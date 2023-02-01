ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading

A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
dailyhodl.com

Two Altcoins Will Significantly Outperform Bitcoin and Crypto Market in Next Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

Coin Bureau host Guy Turner is optimistic that Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) during boom during the next crypto bull run. Citing a report by Electric Capital, Turner tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that the two layer-one blockchains are able to attract and retain developers despite getting significantly less funding than the likes of Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Near Protocol (NEAR).
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Keeps Driving Higher

Tesla announced price cuts in China in late 2022, and more price cuts in the U.S. in January 2023. Cheaper cars attract more buyers, and this week Tesla announced it is increasing production to satisfy new demand in China. There's a risk that lower prices will imperil Tesla's profits. There's...
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Soars 502% as Shiba Inu Strives for Big Rise

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph

Why are Bitcoin and crypto pumping after the Fed meeting? Watch Market Talks live

In this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Budd White, chief product officer and co-founder of Tacen, a United States-based software company developing compliance software for a well-regulated crypto space. To kick things off, we get to know White a little better and find out his background and...
crowdfundinsider.com

Cost of Living-linked Digital Currency Launches on Ethereum Scaling Solution, Arbitrum

The Nuon Protocol has announced the launch of its mainnet for the NUON flatcoin: the world’s “first” cryptocurrency “linked to an unbiased cost of living index.”. Decentralized and overcollateralized, Nuon will “go live on the leading Ethereum scaling solution, Arbitrum.”. The concept of a flatcoin...
NEWSBTC

Spike in Transactions causes Polygon (MATIC) price to Surge, Ethereum (ETH) loses 2.94%, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) sells more than 90% of their phase 3 supply

So far, 2023 has been spectacular for cryptocurrencies. The total crypto market cap is up, and blockchain networks have seen more active participation in the past few days. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is up by more than 3700%, making it the top-performing cryptocurrency. Polygon’s (MATIC) price also rose 52% this year....
u.today

Someone Paid Enormous 20 ETH as Transaction Fee on Ethereum, Here's What's Happening

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now

An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Comments / 0

Community Policy