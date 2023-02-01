ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

localocnews.com

Governor Newsom announces state-level appointments

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of Sean Duryee as Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, where he has been serving as Acting Commissioner and has held several roles since 1998. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
KANSAS STATE
CBS San Francisco

Newsom rescinds state of emergency for mpox in California

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom rescinded the statewide emergency declaration for mpox this week, citing that state residents are no longer in "extreme peril" due to the virus. Newsom issued the state of emergency for mpox, initially known as monkeypox, on Aug. 1, 2022. The declaration enabled the state to collaborate more efficiently with local governments to vaccinate at-risk people and quickly stand up vaccination and testing clinics.At that time, the state was receiving paltry dispersals of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox from the federal government. Meanwhile, confirmed and suspected cases were skyrocketing in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.Cases of the virus started to rapidly decline just after Newsom's declaration. The state has not reported a seven-day average of more than five cases per day since late October. As of Jan. 20, 5,719 cases of mpox have been confirmed statewide.In addition to the mpox state of emergency, Newsom rescinded 25 other active statewide and local emergency declarations dating back to 2017, including those for the Tubbs Fire and the Colorado Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California State Senator Alvarado-Gil Announces Bipartisan Bill Introduced to Make Rape of an Unconscious Person a Violent Felony

February 4, 2023 - Senator Alvarado-Gil (SD-Jackson) introduced a new public safety bill this week making rape of an unconscious person a violent felony in California. The current law in California deems rape as a “violent felony” only when committed against a person’s will by means of force, violence, duress, menace, fear, or the threat of violent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse

The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Scores Victory Over College Board’s AP African American Studies Course

The New York Times is lamenting the College Board’s revised curriculum for its course in Advanced Placement African American Studies (APAAS) – its abandonment of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the move to make Black Lives Matter (BLM) merely an optional topic of study – both changes that suggest Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s (R) firm rejection of the radical content of the prior version significantly contributed to the new direction.
FLORIDA STATE
kusi.com

Newsom tries again with restrictive gun carrying bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After falling short in their efforts to pass a restrictive gun control measure in 2022, Gov. Newsom and other state democrats once again began pushing a high-profile gun control bill in the first months of 2023. The new legislation would restrict who can carry and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

California won't require COVID vaccine to attend schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won't make children get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools. The California Department of Public Health said Friday it is not exploring emergency rules to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school vaccinations. That's a reversal from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Newsom signals support for gun control bill that would limit where guns can be carried

California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his support for a new gun control measure that would limit where people can carry guns. In a Wednesday press conference, Newsom touted the effectiveness of gun control measures and praised California for having some of the toughest gun laws in the country. However, he stressed that more needed to be done to combat gun violence and brought up a bill that would ban concealed carry weapons in churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks, and all other privately owned businesses, unless the business explicitly allowed it, KCRA 3 reported .
CALIFORNIA STATE
