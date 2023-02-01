ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

NBC4 Columbus

Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a governor’s warrant to extradite a suspect wanted out of Mercer County on numerous charges back to Ohio. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office from Wake County, North Carolina. […]
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies

LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
LIMA, OH
WISH-TV

Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Fort Wayne Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An angry customer at a Walmart store in Fort Wayne pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air Thursday night, police said. Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department were to the Walmart Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a customer with a black handgun.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area

LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police investigating Marion officer-involved shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marion. Details are limited at this time. Marion Police responded to the 1500 block of South Florence Street Sunday morning on reports of shots fired. While investigating the call, police said they started to chase a person.
MARION, IN
WOWO News

Lima Road Walmart evacuated after suspect pulls gun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department say a suspect pulled a gun in the Walmart located on Lima Rd. Thursday evening. Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. because of a disgruntled customer that had pointed the gun in the air. The store’s loss prevention team believed that the suspect was still in the store, but security footage showed the suspect left before police arrived.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges

LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday. Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man pleads guilty in 2021 Ossian shooting

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During the second day of his trial, a Fort Wayne man accused of attempted murder in a 2021 shooting in Ossian changed his plea to guilty. Reonte Moore, 23, is accused of shooting a man during a fight outside Berne Workwear in October 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing

SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes. Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

11 Investigates: Missteps plague hunt for 14-year-old's killer

PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. Also read part one and part three. When Nancy Eagleson was abducted on the night of Nov. 13, 1960, it was an unusual, and shocking, experience for the city of slightly more than 2,200 residents.
PAULDING, OH

