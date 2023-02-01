ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Sky add former Sun guard Courtney Williams amid departures

Former Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams will be signing with the 2021 champion Chicago Sky, Williams confirmed to ESPN on Thursday. Williams broke the news by tweeting at new teammate Kahleah Copper -- the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP -- "Aye @kahleahcopper what's up! Let's get to it!" Copper responded to...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

New York Liberty sign star guard Courtney Vandersloot

Star point guard Courtney Vandersloot will sign with the New York Liberty, she announced Thursday, further bolstering the Liberty's prospects of winning a franchise-first championship in the near future. The Liberty -- the only still-active original franchise yet to win a title -- made the biggest splash in free agency...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC7 Chicago

Ex-Sky player Azura Stevens to sign with Sparks, agent says

Forward/center Azura Stevens will sign with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN on Thursday, becoming the Chicago Sky's fourth major player to move on from the organization in free agency. Stevens, who was drafted by Dallas out of UConn in 2018, is regarded as one of...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Portland plays Chicago on 3-game win streak

Portland Trail Blazers (26-26, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-27, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Chicago. The Bulls are 14-11 on their home court. Chicago ranks ninth in the NBA...
PORTLAND, OR
ABC7 Chicago

White Sox acquire Franklin German in trade with Red Sox

CHICAGO -- The White Sox acquired reliever Franklin German in a trade with the Red Sox on Friday. The White Sox sent minor league right-hander Theo Denlinger to Boston for German, who made his major league debut in September. Right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to make room for German on Chicago's 40-man roster.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

NHL All-Star skills predictions: Fastest skater, hardest shot

The 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend is upon us. Friday night will be the All-Star skills competition, the broadcast of which will begin at 7 ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Saturday will be the All-Star Game itself at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.
SUNRISE, FL
ABC7 Chicago

Philadelphia Eagles fans get the party started at Lot F

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are Super Bowl-bound and their fans are hoping to keep the party going in Philadelphia. A party that starts every gameday at Lot F of the Linc. We check out how fans celebrate the Birds when their beloved Birds take the field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC7 Chicago

2023 Pro Bowl features flag football, skills competition and fun

LAS VEGAS --Denver Broncos cornerbackPat Surtain IIis about to become a second-generation Pro Bowl participant, following in the footsteps of his father and namesake who went to three Pro Bowls with the Miami Dolphins. But when the father and son compare notes on their respective experiences, they will have notably...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC7 Chicago

Sources: Notre Dame's Tommy Rees accepts Alabama OC job

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has accepted the job to become Alabama's offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN. The former star quarterback for the Irish took the job officially on Friday, sources told ESPN, and he has informed Notre Dame officials of his decision. Ultimately for Rees, the opportunity to work for Nick Saban proved to be a deciding factor.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy