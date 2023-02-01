ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Woman arrested after toddler was allegedly abducted in Riverside

Police have arrested a woman who allegedly abducted a toddler in Riverside on Saturday. The suspect, Samantha Hernandez, 25, was found in the city of Ontario, according to the Riverside Police Department. Her child, Elias Cruz, a 3-year-old boy, was also found safe, police confirmed. The boy was returned home shortly after, while Hernandez was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

UPDATED: Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60,...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Car-to-car shooting leaves one person in critical condition in Riverside

Authorities are investigating a possible car-to-car shooting that occurred in Riverside late Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of E. La Cadena Drive just before 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a single-car crash in the area. When they arrived, they found the car had collided with a tree. As they assessed the situation, they found that one of the vehicle's occupants had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in critical condition. "Our officers have cordoned off the area and detectives arrived to investigate," Riverside Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback said in a statement. Detectives are searching for both a suspect and a motive in the incident. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside

A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco. 
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland

HOMELAND (CNS) – A 48-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland, authorities said Thursday. The fatality occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer...
HOMELAND, CA
KTLA

2 pedestrians killed in Montclair crash, suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect after two people were struck and killed by a driver in Montclair on Thursday. The victims were a Hispanic man aged 35-40 and a white man aged 50-55, according to the Montclair Police Department. Their identities have not been released. The crash happened at the intersection of Holt Boulevard […]
MONTCLAIR, CA
CBS LA

Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after assault with a deadly weapon in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs

32-year-old Solwyn Nelson of Desert Hot Springs is dead from an assault with a deadly weapon. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an assault on Saturday at 12:21 a.m. off Dillon Road near Johnson Road in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. When deputies arrived, they found Nelson with traumatic injuries. The post Man dead after assault with a deadly weapon in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Moreno Valley man robbed string of fast-food restaurants: Police

A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of fast food restaurant robberies last year, the Riverside Police Department said. Gabriel Molina is accused of robbing two Riverside Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants, a Del Taco and three other fast food restaurants in June, November and December, police said in a news release.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Riverside woman killed after being struck by a car in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER, Calif. – A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy