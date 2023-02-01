Girls basketball roundup: Hillsdale Academy and Pittsford earn Tuesday victories

HILLSDALE COUNTY — County girls basketball featured several Tuesday night contests. Pittsford took on Burr Oak. Hillsdale Academy faced off against Athens. Will Carleton Academy faced Battle Creek Calhoun Christian. Waldron took on St. Phillip. Litchfield held their senior night against Tekonsha.

Camden-Frontier took on Jackson Christian. North Adams-Jerome faced off against Colon. Jonesville took on Bronson in a road contest. Reading girls basketball faced Springport in a road contest.

Pittsford 55 - Burr Oak 35

Head coach Aaron Davis and the Wildcats bounced back from their league loss to Colon with a dominating victory over the Burr Oak Bobcats.

The Wildcats have secured their 12th win of the season. They were led by Halle Clark who scored 19 points. Ava Mallar had another double-digit scoring effort, finishing with 16 total points.

The Wildcats have another home contest this Thursday against Battle Creek St. Phillip. The Wildcats look to win their 13th game of the season. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Net week, the Wildcats will face Bellevue on Feb. 7 and then take on Hillsdale Academy at home in a rematch of their 47-31 road victory from Jan. 13.

Hillsdale Academy 48 - Athens 41

Head coach Kellee Patillo and the Colts varsity girls basketball team won their 12th game of the season, defeating a tough Athens squad in a 48-41 final. It is the fifth win in a row for the Colts since their loss to Pittsford on Jan. 13.

The Colts are now 12-2 overall. They were led by senior Megan Roberts who had 19 points and nine rebounds. Angela Alvarez had 10 points for the Colts, and Lydia Jackson added eight points.

The Colts match up with Litchfield at home on Feb. 2. Litchfield is heading into that contest after defeating Tekonsha. It is the only contest between the two county teams this season. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Scores from around the county

After winning homecoming night against Factoryville Christian, the WCA Cougars fell 25-36 to Calhoun Christian. Clemmie Gadwood led the team in points and helped the Cougars win three straight games before the loss. Gadwood was also named the homecoming queen.

Waldron bounced back from a loss to Gorham-Fayette with a 50-35 win over St. Phillip. The Spartans are now 6-8 overall. The Spartans were led by Morgan Burk who had a double-doble with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Kailie Kurtz had 14 points and five rebounds. Emma Wines had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals. Waldron takes on Colon this Friday, Feb. 3 at home.

The Litchfield Terriers won their fifth game of the season with a senior night victory against Tekonsha. The Terriers won 53-18. The Terrier stats were unavailable at the writing of this article, which will be updated online. The Terriers look to play upset against the Colts in a road matchup this Thursday, Feb. 2.

Camden-Frontier fell 20-34 to Jackson Christian in their second straight road loss. Camden-Frontier falls to 6-7 on the year. The girls basketball team looks to bounce back, starting with Tekonsha at home this Thursday, Feb. 2. The team hosts four home games in a row.

North Adams-Jerome fell to Colon 14-61. The Rams look to bounce back with another home contest against Climax-Scotts, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Reading Rangers dropped to 10-5 on the season, losing to Big 8 leader Springport in a 28-58 final. The Rangers look to bounce back at home with a Feb. 2 contest against Homer. The Rangers beat Homer 50-44 on the road on Jan. 3.

The Jonesville girls basketball team lost to Bronson 31-58 on Tuesday night. The Comets were led by Alexis Trine who had nine points and seven rebounds. Lyra Nichols had eight points and four rebounds. Natalynn Beach had five points and a block. Korra Estel had four points, two rebounds, three steals and two assists. The Comets look to bounce back with a road game against Quincy on Thursday, Feb. 2.