California Slavery Reparations Task Force Debates Eligibility for Compensation
The California reparations task force concluded two days of public hearings in San Diego last week, making some key decisions and inching closer to their July deadline for their final set of recommendations. The task force agreed on to recommend that the state create the California African American Freedmen Affairs...
localocnews.com
Governor Newsom announces state-level appointments
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of Sean Duryee as Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, where he has been serving as Acting Commissioner and has held several roles since 1998. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting...
Backed by Newsom, California Democrats revive changes to state concealed carry law
Nicole covers politics and government for CapRadio. Before moving to California, she won several awards, including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, for her political reporting in her hometown of Salt Lake City. Besides public radio, Nicole is passionate about beautiful landscapes and breakfast burritos.
KCRA.com
California's attorney general prepares for looming court decisions on California gun laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a federal appeals court struck down a law that kept people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns on Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state's department of justice is ready for conservative-leaning judges to rule similarly in separate cases challenging some of California's gun laws.
SFGate
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
Newsom rescinds state of emergency for mpox in California
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom rescinded the statewide emergency declaration for mpox this week, citing that state residents are no longer in "extreme peril" due to the virus. Newsom issued the state of emergency for mpox, initially known as monkeypox, on Aug. 1, 2022. The declaration enabled the state to collaborate more efficiently with local governments to vaccinate at-risk people and quickly stand up vaccination and testing clinics.At that time, the state was receiving paltry dispersals of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox from the federal government. Meanwhile, confirmed and suspected cases were skyrocketing in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.Cases of the virus started to rapidly decline just after Newsom's declaration. The state has not reported a seven-day average of more than five cases per day since late October. As of Jan. 20, 5,719 cases of mpox have been confirmed statewide.In addition to the mpox state of emergency, Newsom rescinded 25 other active statewide and local emergency declarations dating back to 2017, including those for the Tubbs Fire and the Colorado Fire.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
goldrushcam.com
California State Senator Alvarado-Gil Announces Bipartisan Bill Introduced to Make Rape of an Unconscious Person a Violent Felony
February 4, 2023 - Senator Alvarado-Gil (SD-Jackson) introduced a new public safety bill this week making rape of an unconscious person a violent felony in California. The current law in California deems rape as a “violent felony” only when committed against a person’s will by means of force, violence, duress, menace, fear, or the threat of violent.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse
The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
arizonasuntimes.com
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Scores Victory Over College Board’s AP African American Studies Course
The New York Times is lamenting the College Board’s revised curriculum for its course in Advanced Placement African American Studies (APAAS) – its abandonment of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the move to make Black Lives Matter (BLM) merely an optional topic of study – both changes that suggest Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s (R) firm rejection of the radical content of the prior version significantly contributed to the new direction.
sjvsun.com
Newsom doubles down on curtailing concealed carry, vows support for upcoming bill
One year after California lawmakers struggled to approve a comprehensive tightening of concealed carry weapons permitting, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D–Burbank) have returned with a vengeance to limit gun access. Breaking down the news: As mass shootings gripped the Golden State...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California law banning new drilling near homes, schools heads to voters after oil pushback
A California law banning new drilling near homes, schools and hospitals will head to voters after an oil industry-backed referendum qualified for the November 2024 ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office announced on Friday the campaign challenging Senate Bill 1137 had gathered enough signatures for a ballot measure. Gov....
kusi.com
Newsom tries again with restrictive gun carrying bill
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After falling short in their efforts to pass a restrictive gun control measure in 2022, Gov. Newsom and other state democrats once again began pushing a high-profile gun control bill in the first months of 2023. The new legislation would restrict who can carry and...
Deadline for Colorado River water cuts passes with no agreement
SAN DIEGO — The decades-old agreements that outline water rights to the Colorado River basin are leading to an impasse on an issue affecting millions of people in the American Southwest. On Jan. 31, the seven states that draw water from the basin had to come up with a...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
Gov. Newsom backs bill to place limits on where people can carry a gun in public
Most notably, the bill would set limits on where people can carry a firearm. Lawmakers want to create so-called "sensitive sites" where, unless a private owner chose otherwise, guns would be off limits.
actionnewsnow.com
California won't require COVID vaccine to attend schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won't make children get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools. The California Department of Public Health said Friday it is not exploring emergency rules to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school vaccinations. That's a reversal from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's...
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Washington Examiner
Newsom signals support for gun control bill that would limit where guns can be carried
California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his support for a new gun control measure that would limit where people can carry guns. In a Wednesday press conference, Newsom touted the effectiveness of gun control measures and praised California for having some of the toughest gun laws in the country. However, he stressed that more needed to be done to combat gun violence and brought up a bill that would ban concealed carry weapons in churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks, and all other privately owned businesses, unless the business explicitly allowed it, KCRA 3 reported .
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
SFGate
