WMUR.com
Rindge children surprised by father returning from National Guard deployment
RINDGE, N.H. — Tears of joy were flowing Thursday morning at an elementary school in Rindge as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard surprised his children with a reunion. This family reunion was months in the making, and when it finally happened, it was a big surprise...
WMUR.com
Father surprises kids with visit at Rindge school after returning from overseas with National Guard
VIDEO: Tears of joy were flowing Thursday morning at an elementary school in Rindge as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard surprised his children with a reunion. Read the full story.
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110
Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native Alan Shepard walked on the moon 52 years ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Fifty-two years ago Sunday, Derry native Alan Shepard walked on the moon while on the Apollo 14 mission on Feb. 5, 1971. Shepard was the commander of the mission that launched on a Saturn V rocket. Stuart Roosa and Edgar Mitchell were also on board. Shepard...
WMUR.com
Book discarded from New Hampshire library eventually was sold online to person in Germany
HOPKINTON, N.H. — A book that was discarded from the Hopkinton Town Library has been doing some world traveling. Someone in Germany bought the used book on Amazon and saw the library's stamp inside. The book is titled “Scream of Eagles: The Creation of Top Gun – And the...
manchesterinklink.com
Fire department chase calls for service due to burst pipes on Elm Street, at Elliot Hospital
MANCHESTER, NH – As temperatures hovered in the single digits Saturday morning, the persistent cold proved too much for pipes resulting in two calls for emergency crews before noon for water issues. Manchester Fire Department responded Saturday morning to a report of water and smoke coming from 2 Wall...
WMUR.com
Frozen pipe causes flooding in ICU, emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frozen pipe caused flooding in the ICU and emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester Saturday. An Elliot Hospital spokesperson told News 9 that due to the weather, a frozen pipe caused the flooding, which was contained to the areas just before 12 p.m.
WMUR.com
Meals on Wheels works to ensure clients fed, workers protected during extreme cold
MERRIMACK, N.H. — The extreme cold on Friday in New Hampshire was causing added challenges for groups like Meals on Wheels. The organization said it was making adjustments to keep its workers safe. Meals on Wheels officials said they brought extra food to people over the past few days...
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
OnlyInYourState
The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
Sleeping Bags, Jackets Donated To Help Young Homeless People Stay Warm
New Hampshire people stepped up big time to help homeless youths facing frigid cold temperatures, according to Kat Strange, communications director for Waypoint NH. Strange said Waypoint estimates by end of the day Friday about 900 people came through the doors with donations including Manchester and Rocester sites with about 4,000 items after she put out the alert that the need was there because of the frigid temperatures.
Meet Tilly, the New Hampshire pup playing in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl
New Hampshire's newest star might have had a ruff outing during the game, but the now 7-month-old deserves a round of a-paws anyway. Allow us to give an intro-dog-tion for Tilly, the cane corso American bulldog mix from Nashua, New Hampshire playing for Team Fluff in this year’s Puppy Bowl.
WMUR.com
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
valleypatriot.com
The Lasagna Lady ~ Home Health Aide Lillian Silva Delivers Different Kind of Caring
LAWRENCE – As a home health aide for 29 years at Tufts Medicine Care at Home, Lillian Silva supports her patients by assisting with their personal care and other daily living activities. On her days off, the dedicated caregiver extends her compassionate caring to the wider community as a volunteer with Lasagna Love.
NHPR
With housing in short supply, NH is rethinking how it helps unhoused people find a home
Ryan has been unhoused for four years now. He’s living in an encampment in Concord, but the winter elements are wearing him out. He says what’s helping him hold out is hope is that one day, he’ll have a roof over his head. “So I can have...
WMUR.com
Firefighters faced with challenging cold weather conditions battling fires in Keene, Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Firefighters in two New Hampshire cities faced with challenging conditions battling fires in the bitter cold weather. A multi-family home on Elm Street in Keene went up in flames Saturday morning, displacing nine people. Keene fire Chief Donald Farquhar said in addition to slippery roads, firefighters...
WMUR.com
Dangerously cold temperatures move out of New Hampshire; warm-up coming Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills gripped New Hampshire for the coldest morning in years, but conditions will continue to improve the rest of the weekend. A wind chill warning still remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7 this evening for wind...
WMUR.com
Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
wgbh.org
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
N.H. State Trooper injured after a pickup truck slammed into cruiser on I-93 in Hooksett
A New Hampshire State Trooper and passenger were injured when a pickup truck slammed into a cruiser on I-93 in Hooksett.
