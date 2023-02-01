ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Lobos Blitz NMSU in Singles for 6-1 Win

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — No doubles point? No problem. No problem at all. Whatever hope was budding in New Mexico State’s men’s tennis team after taking a surprising 1-0 lead after doubles was quickly vanquished by a stellar singles performance in which UNM took all 12 singles sets. That led to a quick finish as New Mexico stayed undefeated on the year, moving to 3-0 with a 6-1 victory over New Mexico State.
LAS CRUCES, NM
oklahoma Sooner

OU T&F Headed to New Mexico

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team will travel to Albuquerque, N.M., for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, Feb. 3-4. "We are geared up for a big weekend," said head coach Tim Langford. "For some of our athletes, it's been two weeks since they've taken the track. The meet will be one of the largest we've attended, and the surface is very fast. I can't wait to see what we bring home."
NORMAN, OK
chatsports.com

Three TCU football transfers sign with New Mexico

Three TCU football transfers who entered the portal after the 2022 season have found a home together. Defensive backs D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and Marvin Covington as well as wide receiver Caleb Medford have all signed with the New Mexico Lobos, where they’ll compete out of the Mountain West Conference. Their signings were officially announced by the New Mexico football program’s social media account on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
FORT WORTH, TX
golobos.com

Women's Tennis Sweeps Colorado College 7-0

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UNM made it a second straight 7-0 sweep, taking out Colorado College in another complete sweep in which it took all 15 sets, losing just 12 of the 102 games played. The Lobos made quick work of doubles, winning two of the three by love...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
golobos.com

Lobos Open Up Dual Season in Colorado Springs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s a little bit of unchartered territory for the Lobo Women’s Tennis Team. Not Colorado Springs, a city they will visit twice, oddly never playing conference foe Air Force there, but rather, for a team with three key new faces. Where thoise three transfers fit into the lineup in Leonie Hoppe (UConn), Katherine Jhang (Idaho) and Maud Vandeputte (Christian Brothers) could go a long way to seeing where the Lobos move in the Mountain West.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Sophomores Lead Lobos Past Aztecs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A 15-0 run in the first quarter provided the separation the Lobos needed as New Mexico defeated San Diego State 83-78 on Saturday afternoon. Four Lobos finished in double figures with sophomores Aniyah Augmon and Paula Reus leading the way with 17 points apiece, with Reus also collecting a team-high seven rebounds and Augmon credited with two steals to tie for the team high. Fellow sophomore Viané Cumber went 4-6 from three-point range and 6-8 from the floor to finish with 16 points as the trio combined for 50 points on 18-24 shooting and combined for six three-pointers, shooting 6-9 from behind the arc. LaTora Duff nearly registered a double-double with 13 points and a team-high eight assists.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Win Opener in Shutout Fashion 6-0 over CSUP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of New Mexico Lobo women’s tennis team took care of business in their season opener, winning 72 of 76 games as New Mexico won in a runaway 6-0 over the CSU Pueblo ThunderWolves. CSUP dropped to 0-4. The Lobos won both of the doubles matches that were played, as UNM sat their top doubles team of Maud Vandeputte and Hsuan Huang. Sarah O’Connor and Maria Sodre moved up to No. 1 doubles and won 6-0 over Sonrisa Bustamante and Alyssa Wells. Satoho Toriumi and Sofia Taborga moved up to No. 2 and won 6-1 over Avery Soto and Malaya Pendon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Mountainair basketball suspends upcoming games amid investigation

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. — Mountainair High School has canceled its upcoming games this weekend and next following a police investigation. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
MOUNTAINAIR, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Head to Las Cruces For Rivalry Matchup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s actually been five years since the New Mexico Lobos have faced off with the New Mexico State Aggies in Las Cruces, and no one on either team was there for that last meeting, a slightly shocking 4-1 victory for the Aggies. UNM heads to Cruces looking to exorcise that demon, and stay unbeaten as UNM takes on the Aggies at 1 p.m. in Las Cruces on Saturday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Shooting in NW Albuquerque sends one to hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting occurred today near Coors Boulevard NW and Hanover Road NW, a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed. One person was transported to a hospital as a result. KOAT was at the scene soon after the shooting. When more information becomes available, KOAT...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Five Lobos Score in Double Figures as UNM Falls to UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos went on a 12-0 run that spanned the final 3:13 of the second quarter into the first 1:10 of the third quarter to pull within one at 47-46, and a Paula Reus three-pointer put UNM within three at 60-57 in the third, however, UNM couldn’t get the go-ahead basket before UNLV pulled away in the eventual 93-75 final.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
roadrunner.travel

Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico

The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police make changes to help response times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is making changes to get to calls faster. The department has been criticized for years for its response times. Chief Harold Medina said the department needs to do better, which is why APD started implementing changes at the end of 2022 to cut down response times. He says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

