Onslow County, NC

Learn with a cop about law enforcement at the Spring Citizen Academy

By Claire Curry, Mekaela Muck
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Annual Spring Citizen Academy will be hosted by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in a few weeks.

This program allows the community to get a hands-on experience of daily deputy duties. K-9 training, ride-alongs, drug detection and tours are on the schedule for the program.

Anyone who is interested in law enforcement is encouraged to sign up.

“They’ll get to know the sheriff’s office, they’re getting made, I’m getting all the supervisors and deputies be a good experience for them,’ said Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas.

There are only 20 spots available and they are expected to fill up quickly. Classes are every Tuesday at 6 – 9 pm, they begin on February 21 and end April 25.

