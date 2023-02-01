New owners of Fourth Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport have spruced up the interior and the tasty menu of the place, and are marking their first month in business. The nutrition shake shop at 207 W. 4th St. (to have a ribbon cutting with QC Empowerment Network Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m.) has been taken over by two African-American couples. They are excited to show the Quad Cities what they’ve got shakin’ — including completely renovating the space, such as with strings of white twinkly lights, digital menu boards and a flowery, green-backed selfie wall.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO