Burlington, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Watertown school threat, police question 2 kids

WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown police questioned two juveniles regarding concerning Snapchat messages being sent to Watertown Unified School District students on Friday, Feb. 3. The incident was reported to the police, and the exchange of messages was investigated. Officers noted that references to possible school violence were made. Police determined...
WATERTOWN, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington Area Schools threat on social media, arrest made

BURLINGTON, Wis. - There was an increased police presence at Burlington Area Schools Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a threat was made on social media. Burlington police said the author of the threat was arrested. School district officials said a staff member learned of the threat on Wednesday morning. They added...
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3

GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Somers domestic violence shooting; man arrested, no injuries

SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Somers who they say shot at a woman before trying to shoot himself Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. It happened near 15th Place and Sheridan Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.
SOMERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, man wanted

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on Friday, Feb. 3. It happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Appleton Avenue. Police said the man fled with the merchandise after activating the audible theft alarms.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Brookfield house fire: Two people sent to hospital

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Two people were sent to the hospital following a fire at a Brookfield home. Fire crews responded to the home Saturday morning, near 145th & Woodland Pl. Upon entry, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire on the second floor with extension into the attic. Crews were...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

City of Wauwatosa to begin coyote trapping effort 'soon' following attack on family pet

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The City of Wauwatosa says a coyote trapping effort will soon begin following an attack on a family pet in October of 2022. Police say the most recent verified attack happened on Oct. 14 near 113th Street and Potter Road. They say a resident let their dog outside in the backyard and when the dog was brought back in, three puncture marks were found on the dog's backside.
WAUWATOSA, WI

