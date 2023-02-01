ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A 15-0 run in the first quarter provided the separation the Lobos needed as New Mexico defeated San Diego State 83-78 on Saturday afternoon. Four Lobos finished in double figures with sophomores Aniyah Augmon and Paula Reus leading the way with 17 points apiece, with Reus also collecting a team-high seven rebounds and Augmon credited with two steals to tie for the team high. Fellow sophomore Viané Cumber went 4-6 from three-point range and 6-8 from the floor to finish with 16 points as the trio combined for 50 points on 18-24 shooting and combined for six three-pointers, shooting 6-9 from behind the arc. LaTora Duff nearly registered a double-double with 13 points and a team-high eight assists.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 13 HOURS AGO