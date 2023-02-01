ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Boys basketball roundup: Hillsdale defeats Sand Creek 64-42

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY — It was a relatively quiet night of boys prep hoops in Hillsdale County, with many of the SCAA schools holding their contests on Wednesday, Feb. 1. However, the Big Three of Hillsdale, Jonesville and Reading held contests on Jan. 31.

Hillsdale hosted the Sand Creek boys basketball team. Reading hosted a different Comet team, this time from Hanover-Horton. Jonesville took on the 11-2 Onsted Wildcats on the road. Will Carleton Academy also played on Tuesday, hosting Calhoun Christian.

Hillsdale 64 - Sand Creek 42

The Hillsdale boys basketball team and head coach Rob Salisbury put an end to their five-game losing streak with a dominant performance at home against Sand Creek. The 64-42 final featured high scoring efforts from season points-leader Jack Bowles. The Hornets made seven threes and scored double-digit points in each quarter of play.

Bowles had five of those triples and scored 36 total points. Bowles recorded five steals, one rebound, one block and one assist in the game. This was a bounce back game for the junior star, who was only able to score six against a tough Hudson defense in their previous game.

Jace Lennox had eight points, one rebound, two assists, three steals and one block. Peter Moore had six points, three rebounds and one assist. Brody Adams had five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Jack Granata had three rebounds, two assist and five steals. Gavin Wickham had two points, nine rebounds, one steal and one block. Ben Kunkel had three points. Grant Good and Ethan Amburgey had two points each.

The Hornets are now 4-11 on the season. Coach Salisbury and the Hornets look to play for the upset on the road against a stunned Onsted team that just lost to the Jonesville Comets. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Hanover-Horton 54 - Reading 50

Head coach Brett Kerspilo and the Rangers looked to rebound after a tough road loss to the Jonesville Comets. The Rangers hosted the Hanover-Horton Comets on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The game came down to the final minute, but the Comets held on to win their seventh game of the season in a 54-50 final.

The game was tied 50-all with 1:26 left to play. The Rangers got to the line and had some good lucks, but they were unable to convert down the stretch. Senior Ranger Colton Wiler had another double-double effort, scoring 24 and grabbing 10 rebounds. Senior Jesse Cabrera had 10 points for the Rangers.

The Rangers drop to 10-4 on the season. Reading has traded two wins and two losses since the start of January. The Rangers look to bounce back with their second game of the season against the Quincy Orioles. They traveled to Quincy in December and won 46-39. The Rangers hope to use their homecoming atmosphere to propel them to a victory. Homecoming festivities are scheduled to start some time before the 7:00 p.m. tip-off on Friday, Feb. 3.

Jonesville 66 - Hanover-Horton 60

The Jonesville Comets sought to take down another 10-plus win team in a road contest against the LCAA undefeated Onsted Wildcats. The state ranked Wildcats would lose in the final stretch of the game 60-66 to the surging Comets. The Comets are now 11-2 on the season.

The Comets hit 12 of their free throw attempts in the second half to pull away from a Wildcat comeback. The Comets led 45-29 at halftime, but the Wildcats came all the way back to within one point in the closing minutes of the game. A full breakdown of game action can be found in our centerpiece story. The Comets take on Homer at home this Friday, Feb. 3.

Calhoun Christian 72 - Will Carleton Academy 62

WCA looked to win their second home game in a row after defeating Factoryville Christian 74-29 to end last week's contests. They returned to their home court to take on Calhoun Christian. CC proved to be too tough in the final stages of the game, and the Cougars lost 62-72.

This is the second loss of the season for the Cougars against CC. The Cougars drop to 5-9 overall on the season. Calhoun Christian scored 20-plus points in the first and final quarters to stay ahead of the Cougars. The Cougars were led by Thomas Maier who had 24 points. Tyler Slade had 19 points. Tyler Barnes had nine points. Will Thielen and Caleb Daniels each had five points.

The Cougars look to bounce back in a road contest against Waldron this Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5:00 p.m.

