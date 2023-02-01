Read full article on original website
Heather Hackman – Nashua Public Library
February 8, 2022- Library Board Meeting @ 7 p.m. February 11, 2023- Coffee with the Council: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Join two council members once a month at the Nashua Public Library for coffee, donuts and discussion. They will be there to listen to your concerns and hear your solutions.
Chickasaw County Public Health Offers Free Blood Pressure Clinics
Chickasaw County Public Health is hosting free blood pressure clinics in February, which coincides with American Heart Month. Administrator Lisa Welter says good heart health is good for your overall health. Welter says heart disease is a leading cause of death every year. Welter’s department will host a free blood...
Floyd County Conservation Hosts Owl Hike, Biathlon Saturday
Floyd County Conservation is offering a variety of outdoor activities this Saturday 902.04) at the Tosanak Recreation Area near Marble Rock. Naturalist Heidi Reams says participants can pre-register at www.mycountyparks.com or walk-in for the Winter Biathlon at 9 am. Open cross country skiing is available at 1 pm Saturday afternoon,...
Charles City’s Luft Claims Third State Title
Charles City’s Lilly Luft is a state champion once again. Luft, the Comets senior who will wrestle at the University of Iowa next fall, completed an undefeated season at 40-0 with a 9-1 victory over Chloe Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in the championship match Friday night at the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament. The top seed in the 130-pound division, Luft earned her third state title.
RV, Camping Reservations Already Being Made for This Summer
With more snow last weekend followed by below normal high temps for much of this week in north Iowa, you may be thinking about warmer weather and the outdoor activities that come with it. If you’re a camping enthusiast, Floyd County Conservation Naturalist Heidi Reams says you might want to...
