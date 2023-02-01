Read full article on original website
golobos.com
Lobos Blitz NMSU in Singles for 6-1 Win
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — No doubles point? No problem. No problem at all. Whatever hope was budding in New Mexico State’s men’s tennis team after taking a surprising 1-0 lead after doubles was quickly vanquished by a stellar singles performance in which UNM took all 12 singles sets. That led to a quick finish as New Mexico stayed undefeated on the year, moving to 3-0 with a 6-1 victory over New Mexico State.
golobos.com
White breaks long jump record, men’s 4x4 strikes again at NM Collegiate Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – School records delivered by Elizabeth White and the New Mexico men’s 4×400-meter relay squad highlighted the New Mexico Collegiate Classic over the weekend at the Albuquerque Convention Center. A running environment that turned heads across the track world featured the Lobos competing among some...
oklahoma Sooner
OU T&F Headed to New Mexico
NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team will travel to Albuquerque, N.M., for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, Feb. 3-4. "We are geared up for a big weekend," said head coach Tim Langford. "For some of our athletes, it's been two weeks since they've taken the track. The meet will be one of the largest we've attended, and the surface is very fast. I can't wait to see what we bring home."
chatsports.com
Three TCU football transfers sign with New Mexico
Three TCU football transfers who entered the portal after the 2022 season have found a home together. Defensive backs D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and Marvin Covington as well as wide receiver Caleb Medford have all signed with the New Mexico Lobos, where they’ll compete out of the Mountain West Conference. Their signings were officially announced by the New Mexico football program’s social media account on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
golobos.com
Women's Tennis Sweeps Colorado College 7-0
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UNM made it a second straight 7-0 sweep, taking out Colorado College in another complete sweep in which it took all 15 sets, losing just 12 of the 102 games played. The Lobos made quick work of doubles, winning two of the three by love...
golobos.com
Lobos Open Up Dual Season in Colorado Springs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s a little bit of unchartered territory for the Lobo Women’s Tennis Team. Not Colorado Springs, a city they will visit twice, oddly never playing conference foe Air Force there, but rather, for a team with three key new faces. Where thoise three transfers fit into the lineup in Leonie Hoppe (UConn), Katherine Jhang (Idaho) and Maud Vandeputte (Christian Brothers) could go a long way to seeing where the Lobos move in the Mountain West.
golobos.com
Sophomores Lead Lobos Past Aztecs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A 15-0 run in the first quarter provided the separation the Lobos needed as New Mexico defeated San Diego State 83-78 on Saturday afternoon. Four Lobos finished in double figures with sophomores Aniyah Augmon and Paula Reus leading the way with 17 points apiece, with Reus also collecting a team-high seven rebounds and Augmon credited with two steals to tie for the team high. Fellow sophomore Viané Cumber went 4-6 from three-point range and 6-8 from the floor to finish with 16 points as the trio combined for 50 points on 18-24 shooting and combined for six three-pointers, shooting 6-9 from behind the arc. LaTora Duff nearly registered a double-double with 13 points and a team-high eight assists.
golobos.com
Lobos Win Opener in Shutout Fashion 6-0 over CSUP
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of New Mexico Lobo women’s tennis team took care of business in their season opener, winning 72 of 76 games as New Mexico won in a runaway 6-0 over the CSU Pueblo ThunderWolves. CSUP dropped to 0-4. The Lobos won both of the doubles matches that were played, as UNM sat their top doubles team of Maud Vandeputte and Hsuan Huang. Sarah O’Connor and Maria Sodre moved up to No. 1 doubles and won 6-0 over Sonrisa Bustamante and Alyssa Wells. Satoho Toriumi and Sofia Taborga moved up to No. 2 and won 6-1 over Avery Soto and Malaya Pendon.
KOAT 7
Mountainair basketball suspends upcoming games amid investigation
MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. — Mountainair High School has canceled its upcoming games this weekend and next following a police investigation. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
golobos.com
Lobos Head to Las Cruces For Rivalry Matchup
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s actually been five years since the New Mexico Lobos have faced off with the New Mexico State Aggies in Las Cruces, and no one on either team was there for that last meeting, a slightly shocking 4-1 victory for the Aggies. UNM heads to Cruces looking to exorcise that demon, and stay unbeaten as UNM takes on the Aggies at 1 p.m. in Las Cruces on Saturday.
Santa Fe, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Santa Fe. The Albuquerque High School basketball team will have a game with Santa Fe High School on February 04, 2023, 18:00:00. The Rio Grande High School basketball team will have a game with Capital High School on February 04, 2023, 18:00:00.
DNA links violent Alabama rapes to deceased New Mexico musician, decades after crimes committed
Alabama criminal investigators said Thursday they have linked two violent rapes in Alabama both decades old to a now deceased New Mexico musician who seemed to live a double life. Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit investigators say the DNA recovered from two Tuscaloosa rapes, one in 1991 and another in...
1 injured in shooting, Albuquerque Police say
Limited details were given about the incident.
KOAT 7
Shooting in NW Albuquerque sends one to hospital
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting occurred today near Coors Boulevard NW and Hanover Road NW, a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed. One person was transported to a hospital as a result. KOAT was at the scene soon after the shooting. When more information becomes available, KOAT...
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
golobos.com
Five Lobos Score in Double Figures as UNM Falls to UNLV
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos went on a 12-0 run that spanned the final 3:13 of the second quarter into the first 1:10 of the third quarter to pull within one at 47-46, and a Paula Reus three-pointer put UNM within three at 60-57 in the third, however, UNM couldn’t get the go-ahead basket before UNLV pulled away in the eventual 93-75 final.
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
roadrunner.travel
Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico
The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
Albuquerque Police make changes to help response times
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is making changes to get to calls faster. The department has been criticized for years for its response times. Chief Harold Medina said the department needs to do better, which is why APD started implementing changes at the end of 2022 to cut down response times. He says […]
‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
