year. Some of these games include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe. And while most of these titles will surely be a hit with Nintendo fans, it sounds like expectations should be lowered when it comes to the rest of the first-party lineup this year.
game-news24.com
PlayStation discounts: three games to buy immediately for less than 4,99 euros
Sony has launched the new discounts on critically acclaimed games. With the help of an experienced cameraman, we quickly went snooping for a free review for four- and five-piece titles with a reduction for less than five euros. Did you find anything? This is our shopping tip!. To Embrace A...
Starfield release date speculation has eclipsed everything else about the RPG
Rumors keep swirling. Bethesda remains silent. The vacuum of information has been filled with speculation.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Finally Adds Kecleon After Years Long Wait, How to Catch
Pokemon Go has added the long-awaited Pokemon Kecleon after a five-year wait. Pokemon Go players can finally complete their Hoenn Pokedex, as Niantic has added the chameleon-like Pokemon to the game in something of a surprise addition. While players had speculated for weeks that Kecleon would be coming to the game soon thanks to various datamines indicating an "invisible encounter" was added to the game, players in Australia and Japan were the first to report that Kecleon had been added as a post-Community Day treat for players.
Nintendo brings back rare Pokémon card 23 years later after famous magician drops lawsuit: 'I was a fool'
Uri not gonna believe this.
makeuseof.com
5 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome upon its release. Gamers were questioning its worth due to the steep price difference compared to the base Nintendo Switch Online membership, and many felt that what you got wasn’t exactly worth the extra dollars.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Free Access to Big February Release
Xbox Game Pass subscribers are set to get free access to one of this month's biggest releases, courtesy of a free trial. As we noted earlier this month, February has a plethora of big and notable releases. One of these big and notable releases, Wild Hearts, comes the way of EA and developer Omega Force. There's no word of the game being made available via Xbox Game Pass, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the premium version of Xbox Game Pass -- will get a free 10-hour trial with the game once it releases.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ Mode Gets Paywalled Content in Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode is getting some new content in the upcoming season 2, but not all of it will be free for everyone. In 2020, Activision began experimenting with a free-to-play Call of Duty game to compliment its mainline releases. Free-to-play was the hot new thing and it also came at the perfect time for the company as it released Call of Duty: Warzone right at the start of the pandemic. As people were stuck inside, they were looking for things to play and latched on to a very well-made, free-to-play battle royale game in the Call of Duty universe. With Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the formula has drastically evolved and even added new modes such as an extraction shooter known as DMZ.
ComicBook
New Ubisoft Game Is Now Free for Millions
Ubisoft's newest release is now free for millions around the world. More specifically, over 200 million can now download the latest game from the makers of series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six. The free download comes courtesy of Netflix, and thus requires a Netflix subscription, which roughly 1 in 40 people in the world have. In other words, this free offer is available to more people than most free offers. All you need is a Netflix subscription and an Android or iOS device.
ComicBook
Popular Bethesda Game Free for Limited Time
A popular Bethesda game is now available to download for free, for a limited time. While many know Bethesda for the games it develops with its internal team -- The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- it also owns a range of other studios that make the likes of DOOM, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, and a variety of other series. One of the best teams it owns is Arkane Studios, the team most recently behind Deathloop and the team putting out Redfall this May. That said, the team is actually best known for the aforementioned Dishonored. And it's a game from this series that's been made free, courtesy of Epic Games Store.
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Leak Claims Big Shadow Drop Coming Soon
Nintendo Switch owners may soon be treated to another shadow release from Nintendo as part of a rumored Nintendo Direct, and this time, the shadow release could be for a pretty significant game. That game is the long-delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a game that was previously supposed to come out back in April 2022. New rumors have suggested that the game might release as soon as next week, though there's arguments against that claim, too.
bleedingcool.com
Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Android 18 Leader
Dragon Ball Super Card Game will feature an Android 18 leader in the upcoming March 2023 expansion, Power Absorbed. Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards as we move into the Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.
