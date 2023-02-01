FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department say a suspect pulled a gun in the Walmart located on Lima Rd. Thursday evening. Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. because of a disgruntled customer that had pointed the gun in the air. The store’s loss prevention team believed that the suspect was still in the store, but security footage showed the suspect left before police arrived.

