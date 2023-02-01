ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO