KWQC
Bettendorf to host ‘Winter Carnival’ on Feb 4
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Don’t let cold temperatures keep you from enjoying indoor and outdoor fun this winter. The city of Bettendorf is hosting their winter carnival on Saturday starting at 10 am. People in the area are invited to come down and enjoy ice skating at Frozen Landing...
KWQC
4th Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport holds grand opening
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People from all over the Quad Cities came together to celebrate 4th Street Nutrition during its grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday on the first day of Black History Month. “A lot of college students, a lot of activity down here,” Zachary Smith, co-owner said. “So,...
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
KWQC
Artists of African Descent exhibit now open through March 17
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As part of Black History Month, Quad City Arts and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts have partnered to curate a juried, group exhibition of artists of African descent. 40 works of art by 22 artists will be on display. The public is invited to attend...
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
KWQC
A new course record set in the 42nd annual B-rrry Scurry
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Almost four hundred runners enjoyed the warmer weather Saturday in Clinton, by participating in the 42nd annual Brry Scury run. The four-mile race raises money for scholarships at Clinton Community College, and over $115,000 has been awarded to students with money raised from the event. “We...
KWQC
Multiple departments fighting fire in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several fire departments battle a structure fire on North Shore Drive in Moline Friday morning. The Moline Fire Department responded at 4:16 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1700 block of North Shore Drive, according to a media release. Crews found an attached garage on...
ourquadcities.com
KWQC
Police: 17th Street and River Drive intersection closed due to fatal crash
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police report the closing of the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive as officers respond to a fatal crash. Officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash, between the motorcycle and another vehicle. One of the occupants in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
It's a new month for 2023 in the Quad Cities. It's now time to take a look at some new restaurants you can find this month in the Quad Cities. We are actually seeing a lot of newer spots, and additional spots opening for 2023. February doesn't have a lot of brand-new spots, but there are still some new openings.
KWQC
The Market: Platters, Dishes and Textures
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson the Founder of The Market: A Journey To Joy shares several different platters that can be used for Valentine’s Day food arrangements or for season-to-season use. Katie also shares ways to incorporate different textures and patterns into your setup. Later, Hy-Vee Dietitian Nina...
Moline Fire Department responds to early morning fire Friday
rcreader.com
Buried Stories: Miss Ellen Gale (1853-1948) and the Rock Island Public Library
On November 25, 1872, Rock Island became the first city in Illinois to open a public library. The library was housed in Room 17 of the Post Office Building, located northwest of Second Avenue and 17th Street. The room was rented for $25 a month. In the first month that...
KWQC
A look back at the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It was a wintry Groundhog Day in 2011, as a winter storm lasting three days was wrapping up, dropping record amount of snow across the QCA. Snowfall came in two rounds. The first round on Jan. 31 dropped 1.9″ of snow at the Quad Cities...
ourquadcities.com
A new taste sensation is open in downtown Davenport
New owners of Fourth Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport have spruced up the interior and the tasty menu of the place, and are marking their first month in business. The nutrition shake shop at 207 W. 4th St. (to have a ribbon cutting with QC Empowerment Network Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m.) has been taken over by two African-American couples. They are excited to show the Quad Cities what they’ve got shakin’ — including completely renovating the space, such as with strings of white twinkly lights, digital menu boards and a flowery, green-backed selfie wall.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Foster a dog this Valentine's Day with a special event at Humane Society of Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is holding its first-ever Doggy Date Night where anyone can sign up to foster one of 39 dogs for the Valentine's Day holiday. "It can be nice and very helpful for them to get out of the shelter," Humane Society...
KWQC
1 injured in car versus bicycle crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is in critical condition following a bicycle versus car crash in Sterling early Thursday night. Sterling officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to 1st Avenue and Wallace Street, police said in a media release. According to police, a bicycle ridden by a 40-year-old...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
