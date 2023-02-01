Star Valley football player Wyatt Crogg will further his career at the college level as he has signed with Chadron State in Nebraska. Crogg was the #1 receiver in 3A this past season with 87 catches for 1253 yards and 7 touchdowns. He averaged 104 yards of receptions per game as Star Valley won the 3A state championship. In that title game, Cross caught 7 balls for 87 yards and was named all-state in 3A.

CHADRON, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO