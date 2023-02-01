ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Girls basketball roundup: Hillsdale Academy and Pittsford earn Tuesday victories

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oKjw_0kZNAbse00

HILLSDALE COUNTY — County girls basketball featured several Tuesday night contests. Pittsford took on Burr Oak. Hillsdale Academy faced off against Athens. Will Carleton Academy faced Battle Creek Calhoun Christian. Waldron took on St. Phillip. Litchfield held their senior night against Tekonsha.

Camden-Frontier took on Jackson Christian. North Adams-Jerome faced off against Colon. Jonesville took on Bronson in a road contest. Reading girls basketball faced Springport in a road contest.

Pittsford 55 - Burr Oak 35

Head coach Aaron Davis and the Wildcats bounced back from their league loss to Colon with a dominating victory over the Burr Oak Bobcats.

The Wildcats have secured their 12th win of the season. They were led by Halle Clark who scored 19 points. Ava Mallar had another double-digit scoring effort, finishing with 16 total points.

The Wildcats have another home contest this Thursday against Battle Creek St. Phillip. The Wildcats look to win their 13th game of the season. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Net week, the Wildcats will face Bellevue on Feb. 7 and then take on Hillsdale Academy at home in a rematch of their 47-31 road victory from Jan. 13.

Hillsdale Academy 48 - Athens 41

Head coach Kellee Patillo and the Colts varsity girls basketball team won their 12th game of the season, defeating a tough Athens squad in a 48-41 final. It is the fifth win in a row for the Colts since their loss to Pittsford on Jan. 13.

The Colts are now 12-2 overall. They were led by senior Megan Roberts who had 19 points and nine rebounds. Angela Alvarez had 10 points for the Colts, and Lydia Jackson added eight points.

The Colts match up with Litchfield at home on Feb. 2. Litchfield is heading into that contest after defeating Tekonsha. It is the only contest between the two county teams this season. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Scores from around the county

After winning homecoming night against Factoryville Christian, the WCA Cougars fell 25-36 to Calhoun Christian. Clemmie Gadwood led the team in points and helped the Cougars win three straight games before the loss. Gadwood was also named the homecoming queen.

Waldron bounced back from a loss to Gorham-Fayette with a 50-35 win over St. Phillip. The Spartans are now 6-8 overall. The Spartans were led by Morgan Burk who had a double-doble with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Kailie Kurtz had 14 points and five rebounds. Emma Wines had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals. Waldron takes on Colon this Friday, Feb. 3 at home.

The Litchfield Terriers won their fifth game of the season with a senior night victory against Tekonsha. The Terriers won 53-18. The Terrier stats were unavailable at the writing of this article, which will be updated online. The Terriers look to play upset against the Colts in a road matchup this Thursday, Feb. 2.

Camden-Frontier fell 20-34 to Jackson Christian in their second straight road loss. Camden-Frontier falls to 6-7 on the year. The girls basketball team looks to bounce back, starting with Tekonsha at home this Thursday, Feb. 2. The team hosts four home games in a row.

North Adams-Jerome fell to Colon 14-61. The Rams look to bounce back with another home contest against Climax-Scotts, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Reading Rangers dropped to 10-5 on the season, losing to Big 8 leader Springport in a 28-58 final. The Rangers look to bounce back at home with a Feb. 2 contest against Homer. The Rangers beat Homer 50-44 on the road on Jan. 3.

The Jonesville girls basketball team lost to Bronson 31-58 on Tuesday night. The Comets were led by Alexis Trine who had nine points and seven rebounds. Lyra Nichols had eight points and four rebounds. Natalynn Beach had five points and a block. Korra Estel had four points, two rebounds, three steals and two assists. The Comets look to bounce back with a road game against Quincy on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theonlycolors.com

Bold Predictions for February for Michigan State Spartans Men’s Basketball

Michigan State has been in an up and down battle since entering Big Ten play. A 14-8 overall record looks a lot weaker with only a 6-5 conference record. It seems that any dream of contending for the regular season conference championship is clearly out of reach (and most likely Purdue’s to own outright). Even so, the Spartans are a squad with the potential to shake things up in the tournaments - both the Big Ten Conference tournament and even more likely in the NCAA Tournament.
EAST LANSING, MI
hillsdale.edu

Hometown Hillsdale: Rachel Mohning Doty, ’97

Rachel Mohning Doty, ’97, loves calling Hillsdale home because its generations past and present work together to create a strong community. Hailing from a hog and grain farm in northwest Iowa, Rachel is accustomed to the close-knit, small-town life. It’s a life she wouldn’t trade; she learned great things, met her husband, and raised her family here in Hillsdale. For Rachel, Hillsdale is home.
HILLSDALE, MI
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Michigan Football Reportedly Makes Interesting Coaching Hire

As the Michigan Wolverines continue to make tweaks to their offensive coaching staff, one new face on the sidelines this year is particularly interesting to some analysts. According to James T. Yoder of Michigan Football Report, the Wolverines are set to hire Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
98.7 WFGR

Catch Huge Panfish? Here’s Where The Mi State Records Were Caught

If you love to catch and eat panfish and you like them big, here is where the Michigan state records were caught. Whether you are sitting on the dock with grandpa, or out on the ice, catching panfish is always a blast. They are great to eat that is why they get referred to as panfish but catching big ones is a challenge for all Michigan anglers. The best part of pan fishing is, you don't need fancy tackle, a $30,000 boat, or a degree in marine biology, all you need is patience and a good spot.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 1 Snowiest in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend

Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy

On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy