Antioch, IL

Antioch Tractor Supply employees help care for baby goat

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's more than farm equipment at your local Tractor Supply. Sometimes you can get emergency help.

Photos from Tuesday show a store in Antioch, Illinois, where a newborn baby goat was in the break room.

A local farmer couldn't find their emergency vet, so they drove the "kid" to Tractor Supply.

A quick-thinking employee rigged up a heating lamp to keep him warm and managed to give it milk.

The baby goat is named Hal after Tractor Supply's CEO.

