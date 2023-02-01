Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Court docs: brothers both at Allen County Jail, charged in the same homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Clubbing was on the agenda the night a local man was shot dead in his car while he was sleeping. Torrese Bobo, 23, was charged with murder Friday in the shooting death of Daniel Nolan, 33, around 6 a.m. May 2, 2021. He is...
Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a governor’s warrant to extradite a suspect wanted out of Mercer County on numerous charges back to Ohio. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office from Wake County, North Carolina. […]
Court docs: Muncie mom had 5 children in ‘filthy’ home without running water
MUNCIE, Ind. — Five children were taken from the care of a Muncie mother after police were called to a home with “deplorable conditions” and a lack of running water. Judy Dotson, 38, of Muncie faces five charges of neglect of dependent, each Level 6 felonies. According to court documents, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies […]
Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies
LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
WISH-TV
Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Fort Wayne Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An angry customer at a Walmart store in Fort Wayne pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air Thursday night, police said. Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department were to the Walmart Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a customer with a black handgun.
WANE-TV
‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police investigating Marion officer-involved shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marion. Details are limited at this time. Marion Police responded to the 1500 block of South Florence Street Sunday morning on reports of shots fired. While investigating the call, police said they started to chase a person.
WOWO News
Lima Road Walmart evacuated after suspect pulls gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department say a suspect pulled a gun in the Walmart located on Lima Rd. Thursday evening. Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. because of a disgruntled customer that had pointed the gun in the air. The store’s loss prevention team believed that the suspect was still in the store, but security footage showed the suspect left before police arrived.
Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges
LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday. Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man pleads guilty in 2021 Ossian shooting
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During the second day of his trial, a Fort Wayne man accused of attempted murder in a 2021 shooting in Ossian changed his plea to guilty. Reonte Moore, 23, is accused of shooting a man during a fight outside Berne Workwear in October 2021.
Traffic stop uncovers cocaine in Delaware County
A Muncie man faces charges after state police say a traffic stop uncovered a gun and drugs Thursday.
WANE-TV
Courts: FBI informant says he watched accused shoot victim from his rear view window
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The dramatic arrival of an FBI informant in the trial of Donte Curry came with confusing testimony. Patrick Davis, a federal inmate serving time in Tucson, Arizona, said he drove Curry to Central Avenue in Fort Wayne on Nov. 21, 2015 because Curry asked him for a ride.
13abc.com
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes. Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is...
WANE-TV
Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting outside Fort Wayne gas station
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Thursday at a north Fort Wayne apartment complex in connection to a shooting that killed a man sitting in his car outside a gas station in 2021. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, FWPD served a warrant at a home in...
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office returns female fugitive to Ohio from North Carolina
Fugitive from Ohio brought back to Mercer County to answer multiple-count indictment
WANE-TV
Court docs: Mom says ‘weird guy’ followed her in Marion grocery store, tried to grab 4-year-old daughter
MARION, Ind. – A Marion man followed a woman and her daughter in a grocery store before trying to kidnap the little girl, police say. Marion police arrested Jason Milliner following the Jan. 30 incident, which happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Needler’s Fresh Market on Forest Avenue in Marion.
11 Investigates: Missteps plague hunt for 14-year-old's killer
PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. Also read part one and part three. When Nancy Eagleson was abducted on the night of Nov. 13, 1960, it was an unusual, and shocking, experience for the city of slightly more than 2,200 residents.
Court docs: ‘Where is it? Where is it’ accused allegedly asked after victim was shot in back
‘Phenomenal’ detective work led to Belcher’s arrest, Sgt. says FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The night three young men were shot dead in June 2018 in the area of Fourth and Wells streets, two of the victims were found in a gray Chrysler 200 rammed into the curb outside The Pantry. That’s one of many details […]
Nurse accused of stealing a patient’s meds, domestic battery in separate cases
A nurse is accused of stealing a patient's medication and domestic battery in separate cases spanning multiple counties.
Comments / 2